‘The difference in maternity care between here and Australia is stark – it has to change’

Mothers in Ireland are mostly left to fend for themselves, says Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore at her Delgany home in Co Wicklow. She wants a lactation specialist hired for every hospital with a maternity unit. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore gave birth to her first two children, Eoghan (14) and Ciarán (12), in Sydney, Australia.

At the time, her husband had to travel abroad for work, and it meant that at one of the most challenging times of her life, she was thousands of miles away from her family and support networks.

