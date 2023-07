Mammoth task lies ahead in uncovering grim secrets of Galway institution, one Daniel MacSweeney does not take lightly

Daniel MacSweeney at the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Daniel MacSweeney was working in the Lebanon when news broke about a mass grave of up to 800 babies who had died at a former mother and baby home in Tuam.