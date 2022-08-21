The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: The greatest and bravest dead

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Thursday, August 24, 1922

Nation stunned by terrible news

How General Collins was killed

Heroic and noble end

Nation plunged into poignant grief

Remains arrive in Dublin

Eloquent tribute by ministerial colleagues

Irish people all over the world were stunned by yesterday morning's dreadful news. Bowed down to horror and dismay, they lamented the grievous loss of General Michael Collins, around whose magnetic and romantic personality so much of their high hope and confidence centred.

The story of the fatal ambush at Béal na Bláth, between Bandon and Macroom, on Tuesday evening, shows that the Commander-in-chief fought heroically to the last. With his dying breath, he breathed into the ears of his distraught comrades: "Forgive them." These were the last words he uttered.

General Collins, accompanied by Gen. Sean O’Connell, Col-Comdt Dolan and Lt Conroy, was returning from an inspection of National troops' posts in south Cork. Blocking of roads obliged the party, who had a bodyguard with an armoured car, to take to by-roads

Suddenly a volley came from ambushers, estimated to number 200. General Collins immediately assumed command and directed the ensuing fight, lasting three-quarters of an hour. Just as the troops gained the upper hand and the irregulars were retiring, came the fatal bullet.

“The greatest and bravest of our countrymen has been slain, but he cannot die,” says a statement from his ministerial colleagues, who declared their determination to maintain his fight to establish the rule of the people. The body was taken to Cork on Tuesday night and yesterday conveyed by sea to Dublin, arriving early this morning.

From St. Vincent’s Hospital the remains will be removed to the City Hall, and there lie in state until Sunday evening. They will then be taken to the Pro-Cathedral, and the funeral takes place to Glasnevin on Monday. Messages expressive of the greatest grief were yesterday pouring into the offices of the Irish government. From all classes, from all parts of Ireland, and from numerous countries abroad they came, consoling with the Irish nation and its tremendous loss.

Grief and horror of citizens stunned by news

When the news of the death of General Collins became known in Dublin yesterday it produced feelings of horror and despair. At first the mind reeled, stunned at the second appalling national tragedy in the short space of 10 days. People were incapable of coherent thought.

Then, as the dread realisation that this incomparable tragedy had indeed taken place sank in, the first numb feelings slowly died, and gave place to voluble expressions of grief and indignation. Ireland’s irreparable loss became the one topic of discussion, and numerous aspects of the great chief’s many-sided character were recalled.

Many spoke of the dashing, romantic figure of the “elusive Micheal Collins”, which loomed such a glorious symbol of unconquerable audacity and ingenuity of Young Ireland through the gloom and horror of the Terror – of that Michael Collins whose career is to be ideal and inspiration of Irish boys in generations to come.

Others, the older and more thoughtful, spoke of the great statesman that had passed, the man who combined the blazing dreams of the idealist with the masterful, forceful personality, boundless energy, and shrewd practical common sense to carry his ideals through.

Crowds outside St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, paying homage to the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins who was killed by anti-treaty republicans in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork. Photo: Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Crowds outside St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, paying homage to the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins who was killed by anti-treaty republicans in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork. Photo: Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Had the laugh of a boy

In talking to the people in the streets and seeing how the news reacted on so many diverse personalities, one comprehended possibility more fully than ever the completeness of the great leader’s character, and how fitting this man was to be the leader of the race, and whom every type and every single entity of the nation might find some aspect of character attuned and responding to one's own mentality, and appealing forcibly to them by the subtle affinity of personality that makes for friendship and comradeship.

The thinker and the man of action, the idealist and the man of affairs, each found in his complex personality the note that vibrated to his own sympathies. With sad pity and pride people recalled his daring, and the reckless contempt for death that was an outstanding characteristic of his. Truly “Cowards die many times before their death; the valiant never taste death, but once.”

Many also spoke of the honour and affection felt for him by the people of Dublin, of the faces that glowed as they watched him march in the funeral procession of the late president.

One colleague of his in the Dáil said: “Through all his troubles and worries he has the laugh of a boy.”

This Dáil member went on to speak of Collins's deep and intimate knowledge of the Irish nation, of his ability to get the best out of his countrymen, of his enormous capacity for work, and the extraordinary amount of accurate, detailed information about every side of Irish industrial and social life he had accumulated. it is only those who knew him best who can realise what an irreparable loss this death is, but even the humblest of the admirers were stricken desolate by the news. Perhaps their incoherent grief was most touching.

