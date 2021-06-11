The Edge has been added to the line up of speakers at Dalkey Book Festival

U2 lead guitarist The Edge has been added to the line up of speakers at this year's Dalkey Book Festival.

On Saturday June 19, The Edge will be interviewing popular physicist Professor Brian Cox on the wonders of the world.

The Edge and Professor Brian Cox join a line-up of speakers at this year's festival which will be streamed from the Martello Tower in Dalkey, including President Michael D. Higgins, Hollywood actor Matt Damon, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The full programme of 22 events and tickets are available at www.dalkeybookfestival.org.

A weekend ticket, priced €50, allows ticket holders to watch all the content over the weekend of June 18, 19 and 20 of June, and access to rewatch all the events for 30 days after the festival.



