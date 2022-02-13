The fall of the house of Mansfield

Even as he went down, Jimmy Mansfield Jnr was smiling. The one-time millionaire socialite sat through the sentencing hearing at the Special Criminal Court, a bundle of energy. He wiggled his eyebrows repeatedly in greeting to family and friends who occupied a bench to themselves . They included his children, Ingrid and Samuel, aged 26 and 27, and his ex-wife, Donna, who were all supportive of him, the court heard.

He adjusted the lapels of his well-cut navy suit as his legal team stressed how personable he was. He nodded approvingly in the direction of the family bench as the court heard how Samuel is now running the family hotel, Finnstown Castle. He didn’t flinch when Judge Alex Owens referred to the intellectual deficits that may make incarceration more difficult for him.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempting to pervert the course of justice, having been acquitted of a more serious charge of conspiring to falsely imprison a man who provided security for the family business. But as he was led away to the cells, he gave a bizarre thumbs-up and wave.

The court heard how Mansfield Jnr (54) has a borderline intellectual disability and is persuadable. But even diminished intellectual capacity fails to explain why he pursued a doomed Faustian pact with paramilitary racketeers and extortionists to retrieve family assets lost to the crash.

The chief narrator of his fall was Martin Byrne, who, like Mansfield, left school at 15. He got into the hair restoration business, which brought him into contact with the Mansfields. He took classes in personal security, and James Mansfield Snr gave him a job. He eventually became Citywest’s head of security.

He was not a perfect witness. He “embellished” his account of his security work. “It was as if he was Madonna’s right-hand man,” said Bernard Condon SC, who went on to accuse him of “grandiosity” and being “prone to exaggeration and fabrication”. Jimmy Mansfield Jnr claimed it was Byrne who brought the Real IRA on the family and not him. But the judges of the Special Criminal Court believed key parts of what he said. He was close to Mansfield Snr and was privy to their affairs.

DIFFICULT TIMES

By 2011, Mansfield Snr had lost everything — the vast Citywest hotel and golf course the late billionaire developed with the €100m fortune he made buying machinery from the Falklands War; apartment blocks; luxury homes and offices; Palmerstown House; Finnstown Castle Hotel and an 11-acre site from the singer Paddy Reilly.

He was €200m in hock when the economy collapsed. The banks took Citywest. Nama seized the rest. He had sold off two helicopters and the Rolls-Royce. His health was failing. The house of Mansfield was falling.

Beyond the perimeter of the family’s Tassagart House estate, west Dublin Traveller gangs circled, demanding money they claimed they were due. A few years earlier, Mansfield Snr had entertained garda commissioners, taoisigh, government ministers and heads of state at his Citywest conference centre. The family did not go to the guards.

Instead, Jimmy Mansfield Jnr ended up allegedly paying €10,000 a month to the Real IRA, according to Byrne, whose role shifted from head of hotel security to protecting them from threats from Traveller gangs.

His role expanded to negotiating with “paramilitary muscle” after Mansfield Snr’s plan to get his properties back off the receiver soured.

Mansfield Snr had planned to buy back Saggart Lodge, a housing development, Finnstown Castle Hotel and Reilly’s field. As the receiver wouldn’t do business with the Mansfields, an old Mansfield associate and a builder from Northern Ireland — referred to by the judges as CD and EF — were enlisted to help.

These men would buy the properties from the receiver. The family would buy them back. The deal involved the family relinquishing control of key strategic sites they would buy back at an agreed time and price. If they missed the payment, the Northern Ireland builder would get Reilly’s field and its asking price would go up.

Jimmy Mansfield Jnr missed the payment deadline. The Northern Ireland builder ended up in control of Reilly’s field. Both sides on this deal recruited “paramilitary muscle” to negotiate their way out of it, Byrne claimed.

According to his account, by the time James Mansfield Snr died at home in Tassagart House in 2014 of a rare neurological disorder, the family had secured Finnstown Castle Hotel. But paramilitaries were lodging for free in the estate houses and Reilly’s field remained out of reach.

DUBIOUS COMPANY

Paramilitaries were not the only dubious company Mansfield Jnr was keeping.

He enlisted a convicted fraudster, James O’Gorman, aka the Fat Man, from Springfield Road in Tallaght, to help with the finances, according to Byrne. O’Gorman was once convicted of scamming a businessman out of €60,000. He came with an “extensive” contacts book of “unlawful republican paramilitary groups”. Mansfield Jnr gave O’Gorman his own office in the basement of Tassagart House.

