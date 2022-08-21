The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: ‘Michael Collins will live in rule of the people’

Michael Collins (centre, looking down) and General Richard Mulcahy (right) marching at the head of the procession at the funeral of Arthur Griffith in Dublin. Six days later, Collins was shot dead. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Thursday, August 24, 1922.

Slain but cannot die

Snatched while victory smiled from above

The Government’s solemn charge

The Irish Government Publicity Department Issued the following statement yesterday:

“People of Ireland, the greatest and bravest of our countrymen has been snatched from us at the moment when victory smiled through the clouds upon the uprising of the nation to which he had dedicated all the powers of his magnificent manhood.

“The genius and courage of Michael Collins lent a force and an inspiration to the race which brought the long fight against the external enemy to the triumphant end which had become almost a dream, and swept before it the domestic revolt which tried to pluck from your hands the fruits of that triumph – your unchallenged authority in the land.

“In every phase of the awakened activity of the nation, constructive, administrative, executive, military, the personality of Michael Collins was vivid and impelling

“He has been slain, to our unutterable grief and loss, but he cannot die. He will live in the rule of the people which he gave his great best to assert and confirm, and which his colleagues undertake as a solemn charge to maintain.”

The career of the dead General – brief outline of stirring incidents

1890 – Born near Clonakilty.

1908 – Entered postal service in London, eventually attaining a responsible position in the Guaranty Trust Co.

1915 – Returned to Dublin, a refugee from conscription, working for a while in an accountant’s office.

1916 – Fought in the Insurrection, and was deported to Stafford Jail, and removed subsequently to Frongoch. He was released in the general amnesty at Christmas.

1917 – Secretary to the National Aid Association and member of Sinn Féin and Army Executives, finding himself eventually in Sligo Jail on a charge of seditious speak.

1918 – Released on bail from prison and appointed Adjutant-General and Director of Organisation. Took active part in fighting conscription.

1919 – Effected escape of de Valera from Lincoln and Barton from Mountjoy. Minister of Finance in the Dáil, launching loans in Ireland, Gt. Britain, and America. Hunted night, noon, and morning by the British.

1920 – Acting President of the Republic during de Valera’s visit to U.S.A. and Griffith’s imprisonment. Still hunted and still the very soul of the men who fought the War of Liberation.

1921 – The Truce (July 11). Griffith’s chief colleague among the Plenipotentiaries. The treaty (December 5).

1922 – Chairman of the Provisional Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Wonderful Energy

Since he took over control of Ireland’s domestic affairs as head of the provisional Government, and until his appointment to the supreme command of the National Army, Collins laboured untiringly all day and often far into the night on administrative business. His capacity for long periods of concentrated work was abnormal and seemed to affect neither his energy nor his inexhaustible fund of good humour.

His unfailing optimism was illustrated last May when, in an interview with an American journalist, he said: "I have no doubt about the greatness of the country’s future. She has rounded the most difficult corner in her history and although the road in front has its difficulties, she will never turn back again.”

Dead General’s Ideal

The best conception of Gen. Collins’s ideal of the new Ireland can be gained from his own words. In a speech made some months ago, he said: “We have to build up a new civilisation on the foundations of the old. And it is not the leaders of the Irish people who can do it for the people. They can but point the way.

“They can but do their best to establish a reign of justice and of law and order which will enable the people to do it for themselves.

Michael Collins (centre, looking down) and General Richard Mulcahy (right) marching at the head of the procession at the funeral of Arthur Griffith in Dublin. Six days later, Collins was shot dead. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Whatsapp Michael Collins (centre, looking down) and General Richard Mulcahy (right) marching at the head of the procession at the funeral of Arthur Griffith in Dublin. Six days later, Collins was shot dead. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“It is not to political leaders our people must look to, but to themselves. Leaders are but individuals, and individuals are imperfect, liable to error and weakness. The strength of the nation will be the strength of spirit of the whole people. We must have a political, economic, and social system in accordance with our national character.