That cry, in its horrified, dazed repetition went to the heart more quickly than a brilliant recognition of his superb abilities would have done. In the humble homes of the Dublin masses, and the heart of the women of this city, in the plastic minds and imaginations of the youth of Dublin, he had won a place compared to which the tinselled honours of kings and emperors are so many baubles and ephemeral flatteries. There were many public expressions of the city sorrow to be seen. The blinds were drawn in many houses, and the tricolour on the Bermingham tower in Dublin castle and other military posts and on flagstaffs all over the city flew at half mast.

Public expressions of grief were universal in the streets, in the suburbs, in the public offices, in the commercial centres of the city where one heard expressions of woe and dismay. “What’s to become of Ireland!” Was the cry on many lips. Everyone sought eagerly for details of the terrible tragedy. Newspaper and government offices were besieged. Journalists and public men were stopped in the streets and eagerly questioned, but little reliable information was available until the evening newspapers appeared.

Mourning everywhere

All government offices, public buildings, banks and shops bore outward tokens of national mourning. In many cases, the shops remain half closed, and blinds were pulled down over the windows. The blinds in the entire suite of government buildings in Upper Merrion St were closely drawn, and there were many callers to sign their names in the books provided for the purpose.

At the offices of Mr. de Valera’s party in Suffolk St. the flag hung at half mast. The Irish Tricolour, the Red British Ensign, the Stars and Stripes, and the various nationality flags of consular offices at the port were flying at half mast.

Every steamer and sailing vessel at the Liffey and its docks, irrespective of whether it belonged to Ireland, to Great Britain or overseas countries, took its cue from the official flag at the harbour master’s office comma and brought their emblems down to the half-mast.

The following Official Bulletin was issued from Army Headquarters last night: “General Michael Collins, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, was killed in an ambush by irregulars at Béal na Bláth , between Macroom and Bandon, last night (Tuesday). Towards the close of the engagement with the irregulars, which lasted close upon an hour, the commander-in-chief was wounded in the head. Despite this mortal injury, General Collins, who fought throughout the action, set a splendid example of bravery to his men. He continued to fire from the ground until his strength failed and he collapsed. Death ensued within a few minutes. The remains of the Commander-in-Chief were later removed to Cork.”

Telegraphing from Cork last night, our special representative said: We are all dazed, stunned, stupefied. It is impossible to pick up the threads of the past 24 hours, and to weave them into anything approaching a comprehensive fabric. So swift, so tragic, and so terrible have the varying emotions crowded one after another that they almost dull the power of reasoned thought. Michael Collins dead! Who can realise it? Nobody here seems to appreciate the horror or the realisation of it.

Mick Collins shot dead in an ambush! He whose name was a household word! He, the bravest of the brave! He whom the people of Ireland admired, loved, nay, almost worshipped! Dead! Shot dead! And here amongst us line the body, cold and rigid and dead. Yesterday he was amongst us, bluff, breezy, full of life and vigour – happy, cheerful, almost boyish and his delight as he acknowledged the cheers of his admirers. Today death – stark, cruel death – in its most swift and terrible form has claimed him for its own and laid prostrate that lithe and manly form that we all knew and loved so well. What an awful tragedy!

Though three weeks ago, it seems but yesterday that I arrived in Cork, and yet I have seen the city in its every mood. When I arrived there was tension in fear and expectancy. The city was then under the domination of the irregulars. Then came the news of the landing of the National troops. The excitement became greater, the tension less, and then the triumphant march of that small bedraggled, but successful, army into the city.

How joyous the people were, how they cheered with joy and gladness for the hour of their deliverance had come. Then, to crown their triumph, to fill to overflowing their cup of joy, comes the Commander-in-chief of that gallant little army. Michael Collins was in town. They had not become accustomed to his military title of General; they did not care about titles. They felt satisfied and happy in the knowledge that Michael Collins, their own beloved Mick, was once more in their midst.

Michael Collins in London in December 1921

Michael Collins in London in December 1921

Cork’s pride in him

They were proud of him. Was he not one of their own. Although Ireland claimed him as leader, they could not deprive them here of the knowledge and the fact that he was their own, their bravest son. They took an amazing pride in that fact. You heard it everywhere. There was no mistaking how they felt.

They were proud and justly proud of their valiant son. That was but yesterday, scarcely 24 hours ago as I write. Today all is tragedy and gloom. The angel of death is abroad. One finds it hard, almost impossible, to think, to write. The victorious cheers of yesterday are stilted into sobs today. Mick Collins dead! Where all was joy and hope and gladness is sorrow and gloom and death. Though the shock to those closely associated with him during his visit has almost been overwhelming, I shall try to link up various incidents of the tragic visit.

Gen. Collins, with his staff, arrived in Cork on Sunday night. This was a part of the tour of inspection which he was making as G.O.C. of all the different positions in the various fighting areas. Every time this well known figure was seen he was cheered to the echo, and he smilingly acknowledged those public manifestations of his popularity.

