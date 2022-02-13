| 8°C Dublin

The fall of the house of Mansfield

Jimmy Mansfield Jnr turned to paramilitaries, extortionists and racketeers to save the family riches in a doomed Faustian pact that ended in his incarceration

Jimmy Mansfield Jnr. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
PJ Mansfield. Picture by Collins Courts Expand
Tony Mansfield Expand
Jim Mansfield Senior. Picture by Tony Gavin Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Even as he went down, Jimmy Mansfield Jnr was smiling. The one-time millionaire socialite sat through the sentencing hearing at the Special Criminal Court, a bundle of energy. He wiggled his eyebrows repeatedly in greeting to family and friends who occupied a bench to themselves . They included his children, Ingrid and Samuel, aged 26 and 27, and his ex-wife, Donna, who were all supportive of him, the court heard.

He adjusted the lapels of his well-cut navy suit as his legal team stressed how personable he was. He nodded approvingly in the direction of the family bench as the court heard how Samuel is now running the family hotel, Finnstown Castle. He didn’t flinch when Judge Alex Owens referred to the intellectual deficits that may make incarceration more difficult for him.