“It must be a system in which our material, intellectual and spiritual needs and tastes will find expression and satisfaction. We shall then grow to be in ourselves and in what we produce, and in the villages, towns, and cities in which we live, and in our homes, an expression of the light, which is within us, as now we are in nearly all those things an indication of the darkness which has enveloped us for so long.”

Without warning – the ambushers’ first volley

The party reached Béal na Bláth around 6.30pm. They had passed about 300 yards down a road leading to Crookstown when without a moment’s warning a volley of shots rang out. The ambush which was to cost the life of one of Ireland’s bravest sons had begun.

Leader and brave soldier to the end, General Collins immediately assumed command.

They fought steadily and, fast as they could load, they fired and fired again, and so this grim struggle continued for about three quarters of an hour. One can picture that gallant fight there in that rugged countryside with the summer sun shining in a cloudless sky.

The crackle of rifles and rattle of machine guns made an infernal din. Three quarters of an hour passed. The intensity of firing becomes less: a few minutes more pass, weaker and still weaker the ambushers’ fire becomes. The battle is almost over.

With all the advantages of numbers and position, the irregulars are being again defeated, and have already begun to retreat, and then – tragedy of tragedies.

Fate, cruel fate, deals its blow. Almost with victory within his grasp, there is another volley, and suddenly the ghastly thing has happened before his comrades can realise it.

The end.

Gently Collins collapses with a thud – a bullet through his brain. Dauntless to the end, he continues firing even after he has fallen. His comrades rush to his aid, but they see that the end has come.

Feebly he whispers and asks for Gen. Dalton. The latter and Gen. Connell rush to their dying comrade. He is still alive, and in sobbing accents they recite the Act of Contrition into his ear, and reverently utter the Holy Name.

The General is still conscious and makes a motion to speak. To Gen Dalton he says in broken murmurs: “Let the Dublin Brigade bury me.”

After a short lapse once more he speaks, only two words, and yet they draw the veil, and, as perhaps nothing else in all his life manifest the greatness and nobility of that passing soul.

“Forgive them,” he cried, and with that prayer of forgiveness on his lips, he breathed his last, and his great big soul passed on its way to the All-Just Judge.

With sad burden – comrades take the body to Cork

The Angel of Death was abroad. You could almost hear the beating of his wings.

Shortly after Gen. Collins’s death, the attack ceased, and the ambushers retreated. They are believed to have sustained a number of casualties. As soon as they recovered from the shock, and almost prostrate with grief at the terrible tragedy which they had witnessed, the late General’s comrades reverently tended the dead body, and placed it in one of the motors for conveyance to Cork.

The sad news soon spread throughout the whole countryside and created a painful sensation. The mournful little cavalcade did not reach the city until about one o’clock this morning. It was only then that the people heard for the first time of the awful happening.

The motor conveying the dead body of the General stopped for a brief interval outside the Imperial Hotel, where Gen. Collins stayed during his visit, seventeen hours before he had left the hotel in the fullness of life and health.

After a short period outside the hotel, the remains were removed to Shanakiel Hospital, Sunday’s Well, which is the central hospital now being used by the National Army. Here they were received by Dr Aherne and Dr P. O’Connor and other members of the staff.

Kind and gentle hands paid the last tribute to the dead, the remains being laid out in one of the reception rooms. It was only this morning, however, that the majority of the citizens heard tidings of the sad tragedy. Cork was astir earlier than usual, for the news spread with extraordinary rapidity. Some few people, yet unaware of it, opened their business houses, but they were immediately closed again as they heard the news.

Business suspended

All shops, factories, workshops, and offices were closed down. The people flocked in thousands into the streets and discussed the tragedy. Around all the buildings occupied by the National forces, and particularly around head-quarters crowds of people congregated with a sad, fixed look.

Plainly they had not recovered from that awful blow. The troops too, officers and men, always in good humour, even under the most trying circumstances, were downcast and sorrowful. Their trusted leader, he who they loved so well, was dead. All the flags in the city and on the ships in the port were at half-mast. The train service was suspended as a mark of respect.

