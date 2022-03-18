‘The doctors couldn't believe Daddy was going into ICU because he was doing so well’

TONY MITCHELL (70) passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital, Co Armagh, on April 25, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19 three weeks earlier.

“Daddy caught it at the start of the pandemic and was very unlucky,” said his daughter Maureen McParland (38). “If he had caught it now he would have been fine, as we’ve been told.

“Everything has changed and people with Covid have had funerals and wakes, and everything that goes with the passing of loved one, whereas we have not.

“Our family is trying to come to terms with that. When you hear about Boris Johnson partying four weeks after daddy had died, I just didn't believe it.”

Mr Mitchell made a living by travelling the country to carry out building work. His daughter said he was an “all-rounder” and could "put his hand to anything".

He was also a successful darts player in the 1980s and competed against famous players such as Bobby George, John Lowe and Jocky Wilson.

“My daddy worked right up to the day he went into hospital,” said Ms McParland. “He was fit and healthy. The doctors couldn't believe that he was going into ICU because he was doing so well.

“People think you have to be old or have underlying conditions but it doesn't matter, the virus still took them.

“It’s just very, very unfair. We do all need to get back to normal but we just need to be careful.”

Mr Mitchell is survived by daughters Ann, Celia, Philomena and Maureen. He was predeceased by his wife Marie.