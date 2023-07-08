‘The Dutch are direct and different’: who is the real Vera Pauw?
The boss of the Ireland women’s football team has transformed their fortunes but claims about her managerial style have overshadowed the run-up to their World Cup debut. But does it come down a culture clash over her ‘Dutchness’?
Vera Pauw looked tense and ill at ease at the press conference in Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday. But the manager of the Irish women’s football team was defiant. “How can you,” she asked, “defend yourself against a lie?”