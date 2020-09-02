The Department of Health has been notified of 89 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and one further death.

There is now a total of 29,114 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,777 coronavirus related deaths.

The death reported today is a late notification from June. The total number of deaths recorded in August is four.

Of the cases notified today, 53 are in Dublin, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 21 cases are Clare, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission, and 56pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Over the past 14 days, 1,577 cases have been notified, giving a 14 day incidence of 33 cases per hundred thousand population.

Of these cases, the median age is 31 with 71pc of cases occurring and people under the age of 45 years.

There have been 133 cases (8pc) in health care workers.

Out of the 1,577 cases, 717 have been in Dublin, with 182 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick, 106 in Tipperary, and 47, in Wexford. The remaining 416 cases have been spread across 21 other counties.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases in hospital, and six confirmed cases in intensive care.

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing this evening, Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the National Public Health and Emergency Team (Nphet) and Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said there has been an increase of cases associated with private house, family and extended family outbreaks.

"We're seeing a different pattern of the disease, where the disease is spreading socially in households. And we're also seeing a significant number of isolated cases in other words, cases that we can't track back to specific outbreaks," he said.

"That's been very closely monitored. It's important to point out that when you look at the overall population in Dublin, this is a relatively small number of cases."

Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, added: "We are seeing a consistently high number of cases in Dublin west, Dublin north west and Dublin north central. So, the north city centre and then the northwest out towards Blanchardstown and Dublin west or Clondalkin and out in that direction.

"Given that Dublin is more populous, given that people typically have more daily contacts in Dublin, it's not surprising that we're seeing increasing cases. But we do need people to take particular care in Dublin over the coming days, we don't want to see this continue."