To view the remains

Cork is reeling under this, its heaviest blow. There is a constant stream of people out to Sunday’s Well, they are hoping that they may be allowed to view the body. There are sentries at the gate of the hospital, and all along the avenue leading to the building, armed soldiers stricken with grief, stand to attention.



Six stalwart soldiers stand guard over the bier. They love the honour but deplore the need.

Around the coffin, soldiers, comrades of the dead General, file in silently. Slowly they look on that face, now cold in death. They utter a heartfelt prayer, and go away again, many of them sobbing.

The dead General looks calm and peaceful, there is scare a change in the face. The square jaw; the lips are tightly closed – all the features testify to the presence of that unflinching spirit and determination to the end.

Numerous clergymen also visited the hospital. Amongst them was Most Rev. Dr. Cohalan, who joined in the prayers for the dead, which were recited in the death-chamber. Arrangements were made for the conveyance of the body to Dublin.

When it was learned that the remains were to be moved, tens of thousands of the citizens made their way to the hospital about noon. The prayers for the dead having been recited by the Bishop, the lid was placed on the coffin, which was carried down the avenue on the shoulders of his comrades.

The Irish Independent, dated August 24, 1922, reports on the death of Michael Collins

Whatsapp The Irish Independent, dated August 24, 1922, reports on the death of Michael Collins

As they paced through the lines of soldiers, the latter held their rifles at the salute. When they reached the gate, where the hearse was waiting, a wonderfully impressive and authentic scene was witnessed.

Thousands of the citizens were waiting, and with heads bared and bowed many of the onlookers wept.

All joined fervently in the last prayers. Soon all is ready, there is a dead silence, and then a sharp word of command, and soldiers, hundreds of them, who are lined up along the road, spring to attention and reverse their rifles.

The coffin, covered with the Tricolour, is placed in the hearse. On the lid rests the dead General’s cap. Another word of command and the mournful procession proceeds on its way at a slow march. Leading the procession were a large number of clergy.

Comrades as bodyguard

Then followed the hearse, around which was a bodyguard of the deceased’s comrades. Detachments of military with officers followed, and then an armoured car. Next were the general public.

The route of the procession was through Sunday’s Well, over Thomas Davis Bridge, Western Rd., Washington St., Patrick St., and down to Penrose Quay. All along the route the people assembled, the pathways being lined with thousands of grief-stricken citizens.

There was nothing in the nature of a public funeral. There was no time for that. Many people were unaware of the removal of the remains until they passed by. But the people paid a fitting tribute of respect and love.

The dead-like silence was only broken by the measured tread of many feet. The passing of the great hero was slow, simple, and impressive. When the remains arrived at the docks at Penrose Quay, they were received on board by his lordship, the Bishop, who again recited the last prayers.

The coffin was borne aloft by his comrades, and reverently placed on the quarter deck. The Guard of Honour was again posted, and the file of men again stood in lonely vigil around the casket which held the mortal remains of their beloved leader.

The end has come. All is now ready, and, amidst a hush of silence, the streamer glides away from its berth and down towards the sea.

Attackers’ losses – leave dead and wounded behind

A further account, received through a semi-official channel, gives some additional particulars of the ambush.

A large party of irregulars took part in the ambush and the engagement lasted for an hour. Immediately the troops ran into the ambush. The Commander-in-Chief went into action with the other soldiers and fought all through it.

The fire of the troops inflicted heavy losses on the irregulars, a large number of them being killed and wounded.

The battle was nearly over then, and the irregulars were on the point of retreating; the firing had become much less intense. Then with a tragic suddenness came the awful calamity of the day.

“From the very first,” an eye-witness states, “it was obvious that the wound was fatal, but the commander-in-chief, though mortally wounded, continued to fire away from the ground, and greatly encouraged his men by his magnificent bravery.”

The Commander-in-Chief’s last words, as he lay dying on the roadside, when he knew he had only a moment or two to live, revealed his nobility of mind, magnanimity, and clarity as nothing else could have done. The body was removed under fire to the armoured car.

Shortly afterwards the irregulars were in full retreat, having sustained heavy casualties, and leaving several dead and wounded on the field.