The various positions in and around Cork were visited on Monday. He was beloved of his men too. it was only yesterday that I was speaking to one of the forces, who told me of a visit the G.O.C. made to the guardrooms at headquarters. When he entered the room they all stood to attention. He soon put them at ease with a “Hello lads, how are you getting on?” He went amongst them, chatting, joking, and enquiring if they were well looked after. I saw that same soldier today. He wept like a child.

When work was to be done, Gen. Collins was untiring. Retiring about midnight on Monday, he was up and away shortly after 6am on Tuesday. The party consisted of members of the headquarters staff, who accompanied the commander-in-chief on his tour. Gen. Sean O’Connell was the officer commanding the bodyguard; Major-Gen. Dalton, who is commanding the troops in Cork; Col-Comdt. Dolan and Lieut. Conroy.

The party was preceded by a dispatch rider on a motorbicycle. General Collins, with General Dalton, travelled in a Leyland open touring car, and an armoured car and an ordinary car brought up the rear. All the posts in South cork were visited: Skibbereen, Rosscarbery, and Clonakilty being taken in.

At each place the officer in command was interviewed, and General Collins, on being recognised, was given a hearty welcome. It was the last time they were to see him alive. Bandon was the last place visited. By a strange coincidence, this was the last post of importance to be evacuated by the irregulars.

Bandon reception

Here, General Collins was given a very cordial reception, not only from the officers and men stationed there, but also from the townspeople. Their business having been transacted, the party set out for the return journey to Cork. All the main roads in this district have been rendered impassable owing to the destruction of bridges, falling of trees etc, carried out by the irregulars prior to the evacuation. Accordingly, the party were obliged to use the by-roads, and intended to go towards Macroom, enter the main road near Crookstown, and thence to Cork. Midway between Bandon and Macroom there is a little place where the roads meet, called Béal na Bláth. It is about eight miles from Macroom.

Coverage of Michael Collins's death in the Irish Independent on August 24, 1922

Coverage of Michael Collins's death in the Irish Independent on August 24, 1922

‘The man who won the war’: Life story of great soldier, statesman and patriot

The death of General Collins has removed one of the most romantic and interesting figures that has ever appeared in that arena of Irish politics. A man of energy and courage, he was endowed with all the characteristics which constitute greatness. His abilities as a statesman had already won for him the respect and the esteem of the Irish nation.

Of those who made history in the struggle with England from 1916 to 1921, he was the outstanding figure, and none were more eagerly sought after by the emissaries of England. His escapes were numerous and often bordered on the marvellous. But his daring and resourcefulness, backed up by the aid of the extraordinary intelligence system of which he was head, always enabled him to win through.

Originally playing but a minor part in the political movement which accumulated in the treaty, his ability and keen intelligence soon brought him to the forefront. He had also, in a large degree, that type of personality which commands a following, and his engaging manner won a devoted admiration in all parts of the country.

Only a week ago this stalwart figure was seen by thousands as he passed through the streets behind the remains of his leader and friend, Mr. Arthur Griffith. There was then no indication of the terrible and tragic death which was to follow a few days later. It has plunged Ireland again into tears and mourning. No event within living memory, no disaster in the history of this country for generations past, has equalled in tragedy this cumulate misfortune. No words can describe the feelings of horror and regret with which the terrible tidings were everywhere received yesterday.

General Collins was just 31 at his age of death. He was born four miles west of Clonakilty, Co. Cork. He was the youngest of a family of eight children, containing three boys and five girls. His mother's maiden name was Mary Anne O'Brien. Her uncle, Rev. John O’Brien, C.C., was well known in the Fenian days of 1867.

General Collins’s father died when the boy was only seven years of age, and his mother died when he was in his 15th year. He was educated at the local National School, Clonakilty, and joined the civic services as a boy clerk at the age of 18. He later spent three years in a London bank and subsequently joined a branch of the New York bank in the same city. Though in exile he took a keen interest in Irish affairs. He was prominent in the Gaelic League and the G.A.A., and prior to his return to Ireland was engaged secretly drilling with the Irish Volunteers at Warmwood Scrubbs.

Sense of humour

A report went the rounds at the time that just before his return to Ireland in 1915, with a number of other exiles, he informed his employers that he was about to join an Irish regiment in Dublin. It is a story which illustrates the irrepressible sense of humour which was one of his great characteristics.

In Dublin he threw himself heart and soul into the Volunteer movement. For a time he worked with the city firm of accountants, and subsequently became private secretary to Count Plunkett. His abilities quickly won him advancement and as director of intelligence he rendered valuable assistant to the Volunteer movement. Among those associated with him in those far-off days were Richard Mulcahy, Cathal Brugha, and Gearold O’Sullivan, then comparatively unknown, but who were later destined to play a big part in their country's history. Easter Monday saw him under arms in the G.P.O., where he fought, and was later taken prisoner. He was deported to Stafford Jail, and was later interned at Frongoch, from which he was released with other internees the following Christmas.

