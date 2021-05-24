‘The difference in maternity care between here and Australia is stark – it has to change’

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore gave birth to her first two children, Eoghan (14) and Ciarán (12), in Sydney, Australia.

At the time, her husband had to travel abroad for work, and it meant that at one of the most challenging times of her life, she was thousands of miles away from her family and support networks.

One day, she was having particular trouble with the demands of new motherhood – and in desperation, reached for her phone, called her sister and asked simply: “What do I do now?”

She had just given birth abroad and was struggling – but the maternity services on offer in Australia were a “stark” improvement on those available in Ireland, Ms Whitmore said.

Down under, she delivered her children in a birth centre, a maternity unit attached to a hospital, and women were able to deliver their babies in big rooms with baths and double beds.

The labour of her first child was long and difficult and did not go according to her birth plan. “My expectations of myself were very high, I was very hard on myself. I had a birth planned and it didn’t work out,” she recalled.

Then 18 months later, she had Ciarán, which was another difficult birth and Ms Whitmore suffered a haemorrhage

With two tiny tots, she says she did not get a full night’s sleep for two years.

“I did struggle with having the two children. Two children and the nappies and just everything. Sleepless nights – it is difficult when you can’t get any sleep, it was akin to torture. It was a very difficult period and I did struggle.”

Eventually, her husband sought the help of Tresillian, a residential family care service which provides support to parents and their young children.

Here, mothers come and stay with their children for about a week,and maternity nurses help tackle issues around sleeping, feeding, or settling. They also provide psychological support, which Ms Whitmore availed of.

“You come away from it feeling like a new person, because you’ve had your rest.”

She admitted she was at a breaking point.

“Yeah, I probably was. Just managing the two toddlers with no sleep was very hard,” she said.

Even though her family was thousands of miles away, the politician was able to receive help and additional maternity support when she asked for it.

On Irish shores, however, there are few such supports.

Here, there are only a few midwifery-led clinics, and no dedicated birth centres or residential family support services. Apart from several visits to a public health nurse after giving birth, mothers are left mostly to fend for themselves.

Ms Whitmore had her two girls, Aoife (10) and Caoimhe (6), in the Rotunda and Holles Street in Dublin.

She said the difference in maternal care between Ireland and Australia was “stark”. Learning the “tricks of the trade” when it comes to breastfeeding, or putting a baby to sleep, or holding them correctly, is very much down to families here.

“I think we’ve relied on family supports an awful lot in Ireland, and I don’t think they’re there as much for people.”

In the Netherlands, maternity nurses come and stay with families after the arrival of a newborn for around 10 days. They do laundry, cook dinners, look after the other children, as well as bathe the baby and help with breastfeeding.

In Sweden, health insurance covers breastfeeding counseling and midwives conduct as many home visits as needed within the first four days after delivery.

The National Maternity Strategy was launched in 2016 by then health minister Leo Varadkar.

It contained plans for a home birth service, maternity nurses for families for up to five days after birth and midwifery-led options in maternity units.

However, according to Krysia Lynch of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland (AIMSI), it is “still being implemented”.

“We have the answer, but we need the will and the money to back it,” she said.

The HSE said the National Women and Infants Health Programme was tasked with ensuring the strategy would be implemented and said a revised version of the plan is currently being developed.

New Sláintecare plans, launched by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this month, state that midwifery services will be “further developed” and that more supports for women who want to breastfeed will be “examined”.

Ms Whitmore is pushing for at least one lactation specialist to be recruited to every hospital in Ireland, as well as an additional milk bank in the south – currently, there is only one on the entire island, in Co Fermanagh.

In the coming months, her breastfeeding motion will be brought before the Dáil and will call for targeted supports for vulnerable mothers in order to encourage breastfeeding.

When she was a councillor in Wicklow, important council votes meant Ms Whitmore had to bring her baby into the council chamber.

“I breastfed my fourth baby in the county chambers in Wicklow. There’s a lot of rural, older men on the council. Not a bother on them – just sat feeding the baby, not a bother,” she said.

Ms Whitmore said that there needs to be a laser-sharp focus on improving Irish maternity services with the pandemic coming to an end.

“It’s nearly like women’s experiences and women’s lives get forgotten when other ‘important things’, in inverted commas, come up,” she said.