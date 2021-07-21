The evidence that sealed guilty verdict for controlling and scheming husband

IT WAS supposed to be a family boating trip on Fermanagh’s beautiful Lower Lough Erne – but a family holiday which should have been filled with joy and excitement ended in murder.

Stephen McKinney always denied killing his wife and the mother of their two children, Lu Na, whose lifeless body was pulled from the lake near Devenish Island in the early hours of April 13, 2017.

But it took a jury less than two hours on Wednesday to unanimously convict McKinney (44) of her murder.

The family had moored their hire cruiser at the west jetty on April 12, 2017, at the start of a surprise two-day boat trip for the children and an early celebration of the McKinneys’ upcoming 14th wedding anniversary.

But just hours later, police received two emergency 999 calls made by McKinney, claiming his wife had “just ended up in the water”.

He told police that his wife, who was originally from China, had fallen into the lake after going on deck to check the mooring ropes and that he had gone into the water after her, but she slipped from his grasp and went under. Her death was originally treated as an accident before a number of witnesses raised suspicions.

McKinney, with an address at Castletown Square, Fintona, Co Tyrone, gave a number of conflicting accounts on what occurred and following police investigations, a murder inquiry was launched.

He was arrested and charged with the murder of his 35-year-old wife seven months after her death.

And so began one of the first trials of its kind to take place in Northern Ireland – a trial in which he never gave evidence – and which had to be stopped because of a public health crisis.

In dramatic circumstances, the trial at Dungannon Crown Court was originally halted in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trial judge Madam Justice McBride described the situation as “an unprecedented emergency” and that “social distancing clearly has serious implications in this trial”.

It took another 13 months before McKinney was brought back to the courtroom for a second trial as the jury heard evidence over 12 painstaking weeks.

During the prosecution’s opening statement, the court was told that McKinney was a controlling husband and was not willing to accept that his wife might divorce him.

Lu Na was looking at ways of divorcing her husband and returning to China with their two children from their family home in Convoy, Co Donegal.

The jury of eight men and four women heard how he told police on the night of Lu Na’s death: “I tried my best to save her – she can’t swim. I jumped in straight away. I had a hold of her but she kept pulling me down. I tried to look under the water but she was gone.”

It took 30 minutes for police to arrive after the 999 call was made on what was a calm evening on the moonlit lake.

Lu Na was pulled from the water by emergency crews using a boat hook but all attempts to save her ultimately failed.

Toxicology reports revealed she ingested sleeping pills and that the amount in her system was above the therapeutic range.

The prosecution said that McKinney did indeed see his wife in the water but failed to act.

“We say he is a controlling man who got tired of his wife and was not willing to accept she might divorce him,” the jury heard.

“This is not a tragic boating accident. We say Mr McKinney caused Lu Na to enter the water – that he killed his wife.”

Expand Close stephen McKinney appears at Dungannon Court / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp stephen McKinney appears at Dungannon Court

It was later discovered that a marine engineer, who showed McKinney how to operate the pleasure boat, admitted only filling out a safety check-list form after hearing of Lu Na’s death.

The Manor House Marina engineer told Dungannon Crown Court if he wanted to falsify the form, which also included the previous day’s date, he would have forged McKinney’s signature.

During cross-examination by defence QC Martin O’Rourke, the engineer maintained it was never his intention to falsify any documentation.

However, earlier the engineer agreed it was his “fault” the correct number of life jackets were not on the cruiser, and that he knew there were only two available and not four as he had told police in his witness statement.

He said in the middle of showing the family the working of the cruiser, he “forgot about” the life jackets, as he was “concentrating on something else ... but it was my fault ... it went out of my head”.

The court heard from a police officer who pulled Lu Na from the water just as an RNLI lifeboat approached.

Crew members noticed McKinney was “shaking from head to toe” due to the cold and shock.

“He was constantly asking about Lu Na and was obviously distressed,” added the RNLI crew member. During CPR, the PSNI officer said he believed he heard Lu Na’s sternum crack and noticed “bubbles coming from her mouth containing a substance”.

She was then transferred to Trory Jetty and taken to South West Acute Hospital, while McKinney initially declined going to hospital for treatment before agreeing to do so.

Paramedics said that Lu Na had no pulse, wasn’t breathing and showed no signs of life but they continued to provide resuscitation while transferring her to hospital.

“He was having difficulty following instructions such as providing the keys to the boat,” another officer told the jury.

“We wanted to lock it and preserve evidence. When asked, he told us he didn’t know where the keys were.”

