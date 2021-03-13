The eagle has landed: Missing Kalin returns home

John Nugent and his golden eagle Kalin who returned after being missing for eight days. Picture by Owen Breslin

Kalin the golden eagle has settled back into life at home in Newcastle, Co Wicklow, after spending eight days in the wilderness.

The display bird, who had never flown free before, prompted a massive nationwide search last week when he undid his leash and soared away. Yesterday Kalin’s owner John Nugent thanked the public for their support after being reunited with the bird of prey whom he found perched on the branch of a tree just 1km from his home on Thursday.

Mr Nugent has been keeping and training eagles since 2008.

The Wicklow native has a weathering station in his garden with a 50ft outside run and a perch where the eagles are kept on leashes.

Mr Nugent said that while he spends several hours a day training Kalin to fly free, the bird currently lacks the skills to survive in the wild on his own.

As Mr Nugent said: “He’s never been out in the wild, he eats chicken legs from the supermarket.”

Irish Independent