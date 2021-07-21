| 23.9°C Dublin

The end of the fairy tale: last day of filming in Wicklow on ‘Disenchanted’ movie

Extras on the set of Disney's Disenchanted, in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, last month. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Director Adam Shankman from 'Disenchanted' shares a picture of the crew's new tee-shirt Source: Instagram Expand
Patrick Dempsey at Mussenden Temple (Image: Patrick Dempsey/Instagram) Expand

Extras on the set of Disney's Disenchanted, in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, last month. Photo: Mark Condren

Melanie Finn

FOR months, it was the only show in town as Disney’s jaw-dropping Disenchanted set became a huge attraction in its own right, with throngs of day-trippers visiting daily.

But tomorrow will see the final day of shooting in Wicklow for the movie starring Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams taking place in the village of Enniskerry, which got under way on June 14.

Director Adam Shankman has spoken about finishing up work on this “beautiful baby” as filming winds up over the next few weeks.