The demands from the Traveller gangs intensified and Mansfield asked O’Gorman to move on to the family estate, Byrne claimed. O’Gorman moved into a terrace of townhouses in a converted stables development at the back of Tassagart House called the Towers. His ‘crew’ included an INLA convict, Gareth Byrne, who also moved in rent-free. All of these people were in one way or another living off Mansfield, the court heard.

At Mansfield Jnr’s request, Martin Byrne moved in next door to O’Gorman. The arrangement suited Byrne, who let his house in Kildare to his brother while he and his family lived rent-free in the renovated townhouse and had the use of an Audi A5. In return, he provided protection to Mansfield Jnr as well as to O’Gorman.

Byrne found security at Tassagart House had become a crowded field. According to the Special Criminal Court judges, he liaised with various groups of republican paramilitaries who were running rackets or were involved with O’Gorman or had managed to insert themselves into the affairs of the Mansfields.

When Real IRA leader Alan Ryan was shot dead in 2012, Mansfield Jnr wanted to go to the funeral, but Byrne went as his “representative” instead. In the ensuing power struggle, Nathan Kinsella, another convicted Real IRA member, used Tassagart House as though it was an office.

The strange goings-on at Finnstown House had not escaped gardaí. In 2014, a Real IRA bomb-maker named Samuel Devlin booked himself into the Golf Suite chalet at Finnstown Castle Hotel for a long-term stay. Two months later, gardaí swooped on a bomb in a car parked in the hotel car park. Devlin was convicted of IRA membership and gave the Golf Suite at Finnstown Castle Hotel as his address.

In January 2015, the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) and the organised crime unit moved in on Finnstown Castle Hotel, which was among 30 properties searched in a dawn raid.

Cab was investigating money laundering, but the raid resulted in charges being brought against Mansfield Jnr and his younger brother, PJ, relating to ammunition found at their premises. The guns were legally held, and the ammunition charges didn’t stand up. PJ’s trial collapsed and all charges against Mansfield Jnr were withdrawn.

After the raid, suspicion festered. The paramilitary commune operating out of the Mansfields’ Georgian stately home began to fall apart.

O’Gorman was “paranoid”, Byrne said. He claimed he would indulge in “heated diatribes” about the raid and spout threats to the people he thought were talking to the guards. O’Gorman prepared to move out of the Towers. Byrne, his wife, Lisa, and son, Brandon, who also worked for the Mansfields, quit. Lisa was worried about their safety if they moved back to their Kildare home, so they stayed on in the townhouses and continued to drive the Audi A5.

At this fractured juncture, Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy and Dessie O’Hare — both notorious INLA killers turned enforcers in the criminal underworld — entered the picture.

In May 2015, Byrne drove to a meeting at Keatings Park, where Mansfield’s truck and machinery businesses are based. He believed he was joining Mansfield Jnr for a meeting with two businessmen about getting back the properties lost to the former business associates. He walked into the reception and recognised O’Hare and Duffy.

They sat down. Duffy announced why they were there: to help Mansfield get back his properties. Byrne protested. Mansfield was already dealing with the INLA and the New IRA, he said. In other words, the job was taken. O’Hare and Duffy walked out. “Do you not realise how dangerous these people are?” Byrne said to Mansfield Jnr. But Mansfield said he didn’t really care, according to Byrne. He said he was going to get back what was his.



FATEFUL MEETING

On June 9, 2015, Byrne was inveigled into attending a meeting with Duffy and O’Hare that changed his life, and his family’s lives, forever. Byrne had already refused to go, but Mansfield Jnr assured him only O’Hare would be there.

Having delivered Byrne to the meeting, O’Hare told Mansfield he could leave. “You’re done here now,” he said. More men appeared in the room.

Byrne was surrounded, punched, forced into a car and driven to the Towers. He was told he was being evicted. He recalled later how Mansfield Jnr and his brother, Tony, were standing outside the Keatings Park office as the gang led him by. “You set up me up,” Byrne said to Mansfield, as he passed.

His wife and son were terrorised. A security guard working at O’Gorman’s house next door was brutally beaten. The chance arrival of an off-duty garda disrupted the attack.

O’Gorman was caught on CCTV running out the back of his house as O’Hare and the others beat up his security guard. He returned as the guards arrived and the gang were fleeing. As Duffy ran past him, O’Gorman stopped him to shake his hand.

O’Hare and Duffy are both in prison for their part in the attack on Byrne. The prosecution could not prove Mansfield Jnr had set him up for attack, but the court found he had lied about what he knew and his association with O’Hare and Duffy.

