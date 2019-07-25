U2 guitarist The Edge and Michelin-star chef Ross Lewis were among the donors to President Michael D Higgins's re-election campaign, it has been revealed.

The Edge and star chef among Higgins donors in 2018 race for the Áras

Disclosures by the six candidates in last year's race for Áras an Uachtaráin show that combined election expenses reached €1.36m.

Meanwhile, just three candidates - Mr Higgins, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and businessman and former 'Dragons' Den' star Seán Gallagher - declared any donations of more that €600.

The records have been published by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

They show that incumbent candidate Mr Higgins got more donations and spent more money on his campaign - €367,338 - than any of his rivals.

Controversial independent candidate and another former 'Dragon' Peter Casey - who came a surprise second in the race - spent the least out of any of the contenders, disclosing costs of €119,911.

Mr Higgins and Mr Casey were the only candidates who won a big enough share of the vote to have any expenses reimbursed. The President had €200,000 reimbursed - the maximum sum available to qualifying candidates. Mr Casey had his full expenditure reimbursed.

Mr Higgins's campaign disclosed contributions totalling €41,300 from more than 40 individual donors. The Edge, who is listed under his real name of David Evans, donated €1,000, the maximum sum allowed. Mr Lewis - the chef proprietor at Dublin restaurant Chapter One - is listed as donating €1,000.

Pieta House founder Ms Freeman had the second-highest level of election expenses disclosing spending of €253,194. Her campaign disclosed donations of €24,000.

Among the contributors listed is Des Walsh - a US-based millionaire and Ms Freeman's former boyfriend - who donated €1,000. It emerged during the campaign that Mr Walsh also provided a €120,000 loan to Ms Freeman's election bid which the candidate said she would be paying back with interest.

Mr Gallagher got €9,000 in donations and spent €246,820 in what was his second failed bid for the presidency.

There was €209,716 spent on Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada's disastrous campaign, including almost €80,000 on posters.

Meanwhile, another 'Dragons' Den' star Gavin Duffy - who came last in the election - disclosed spending of €163,438.

