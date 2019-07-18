Fair City actor Karl Shiels ‘burnt bright like a comet’ during his 47 years, mourners at his funeral today were told.

'The explosion of love has been deeply palpable' - partner pays tribute to Fair City's Karl Shiels at funeral

Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn in RTE’s soap, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday night.

Actors, directors, film and theatre makers gathered at the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Beechpark Avenue, in Castleknock today to pay their final respects to the regarded actor.

Mourners were led by his partner Laura Honan, his twin daughters Iseabel and Saoirse and their mother Dearbhla, his father Harry, stepmother Irene, brother Jason, sisters Lisa and Lianne, and stepbrother Justin.

18/7/2019, The funeral of Karl Shields at the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Cross in Castleknock. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Playwright Mark O’Rowe, Moe Dunford, Rebecca Grimes, director of the Gate Theatre Selina Cartmell, Deirdre O’Kane, Phelim Drew, Peter Coonan and Rex Ryan all attended the service.

Gifts presented at the alter included a book of poetry by Nick Cave - who Shiels considered a god.

Speaking about his unexpected death, Sheils partner Laura Honan said he had plenty of plans for the near future.

“He was a planner, a magician at spinning plates, a hustler, a do-er, and he had a lot left to do”.

These plans included buying a home, finishing a TV pilot, taking a trip to Vietnam and organising a stag, she said.

“He threw the best parties in Ireland, he told the filthiest jokes… he was always asking people what they were scribbling, and at night he’d come home and would waltz to endless music. He burnt bright like a comet and these last few days the explosion of love has been deeply palpable.”

18/7/2019, Jenny Dixon and her partner Tom Neville, TD arrive at the funeral of Karl Shields at the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Cross in Castleknock. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

His father Harry described his son as his 'best pal' and spoke of his talent.

The service was led by Reverend Kieran Coghlan.

The talented actor appeared in the 2005 film Batman Begins, as well as TV shows Foyle's War, Doctors, Into the Badlands and The Tudors.

He played Ryan in the first series of BBC's Peaky Blinders in 2013.

He also had a prominent stage career, appearing in several productions in The Abbey Theatre, including Beauty in a Broken Place, At Swim-Two Birds and The Barbaric Comedies.

Online Editors