The Press Association says that one day the late General, during the war with England, stepped from a tramway car in O’Connell St. and was immediately accosted by two Auxiliaries. Collins calmly pointed to the top of the car, remarking, “Those two men. They never miss.” The next moment he had escaped.

He was a familiar figure at the Gresham Hotel, which was destroyed at the commencement of the present hostilities. Once he dined at the same table as two Auxiliaries and joined freely in the conversation as to what ought and would be done to Michael Collins. He accompanied the Auxiliaries into the hall and, putting on his coat, wished them a pleasant “goodnight. But before I go,” he added. “I ought to tell you, gentlemen, that I am Michael Collins.”

The Auxiliaries endeavoured to draw their revolvers only to find that they had been extracted from their pockets during dinner, while Mr Collins faced them with their own revolvers, and ordered on of his men to detain them until he had escaped.

A story which illustrates his kindly nature is little known. While he was “on the run” a girl typist in his office became dangerously ill and had to be removed to a Dublin hospital. The city was being closely guarded and the Government authorities had sent out special notices that he must be taken dead or alive. But Mr Collins cared little for special notices. In various disguises he entered the hospital every morning and took the suffering girl a bunch of flowers which he had plucked himself.

“He was a Republican in his views, but his opinion now was that the country should accept the Free State and end the present fratricidal strife and destruction in Ireland.”

So stated, in an interview, Rev. John Crean, P.P., Bovey, Minnesota, U.S.A., who is now on a visit to his parental home at Castlerea after 11 years’ absence. Father Crean says the overwhelming majority of the people of America are in favour of the Free state. He considered the Irish people should work it, and, in a few years, if they changed their opinion, they might be able to achieve a Republic.

Kitty Kiernan from Granard, Co Longford, was the fiancée of Michael Collins. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Whatsapp Kitty Kiernan from Granard, Co Longford, was the fiancée of Michael Collins. Photo: Bettmann Archive

New Commander-in-Chief – reported appointment

We learn unofficially, but on high authority, that Gen. R, Mulcahy, T.D., Chief of Staff and Minister of Defence, has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the National Army, in succession to the late Gen Collins.

Not only in Ireland, but in all parts of the habitable globe where an Irish man or woman is to be found, there is sorrow and mourning today. Grief will also be felt in all the Chancelleries of Europe and on the continent of America at the tragic death of a man who raised Ireland to a pinnacle of fame, and who stood forward as one of the bravest and most romantic figures in modern history.

Yesterday week when the remains of the late President Griffith were laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery, a conspicuous figure in the wonderful cortege which marched through Dublin was Gen. Collins in full uniform. He was then in robust health, and though weighed down with grief, he looked every inch a soldier.

His splendid figure attracted universal attention and high hopes were entertained that he would live to see peace established, and to occupy a great position in a happy and prosperous nation, to whose up-building he had contributed to so well.

He was ever cheerful, very bright, with an encouraging and cheery smile for all and a word of hope and confidence for every ear. Yet ever since the signing of the Treaty, he knew his life was in imminent danger, but never did he show the least sign or token of concern. Indeed, he pooh-poohed all warnings.

His place was where duty called, and no power would dissuade him from carrying out his purpose. Only last Friday his car was attacked and badly damaged at Stillorgan but fortunately he was not in it. On Sunday, he was in a collision at Dun Laoghaire, but escaped practically uninjured. He attended a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday evening and left for Cork on Monday.

After early Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Dublin, yesterday, Rev. J. J. Dempsey asked for prayers for the soul of Gen. Collins, who, he said, has been slain by his fellow-countrymen in the county in which he was born. Some of them might have differed widely from his views, but the untimely quenching of his bright young spirit would leave no generous heart untouched. Prayers for the repose of the General’s soul were also recited in other churches.

Remains arrive in Dublin – funeral on Monday

An official statement says: “The remains of Gen. M. Collins reached Dublin this morning and were taken to the Mortuary at St. Vincent’s Hospital, pending removal to the City Hall. They will be removed to the City Hall at the early hour this morning, where they will be in State until Sunday evening.

