‘The few who seek to stop progress will not win’, says Irish language campaigner as preschool to open at alternative east Belfast location

Irish language campaigner Linda Ervine said efforts to bring the first Irish language nursery school - Naiscoil na Seolta - to east Belfast will not be derailed by bullying, bigotry and an online hate campaign.

Plans to locate the new pre-school, for children as young as two and a half years old, will go ahead at an alternative venue, with Ms Ervine saying the new location will be even closer to the heart of the east.

The nursery had been set to rent a mobile hut at Braniel Nursery and Primary School near Holywood until an online hate campaign caused a change of plan, with the safety and wellbeing of the children put first.

“The few who seek to stop progress will not win,” said Ms Ervine, who said she will also continue to teach Irish to pupils at Braniel Primary School in the future.

Such has been the anger at the school being forced to relocate, a fundraising page for Naiscoil na Seolta have received thousands of pounds in donations, with over £13,000 now being pledged to assist the nursery start-up, which will go ahead as planned in September at alternative premises, still in the east of the city.

“It’s hard to fight against the lies and misrepresentation,” said Ms Ervine.

“We know we are still welcome at Braniel and we are very grateful for the support from teachers, parents and governors.

“And what is wonderful is the support people in the community have shown over these past two days. We have to see the bigger picture here and I am not going to be deterred in what I’m trying to achieve.

“We were worried by not the reality of what was happening but the lies and rumours being spread.”

Mrs Ervine said one of the untrue rumours was that “bus loads” of people from all over Northern Ireland would be brought to the school when it opened in September.

“This was a small number of people, who for their own reasons, resent the fact that we were opening a naíscoil in Braniel,” she said.

”There was talk of bus loads of people from a cross Northern Ireland arriving at the school after individuals had spread nonsense, lies, rumour and poison – feeding people things that aren’t true.

“Another venue came up and we felt that, in the interest of community relations, we could take the other venue.

“Of course, the past couple of days have been hurtful personally. It was a struggle and unpleasant.”

To date, 15 of the 16 places have been filled at the new school.

At Braniel Primary and Nursery School, principal Diane Dawson said she remains saddened and sickened at the bitterness directed both at the school and Linda Ervine.

“But I woke up glad in a way this morning, glad that I don’t possess the bitterness, hatred and bigotry of some,” she said.

“I believe in a progressive future, an inclusive future and that’s something I’ve never sat down and had to consider before.

“It’s a pity that a couple of people are so consumed by hatred and bigotry that they would seek to prevent two and a half year olds from learning colours and numbers in Irish.

“Why any child would be a threat on any school site or any site at all learning anything is beyond me.

“Is this really what we’re living with? A time when a couple of keyboard warriors who promote lies and untruths for their own agenda can affect the lives of so many?

“The anger has gone, there’s relief that I, and so many others, am not like them.”

Ms Dawson said she has felt particular sympathy for Linda Ervine, who has worked hard to bring the school to east Belfast.

“She has felt the full force of this,” she said.

“The things said to her and about her have been disgusting. Posters with her image on were placed up where she lives. Bullying and hatred from one or two individual who are in no way connected to this school.

“The community here distanced itself from these individuals early in July. There were no concerns over what we were trying to achieve from anyone at the school, staff, parents and governors. We’re an open, welcoming, inclusive school and from what I know about the people behind this hate campaign, one of them even has children at an integrated school.

“Not one word of the Irish language spoken weakens my unionism.

“At Braniel, we would love the naoiscoil to reconsider.

“I understand alternative arrangements have now been made but there’s a place here for them if they want it. There always will be.

“What hurts most is the lies that have been spread. Those behind this campaign produced a poll saying 474 people didn’t want the school to be located here at Braniel. They said these people were from the local community. But look at where the people who responded were from. They were from Glasgow, Nottingham, Omagh, Ballyclare, Larne. They were not from east Belfast, where the community were ready to welcome the naoiscoil with open arms.

“Solitary views like those held by the individuals opposed to this plan need to be shouted down. Social media companies need to do more to root out the lies and untruths, bullying and hatred that’s been shown here.

“They were saying we received £1m towards the new school. That’s hurtful and incorrect. That money has been worked towards since 2013. It’s for Braniel Nursery and Primary School, for new corridors, disabled facilities. There would have been no new classroom to house the naiscoil. These children, aged two and a half, would be been in a rented space.

“That building plan will go ahead, and the one positive we can take from all of this is that the majority, the overwhelming majority, reject the bullies and bigots.

“I’ve had support from all political parties for what we’ve been through during this. The local community is outraged that it’s come to this and schools should never, ever be treated as contested spaces.”