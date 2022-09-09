‘The death of the queen should signal a time for monarchy to end’ – party issues statement one day after Elizabeth II dies

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II should signal the end of monarchy as an “outdated and utterly unjust tradition,” People Before Profit has said.

The party has issued a joint statement castigating the British royal family, one day after the death of Elizabeth II.

People Before Profit (PBP) currently has four Dublin-based TDs – Richard Boyd Barrett, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Bríd Smith – as well as other representatives north and south of the border.

None is named in the statement which is issued in the party’s collective name and also cites an aphorism from the 1916 leader, James Connolly.

“Though it may seem an uncomfortable reality for some, the death of such a long-standing monarch as the British Queen raises questions about the existence of the monarchy,” the party says.

The party says the British monarchy has represented a figurehead for colonialism and the personification of societal inequality.

“As such, the death of any monarch is an inherently political event. The passing of the Queen should signal the time for monarchy - an outdated and utterly unjust tradition - to end,” the party further argues.

“The time for palaces for the 'entitled' and poverty for the rest is over. Indeed, the time for pretending that colonialism was anything other than a bloody, racist, imperialist venture should be gone,” it adds.

For PBP the wealth of the royal family contrasts with the plight of poor people facing fuel poverty this winter. They argue that the British establishment will use the death, funeral and succession to distract from crucial social and economic problems.

“Charles and the royals' mansions will stay warm this winter, whilst pensioners and working class people will struggle to pay their bills amidst an energy crisis,” they again contend.

PBP also challenge assertions that monarchy enhanced British-Irish relations. “The Irish working class have never needed privileged elites to reconcile us with our working-class brothers and sisters in Britain. And there is nothing anti-British about hostility to monarchy,” the party adds.