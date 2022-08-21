The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: Worldwide sorrow for dead commander

Michael Collins (centre, looking down) and General Richard Mulcahy (right) marching at the head of the procession at the funeral of Arthur Griffith in Dublin in August, 1922. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Commander-In-Chief of the Irish Free State Army, Michael Collins, throws in the ball to start a hurling match at Croke Park, Dublin, in 1920. Photo: Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Thursday, August 24, 1922

Hundreds of messages of sympathy

Many eloquent tributes

The depth of the feeling evoked by the tragic fate of General Collins is voiced in the many messages of sympathy and regret received by the Irish Government and relatives.

British ministers, foreign representatives, Church dignitaries, Irish public bodies, and Irish associations at home and abroad have united in their tribute to the dead soldier and statesman.

British Sympathy – Mr Lloyd George’s Tribute

Mr Lloyd George telegraphed to Mr W.T. Cosgrave, Acting Chairman of the Government: “Deeply regret to hear of the death of the Commander-in-Chief of the Free State Army. In his death, the Free State has lost a fearless soldier, a leader of great energy and devotion. Please convey to the members of your government my profound sympathy with them in their loss of one of Ireland’s brilliant sons at a moment when Ireland most needed his special qualities of courage and resolution.”

In a message to the ‘Evening Standard', Mr Lloyd George says: “I am inexpressibly sad at the news of the death of the gallant young Irishman. He fell to a treacherous blow delivered when he was engaged in endeavouring to restore ordered liberty to his country, which stands sadly in need of it.”

Mr Winston Churchill, in a message to Mr Cosgrave, says: “I hasten to express to you, as Acting Head of the Provisional Government, the sorrow which I feel at the news of the cruel and wonton act which has deprived Ireland in her hour of trial of the leader she had chosen, and in whom she trusted. Mr Michael Collins was a man of dauntless courage, inspired by intense devotion to his country's cause and hopes for its future.

"His energy and his vision marked him as a leader to his fellow countrymen. He has fallen in trying to do his duty in accordance with the will of the Irish nation. The double loss within a few days of Mr Griffith and Mr Collins is a heavy blow to the Irish National Government, struggling for the life, freedom and unity of Ireland amid so many difficulties.”

Mrs Agnes Newman, sister of the late Sir Roger Casement, writes, in the course of a letter expressing deep sympathy: “I loved Michael Collins as a mother would love her son. You cannot imagine the horror I felt when I heard of that splendid, heroic young soldier being cut off in the prime of his manhood. The nation has lost in him a man who is irreplaceable. Humane, kindly and gentle, Michael Collins, soldier and patriot, will live in the hearts of his people for all time.”

No generous heart unmoved

Rev. J.J. Dempsey, at an early Mass in St. Joseph’s, Berkeley St., Dublin, said: “It is my sad duty to ask your prayers for the repose of the soul of General Michael Collins, who has been slain by his fellow countrymen in the county which gave him birth. Some of you may have differed widely from his views, but the untimely quenching of this bright young spirit will leave no generous heart unmoved.”

Many public and other bodies and representatives have already given expression to the great national sorrow at the death of the Commander-in-Chief. Messages received include the following.

Limerick Co. Council: “Profoundly shocked at the calamitous disaster to Ireland in the death of Gen. Michael Collins, and we offer to the government and relatives, on behalf of Limerick Co. Council, our sincerest sympathy.”

The Mayor of Wexford: “Wexford shocked at terrible news, accept heartfelt sympathy.”

The Deputy Mayor of Limerick: “The bravest and best is lost forever. The word ‘sorrow’ fails to describe my feelings.”

The Mayor of Kilkenny telegraphed: “Sincerest sympathy from Kilkenny on grave National loss of Gen Collins’ death. God! That the man who broke the Black-and-Tan terror should meet with such an end at the hands of his own countrymen.”

North and South – Orange esteem of dead patriot

Even amongst the extreme Orangemen of Belfast and the North there is, writes a special correspondent, a sincere regret at the death of General Collins. They admired his bold spirit, fearlessness, and utter contempt for danger.

In Belfast business circles his death is deeply deplored, for business men appreciate what he was doing to bring about better relations between North and South.

Mrs Evans, at the meeting of the Dublin Guardians, moved the adjournment on account of the lamented death of General Collins.

Mr R. Davies, seconding, said General Collins was one of the greatest patriots that Ireland had produced within the century, and it was sad to think that he had met his death at the hands of his own countrymen.