The hardships and vicissitudes of the jail and internment camp seemed to strengthen his spirit, and with liberty came an even intensified devotion to the cause to which his life was henceforth dedicated to. As secretary of the National Aid Association he did valuable work in relieving the needs of prisoners’ dependents and of those victimised for their political activities. Afterwards, he occupied a high place in the councils of the Army and of the Sinn Féin organisation, and in the period of quiescence which followed the Rising he was preparing for the renewal of the armed struggle with England.

The birthplace of Michael Collins in Cork. His brother is seen standing in the foreground. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The birthplace of Michael Collins in Cork. His brother is seen standing in the foreground. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Most ‘wanted’ man

Early in 1918 he found himself in Sligo Jail for a “seditious” utterance, But after that he disappeared from the official ken and became the most wanted man in the country. Detectives and Secret Service men sought him incessantly and rewards, which grew larger in proportion as his exploits and fame progressed, were offered, but all in vain. The prospects of imprisonment, or worse, were not sufficient to deter hundreds of households from affording him refuge and hospitality.

It was his elusiveness, his constant movement from place to place, that secured immunity for him in spite of the tenacity of the spotters and other agents of Dublin castle. His energies covered every sphere of the national movement, the struggles inside the prison gates and the sensational escapes from English and Irish jails, the drilling, arming, and equipping of a national army, and, above all, the marvellous intelligence service, through which every move of the enemy was known in advance and countered, and the preparations to resist the conscription menace, all guided under the intelligence of Collins.

When the full story of his multifarious activities comes to be recorded by the impartial historian, if all his exploits can ever be made known, future generations will appreciate the accuracy and aptness of Arthur Griffith’s description of his colleague as “The Man who Won the War”.

With the passage of time, the increasing efforts of the Castle to stifle the new movement was counteracted by their growth in numbers, in daring and resourcefulness of the national forces. The hunt for Collins absorbed a new great part of the British government's energies. Amongst military and the Black and Tans, the capture of Collins became the absorbing ambition, and many were the thrilling escapes that he had.

On more than one occasion he was held up in search on the streets, which he traversed in bicycle or tram, but his coolness got him through those trying experiences without raising suspicions. His offices, often in unpretentious quarters of the city, had to be changed frequently owing to the keenness of the pursuit, and on more than one occasion, auxiliaries arrived on a lightning raid just after he had left.

From among the spectators which gathered to watch these visits he, more than once, watched the efforts to apprehend him. During the early hours of a winter’s morning, a body of auxiliaries took up positions in a house to which he was in the habit of calling. A watcher in the vicinity became aware of this, but he did not know Collins by his appearance, and was at a loss as to what course to adopt. He eventually secured the cooperation of some girls who knew the “wanted” man, and they were just in time to intercept him as he cycled up the street leading to the house.

Once he was in his office in Harcourt Street when a raiding party rushed the building and made several arrests. Collins got out through the skylight, reached the street through and adjoining hotel, got on a Hackney car, and drove away unsuspected. The keenness of the chase appeared to add a new zest to his existence, and his exuberance and good humour seemed to increase as the battle of nerve and wits progressed.

Bloody Sunday

After “Bloody Sunday”, with its Croke Park massacre, the destruction of Cork, the burnings and lootings, executions and midnight killings, in the almost daily intensified warfare, it was Michael Collins’s unseen presence, and the knowledge that he was at the head of affairs in the deadly struggle, that nerved the people to hold out to the last.

The darkest hour was before the dawn, and only a few months passed before peace feelers were sent out, and eventually a truce agreed to, after a historic and dramatic meeting in the Mansion House between Collins and his adversary, Gen. Macready, who on one occasion had exclaimed that “this man, Collins, was the head of the whole rebel gang.”

In the Treaty negotiations and in the discussions in the Dáil which followed, Collins showed a new side of his versatile character, exhibiting traits of statesmanship of a very high order. A forceful and convincing speaker, his utterances were always to the point, and made a deep impression on his hearers.

As a public speaker he was also a great success, and his visits to various parts of the country in the spring and early summer were veritable triumphal tours. The systematic efforts made by his opponents to prevent or break up these meetings never evoked any bitterness on his part. He laughed at road obstructions, and he had always a ready and often a humorous retort for the interrupter.

The adulation and hero-worship which greeted him everywhere left him singularly unspoilt and unaffected. Indomitable courage, energy and good humour, selfless patriotism and a boundless optimism in the future of his country were, perhaps, his greatest characteristics.