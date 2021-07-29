| 14.8°C Dublin

‘The few who seek to stop progress will not win’, says Irish language campaigner as preschool to open at alternative east Belfast location

Mark Bain

Irish language campaigner Linda Ervine said efforts to bring the first Irish language nursery school - Naiscoil na Seolta - to east Belfast will not be derailed by bullying, bigotry and an online hate campaign.

Plans to locate the new pre-school, for children as young as two and a half years old, will go ahead at an alternative venue, with Ms Ervine saying the new location will be even closer to the heart of the east.

The nursery had been set to rent a mobile hut at Braniel Nursery and Primary School near Holywood until an online hate campaign caused a change of plan, with the safety and wellbeing of the children put first.

