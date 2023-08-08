The faster we hit climate change tipping points, the greater the risk to our survival, scientists find

Climate change is making wildfires like this one - which crossed the border from the US state of Washington into Canada last month - more likely. Photo: Reuters

The faster the Earth approaches climate change tipping points, the more dangerous it will be to our survival, a new study has found.

Research by mathematicians at University College Cork (UCC) and the University of Exeter in England has found that our ability to adapt to global warming will be more difficult if the rate of change is too rapid.

Approaching critical levels of climate change at too fast a rate of change will create new tipping points.

This will make it more difficult to combat the challenges posed by tipping points, since tipping will occur earlier than expected.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, joint lead author, Dr Hassan Alkhayuon, from the School of Mathematical Sciences at UCC, said: “The typical way in understanding tipping points is normally being at a point of no return. Once you are there, there is no way back.

“It doesn’t matter how fast or slow you approach it, it is kind of like an edge of a cliff. Even if you approach it very slowly, you are going to fall if you pass this point.

“Over the past few years, we have started looking at the rate of change, especially in complex systems like climate and ecosystems, so in this study we looked at a wide range of systems, from climate to ecology to human systems.

“What we figured out was that the nonlinearities and complexities of these systems are actually quite similar mathematically, so regardless of what you see in the system, like a power grid or the oceanic current, mathematically they have the same features.

“These features suggest to us that any external change applied to the systems has effects if it occurs too fast, for example, if you increase carbon emissions too fast in the atmosphere it will affect the climate systems.”

The study, published in the journal Earth System Dynamics, concludes that dangerous rates of change could trigger irreversible shifts in human and natural systems even before these critical levels are reached.

The dangers associated with rate-induced tipping are triggered not by a critical level of change but instead by how quickly that level is approached.

For example, a slower or more gradual approach toward a critical level of climate change will allow humans, animals and ecological systems more time to adapt and survive the outcomes once this level is reached.

However, a more disruptive rapid approach risks the survival of species even before a critical level is reached. This disruption to ecosystems will create new tipping points in socio-ecological networks through domino effects.

Dr Alkhayuon said: “If you look at the cumulative carbon emissions over the last century, you can see that we are putting more and more carbon emissions into the atmosphere at an exponential rate and this is not sustainable.

“This would would trigger some tipping points in some climate sub-systems, such as the oceanic current, and the consequences of these tipping points are going to be dire for our ecosystems.

“Climate has changed over the past millions of years but the timescale of natural change is very slow so ecosystems could cope with this change, but now because of our rapid emissions in the atmosphere, we are changing the climate too fast so neither us nor the natural systems can cope with this change, and this leads to crisis in biodiversity.

“We see the effects in the wildfires and all the climate disasters that are happening all over the world.”

Dr Paul Ritchie, of the University of Exeter, said: “Whilst the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sixth assessment report rightly highlighted the urgency to limit global warming levels, it fell short of identifying the rate of warming as a key risk factor for climate tipping points. This rate-induced tipping may be of even greater concern because of the unprecedented rates of global warming and heatwave intensity we are currently experiencing.”