The day after the attack, he tried to pervert the course of justice by asking Byrne’s brother, Patrick, a security guard at the hotel, to destroy CCTV footage that showed him leaving with Byrne on the morning of the attack.

This is unlikely to be the end for Mansfield Jnr. Byrne, who is living under a new identity in the witness protection programme, has made 16 statements about Mansfield’s activities to the Criminal Assets Bureau.

As he was led to the cells last Monday, the whiff of sulphur that lingered over Mansfield Jnr for years began to crystallise.

The cast of characters

THE FAMILY

Jim Mansfield Snr: He left school early and made a fortune flipping Falklands War machinery. Built a hotel and property empire in west Dublin, making the Mansfields one of Ireland’s richest families. Once worth €1.7bn, he lost almost everything in the crash.

Jimmy Mansfield Jnr: The late James Mansfield’s middle son was an “early school dropout” who worked closely with his father. A Celtic Tiger player, his pals included the now-convicted car dealer Lee Cullen and he dated the late model Katy French. He was alleged to have recruited terrorists to help get back the family businesses from receivership for fees of up to €10,000 a month. He was arrested in a money laundering investigation in 2020 but has not been charged in relation to the inquiry and is believed to have denied any wrongdoing.

PJ Mansfield: PJ, the youngest of James Mansfield’s children, was prosecuted for possession of over 1,200 bullets found in his home during dawn raids by gardaí in 2015. At his trial, it emerged that he was entitled to hold a Walther .22 pistol and ammunition, but the prosecution could not prove exactly how much ammunition he was entitled to have and his trial collapsed. He was previously married to former Miss Ireland, Andrea Roche.

Tony Mansfield: The eldest son, Tony ran the family plant hire businesses established by his father and is a director of more than a dozen family businesses.

Anne Mansfield: The matriarch of the family once worth €1.7bn, she is listed as a director of nine family companies and has been named in litigation in connection with Finnstown House. She lives in Tassagart House, with Jimmy Jnr her main carer until his incarceration last January 18.

Samuel (27) and Ingrid Mansfield (26): Jimmy Jnr’s children with his ex-wife, Donna, have taken over the running of the Finnstown Castle Hotel from their father. Samuel and Ingrid are listed as directors and shareholders of the hotel companies, along with other family businesses. The children and their mother are fully supportive of Jimmy Jnr, his sentencing hearing was told.

THE STATE WITNESS

Martin Byrne: The former director of security at Citywest, Byrne, his wife and son, lived in a converted stable at Tassagart House. He turned state witness after he was kidnapped and beaten up by Dessie O’Hare and Declan Whacker Duffy in an attempt to evict him. He claimed Jimmy Mansfield Jnr enlisted the Real IRA and INLA to help get the family properties back. He and his family have been in a witness protection programme since 2016.

THE ADVISER

James O’Gorman: A fraudster convicted of conning a man out of €60,000, O’Gorman was an ‘adviser’ to Jimmy Mansfield Jnr after the businesses went into receivership and moved into converted stables at Tassagart House. The court was told that he and Mansfield Jnr paid €2,500 a week in protection money to the Real IRA.

THE INLA ENFORCERS

Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy: The INLA killer’s violent record includes the torture of a criminal gang in the infamous Ballymount Bloodbath in Dublin. He was released on licence from a Northern Ireland prison in 2013 for murdering a British soldier. He surfaced at Jimmy Mansfield’s hotel in 2015. The Special Criminal Court found Mansfield turned to Duffy and Dessie O’Hare to get back control of assets held by business associates. Duffy got six years for falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne and has been extradited to the UK to finish his sentence. for murder.

Dessie O’Hare: The former INLA terrorist known as the Border Fox notoriously chiselled the finger off kidnap victim John O’Grady in the 1970s. He once boasted in an interview of killing 26 people. He was released from prison in 2006, claiming to have found God and yoga, but he continued his criminal activity as an enforcer and extortionist. O’Hare claimed he was employed by Jimmy Mansfield Jnr to evict Martin Byrne, which Mansfield denied. O’Hare is serving seven years in jail for the false imprisonment of Byrne and assaulting another security guard.

THE PARAMILITARIES

Nathan Kinsella: A convicted Real IRA member who was a regular visitor to Mansfield Jnr’s home, according to Martin Byrne. He claimed that Tassagart House was a meeting place for those caught up in an internal Real IRA ‘power struggle’.

Gareth Byrne: A convicted INLA member who, with another man, allegedly appeared on the scene at Tassagart House in 2014 to help Jimmy Mansfield Jnr get his property back, Martin Byrne claimed.