“They will then be taken to the Pro-Cathedral, where the funeral will take place. Applications by representative bodies for admission to the Requiem Mass should be made to the Administrator, Pro-Cathedral, by Friday morning.”

From 11:30 p.m. onwards, crowds of citizens assembled in the vicinity of the North Wall extension awaiting the arrival of the remains of the dead General.

About midnight a strong military guard was posted at the gates, which were closed to the public, a limited number only being admitted to the quay. A guard of honour and the Pipers Band of the Dublin Guards, under Capt. Holland and Leiutn. Clarke and Wynne were amongst the first arrivals, and a strong detachment of the Civic Guard under Mr Commissioner [illegible], T.D., and Superintendents McCarthy, Brennan, Galligan, and Laddy, soon afterwards made their appearance.

Story of a plot – Great courage of the dead General

An account of a plot to kill the late General Collins was given to an ‘Evening Herald' representative by one in close association with him.

When the General attended the great meeting in Cork city some months ago, he was delighted at the dimensions and enthusiasm of the gathering, notwithstanding, the efforts of a party of gunmen who surrounded one of the platforms and maintained an almost continual discharge of revolver fire.

At the close of the meeting, the General was warned that a party of men had been told to shoot him, and he was urged to forego his intention of visiting his sister, Mrs. Powell, of Blair’s Hill, on the outskirts of the city.

He took no notice of the friendly warning and set out with a son of Mrs. Powell to pay the visit. The boy was not armed, but Mr. Collins, as he then was, carried a revolver.

He kept a sharp look-out for his would-be assailants, the name of one of whom he learned. On coming around a turn he saw four men in a crouching position near a wall or fence opposite.

With his revolver in his hand, he dashed up to them and ordered them to put up their hands. The four men were completely taken aback, and before one of them could release his gun he was in front of them with a dangerous gleam in his eyes.

Addressing the men, whose identity he had learned by name, he said: “I am told you want me. Well, I am here now, what do you want me for?”

“I did not want you at all,” replied one of the fellows in quaking tones.

“Very well,” said Mr Collins. “Right about face, march and clear.” He watched them depart out of sight.

He afterwards expressed the opinion that “that quartet intended to do for me, without a doubt.” He refused to allow any publicity to be given to the incident, and when remonstrated with for his refusal he exclaimed: “No, no, do not bother about it. We have too many important things to attend to.”

A Dublin incident

As evidence of how persistent the would-be assailants of General Collins were, it will be recalled that a week or two after the attempt upon his life in Cork, he was fired on near Vaughan’s Hotel, Dublin on a Sunday evening after returning from a meeting. With his usual intrepidity, he dashed in among his assailants, captured one of them, and had him lodged in Mountjoy Jail.

During the most intense periods of the trouble there was always a “Céad Mile Fáilte” for General Collins at the house of Mr. Batt O’Connor, of Donnybrook. He was ever welcome there, and the delight of Mr O’Connor was to have him for a guest for a night, a week, or any time he could stay.

Mr O’Connor recently made the following cryptic remark about him – “If Collins was killed any time in the last three years, the war (the Anglo-Irish war) would be over.”

A splendid tribute to the dead chief’s marvellous powers, and a corroboration by one who knew him well of President Griffith’s declaration at a meeting of the Dáil that it was Collins who won the war. So it was, and many of his former colleagues never forgave him for it.

Dead General’s fiancée

“It is sad to reflect that his month was to have witnessed his marriage to Miss Kitty Kiernan of Granard,” says the ‘Evening Mail’. “In the midst of the national grief occasioned by his death, a due share of sympathy will go out to this young lady in the irreparable loss she has sustained. Last Wednesday, following the funeral obsequies of the late President, General Collins and his fiancée met for the last time.”

It is said they became attached under romantic circumstances. One occasion she tramped all through the night to a lonely cabin where General Collins was hiding and warned him that the Auxiliaries were on their way to arrest him.

During the dramatic debates on the Treaty in the Dail, the dilatory methods of two fellow-members greatly irritated Mr Collins and once he jumped to his feet and asked the speakers to “cut this cackle and get on with the work". The remark was characteristic.

