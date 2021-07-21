| 20.9°C Dublin

The evidence that sealed guilty verdict for controlling and scheming husband

Jury takes less than two hours to find Stephen McKinney (44) guilty of killing wife Lu Na (35)

Lu Na McKinney died on Lough Erne in Fermanagh on April 13, 2017 Expand
The boat involved in the tragedy moored at the rear of Devenish Island along with a police boat. Picture: Ronan McGrade Expand

Ralph Hewitt

IT WAS supposed to be a family boating trip on Fermanagh’s beautiful Lower Lough Erne – but a family holiday which should have been filled with joy and excitement ended in murder.

Stephen McKinney always denied killing his wife and the mother of their two children, Lu Na, whose lifeless body was pulled from the lake near Devenish Island in the early hours of April 13, 2017.

But it took a jury less than two hours on Wednesday to unanimously convict McKinney (44) of her murder.