Grief of Sister and Brother – ‘Dauntless & Unafraid’

The Star says that a sister of Gen. Collins, who is employed at the P.O. Savings Bank Headquarters at Kensington, was greatly distressed on hearing of his death. She went to the home of Sir John and Lady Lavery at Cromwell Place, where the General had stayed while in London in June, but discovered that they were not at home.

It may be recalled that Gen. Collins dined with Sir John and Lady Lavery in Dublin last week.

Miss Collins, the Press Association reports, left London for Ireland by last night. The sad information had been conveyed to her at her office by the Colonial Office, and Mr. Winston Churchill’s secretary reserved a compartment in the train for her and some friends.

“I have had several telegrams from Ireland,” Miss Collins told a representative of the Daily Chronicle, quoted by special arrangement, “but they have given me no more news than I have found in the newspapers.” It was the voice of a woman, adds the reporter, but it was the face of Michael Collins, dauntless and unafraid.

‘Expected to be killed’

A Reuter’s Chicago message says that Gen. Collins’ brother, Patrick, who is in the police force there, expressed deep grief on hearing of his death. He recalled their boyhood together and the many times they had walked to Bandon. “Never,” said Patrick, “would I believe that anybody in that town would kill Michael.”

But that Michael expected to be killed was revealed to Patrick in a letter which his brother wrote him a fortnight ago.

Referring to the letter, Patrick said, “He wrote me that if I did get the news that he had been killed, I would know he died a Collins, and fighting for Ireland.” And Patrick added: “If it were a real Irishmen that killed Mike, I would say that the Irish race stands discredited, but I know it was not. It was some blackguard not fit to wipe his boots.”

Michael was the youngest of a family of eight. The father and mother died some time ago.

Days of 'the Terror’ – reminiscences of late President

During the trouble in Dublin in the early days of July a small party of people, of whom President Griffith was one, were sitting in a room in the Government Buildings, Merrion St., and the late President was in a reminiscent mood, which was not usual for him, an Evening Herald representative was told. The conversation turned on the attitude of some of the women who had been fairly prominent in the movement, but were conspicuous for their ultra-Republicanism.

President Griffith said that in the harshest days of the “Black and Tan” and the Auxiliaries regime in Dublin, Michael Collins and Richard Mulcahy, who were practically chased from post to pillar, had come almost to the end of their tether. Griffith knew seven ladies upon whom he thought he could absolutely rely on to provide temporary lodgings for the harassed fugitives. They were people dying to get a chance of showing their earnestness.

Situation explained

Accordingly, he approached them and explained the situation, by no means unmindful of the risks and dangers attaching to it. The six ladies, who were leaseholders, each in turn professed the greatest eagerness and willingness to afford shelter to Messrs. Collins and Mulcahy, but they could not possibly endanger the liberties if not the lives of their husbands.

The unmarried lady was the only one that would take the risk, but knowing, as Mr Griffith did, and as both Collins and Mulcahy did, the unscrupulousness of the Castle gang at the time and how their lust for defamation, as well as revenge; would be gratified by finding such men as those they were looking for hiding in the house of a defenceless woman, her generous offer was declined.

But the dramatic part of President Griffith’s story was this. Turning halfway round in the room he pointed his finger to one of the group.

“There,” said he, with deep emotion in his voice, “is the man who gave shelter to Collins and Mulcahy in that hour of dire need – and his name is not known in Irish politics even now.”

At the time immediately before the Truce, the fighting men in Dublin numbered exactly 220. When the Truce was signed no fewer than 173 out of that number joined the Free State Army. Most of the remainder returned to civil life and took no further active part in public affairs.

General Collins was taunted with being indifferent to the fate of the two men, Dunn and O’Sullivan, executed for the shooting of Sir Henry Wilson in London. It was wholly untrue. He did everything possible to try and secure a reprieve for those men, but he would not deign to contradict the libellers who endeavoured by any means in their power to injure him.

Persistent calumnies

But their calumnies and slanders did not stop there. They attacked his private life, his habits, and his mode of living. An intimate friend of his told the informant of the Herald that there never lived in Ireland a better man.

He was a prodigious worker, was most ambitious in his habits, and has gone on for 14 hours on end with no more nourishment than a couple of cups of tea and a few slices of bread and butter and biscuits. He was not only a devout and earnest Catholic, but he was exemplary. During the negotiations in London, he was at Mass every morning.

Physically he was a giant whose wonderful frame and vitality, as well as lofty spirit, nothing could weaken or subdue.