A senior officer recalled speaking to McKinney at the hospital, where he said he tried his “best to save her”.

“I heard a splash and I heard ‘help’ and I jumped in,” McKinney told the officer.

“I had hold of her and tried to pull her up. I had hold of the boat. She kept pulling me down. I tried my best. I’m not a good swimmer. That’s why the children are learning to swim.”

McKinney also told him that he’s “supposed to be a man” and that he should have saved her.

“If only she was wearing a lifejacket,” McKinney was reported to have said after the tragedy.

“There [were] only two in the boat, but they were in with the children in case the boat sank. They were supposed to throw two more in, but they didn’t. I should have saved her.”

Expand Close The boat involved in the tragedy moored at the rear of Devenish Island along with a police boat. Picture: Ronan McGrade / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The boat involved in the tragedy moored at the rear of Devenish Island along with a police boat. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Resuscitation efforts on Lu Na were ended at 3am and when McKinney was informed, a consultant said he “appeared upset”.

“I recall he was not crying at that point and said, ‘Why wouldn’t she listen’?” added the consultant. After McKinney was taken to see his wife by an officer, he recalled that he “stroked her hair and kissed her forehead”.

In the aftermath of Lu Na’s killing, McKinney told an investigating officer that one of the sleeping tablets she had taken was bought online but he didn’t know why she had not gone to her own doctor for them.

When he was later questioned about the pills, he became emotional and asked a detective: “Am I in trouble about this... do I need to arrange something for the children ... I know I should not have bought them.”

The trial also heard from the owner of a Chinese takeaway in Newtownstewart, who said Lu Na confided in her about an argument she had with her husband.

While at times Chinese Facebook messages between the couple “were not friendly”, Lu Na insisted to her there was no violence.

Dungannon Crown Court also learned that McKinney confessed to his wife of having an affair, while she told a friend of meeting her “soul mate” – a man called ‘Kenny’.

On hearing testimony from the officer who arrested McKinney for Lu Na’s murder, he was described as “shaking uncontrollably” and appeared “very shocked”. McKinney was asked if he was on any medication and admitted to ordering sleeping pills off the internet. A forensic scientist confirmed the sleeping medication – Zopiclone – is a controlled drug and should only be prescribed by a health professional.

The same drug was found in Lu Na’s blood on the night she was killed. Its side effects could include dizziness, lack of balance, impaired reactions, reduced alertness and respiratory depression, the court heard.

McKinney also told officers that Lu Na had taken “one or two” of the pills the night she was killed.

State Pathologist Dr Alastair Bentley also told the court that Lu Na “most likely drowned” but that cannot be proved conclusively.

Dr Bentley, who was the Deputy State Pathologist at the time of her death, said in the final conclusion of his post-mortem examination report: “The circumstances suggest that death was due to drowning. However, this could not be confirmed.”

He went on to say while the autopsy also raised the possibility of strangulation, the features he found “were not typical and other possible causes such as the consequences of resuscitation must be considered”.

“In view of this, it would not be unreasonable to state the cause of death remains undetermined,” he told the court.

In a heartbreaking statement to the court, Lu Na’s mother described her daughter as “very happy” and that she had no worries about her mental or physical health.

In the statement about her only child, Lu Na was also described as having been a “good child, intelligent, hard working... an independent girl”, and while living most of their married life in China, “Stephen had a good income giving the family a very good life”.

Lu Na’s mother said when the family returned to Ireland for their children’s education, they often chatted on the internet or by ‘WeChat’, and her daughter told her she was “very happy living there and had no worries”, and that living there was a good environment and very stable for their children.

At the conclusion of the trial on Tuesday, Madam Justice McBride told the jury it was for them to “decide what actually happened” on that fateful night on Lower Lough Erne.

Defence QC Mr O’Rourke maintained the 999 calls did not show Lu Na died as the result of a deliberate act by her husband or that he murdered her as part of a “preplanned drowning”, and there was nothing in the calls that would exclude the reasonable possibility she died as the result of an accident.

However, as the guilty verdict was announced, McKinney swayed forward slightly on his feet, but showed no other emotion. Madam Justice McBride told him that he had been “convicted of murder and the only sentence I can impose is one of life imprisonment”.

McKinney will have to wait before the court later rules on how long he must serve before being considered for release from the life term by the Parole Commissioners.

The killer’s plotting has left a family torn to shreds after what was supposed to be a holiday filled with happy memories – but McKinney’s evil actions will be remembered as one of the most callous murders in recent memory in Northern Ireland.