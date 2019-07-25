The Edge and star chef among Higgins donors in 2018 race for the Áras
U2 guitarist The Edge and Michelin-star chef Ross Lewis were among the donors to President Michael D Higgins's re-election campaign, it has been revealed.
Disclosures by the six candidates in last year's race for Áras an Uachtaráin show that combined election expenses reached €1.36m.
Meanwhile, just three candidates - Mr Higgins, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and businessman and former 'Dragons' Den' star Seán Gallagher - declared any donations of more that €600.
The records have been published by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).
They show that incumbent candidate Mr Higgins got more donations and spent more money on his campaign - €367,338 - than any of his rivals.
Controversial independent candidate and another former 'Dragon' Peter Casey - who came a surprise second in the race - spent the least out of any of the contenders, disclosing costs of €119,911.
Mr Higgins and Mr Casey were the only candidates who won a big enough share of the vote to have any expenses reimbursed. The President had €200,000 reimbursed - the maximum sum available to qualifying candidates. Mr Casey had his full expenditure reimbursed.
Mr Higgins's campaign disclosed contributions totalling €41,300 from more than 40 individual donors. The Edge, who is listed under his real name of David Evans, donated €1,000, the maximum sum allowed. Mr Lewis - the chef proprietor at Dublin restaurant Chapter One - is listed as donating €1,000.
Pieta House founder Ms Freeman had the second-highest level of election expenses disclosing spending of €253,194. Her campaign disclosed donations of €24,000.
Among the contributors listed is Des Walsh - a US-based millionaire and Ms Freeman's former boyfriend - who donated €1,000. It emerged during the campaign that Mr Walsh also provided a €120,000 loan to Ms Freeman's election bid which the candidate said she would be paying back with interest.
Mr Gallagher got €9,000 in donations and spent €246,820 in what was his second failed bid for the presidency.
There was €209,716 spent on Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada's disastrous campaign, including almost €80,000 on posters.
Meanwhile, another 'Dragons' Den' star Gavin Duffy - who came last in the election - disclosed spending of €163,438.
Irish Independent