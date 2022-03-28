The Dublin family with five generations of Letitias – and two share the same birthday

The post can sometimes be confusing – but one Dublin family wouldn’t change their twist on a moniker tradition for the world.

They have now clocked up five generations of women with the unique first name of Letitia, and the newest was only welcomed into the world last month.

Letitia Enright Jr, (33), her mother Letitia Enright, (61) and her five-week daughter Letitia Patton treated themselves to lunch in Avoca for Mother’s Day yesterday, where the adults dined on salmon en croute and reflected on their unique name that has been passed down from mother to daughter in the family for five generations.

“We should re-name it Letitia Day,” Letitia Jr joked.

Ms Enright, a secondary school geography teacher from Walkinstown, Dublin, said she is proud to carry on the tradition and naturally named her own daughter Letitia when she was born at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street on February 17.

Expand Close Letitia's granny, Nana Letty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Letitia's granny, Nana Letty

Ironically her daughter was also born on the same day as her late grandmother Letitia Newman, known as Letty, who passed away at the age of 78 in 2010.

And it was her great-grandmother Letitia Harold who started the tradition of naming the first-born girl Letitia.

Born on January 29, 1891, she was named after her aunt Letitia Harold who in turn was named Letitia by a novice priest who suggested the name when he was doing his first baptism at the Dolphin’s Barn church.

The name, in Latin from the litany of Mary. translates to “cause of my joy.”

And the name is fitting, Ms Enright Jr tells the Irish Independent.

Expand Close Letitia's great-grandmother, Letitia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Letitia's great-grandmother, Letitia

“My daughter and son are definitely the cause of my joy,” she said of newborn Letitia and her son Theo.

“My Nana was actually there when I was born in the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street too and both my mam and Nana would say I looked the image of my great-granny when I was born.”

While having the same first and last name as her mother who also lives with her can get confusing – with post sometimes going askew – Ms Enright Jr said she wouldn’t change her name for the world.

While it is common for the name of a first-born son to be passed down through the generations, Letitia said she likes how in their family it’s the female name that is passed down.

“I love the tradition and that it is a name that has been passed down to the women of our family.

"It feels me with pride to be able to carry it on. I hope one day my own daughter will be able to do the same,” she said.

She also likes the uniqueness of the name itself.

“It’s very unusual. I never meet anyone with the same name,” she said.

“I love that it’s unique, although people often spell it wrong, but I don’t mind that,” she added.