The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: Michael Collins’ dying will give great fruit

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Tuesday, August 29, 1922.

Unparalleled tribute

The great cortege to Glasnevin

Sea of humanity

Hearts touched with deep emotion

Crowds on the housetops hushed their voices as the remains went by. The poor from the tenements, to whom the name of Michael Collins possibly meant more than to others, standing silently in the crowded thoroughfares, shed many a tear.

There was nothing loud or boisterous in this sea of humanity. The effervescence of the merely curious was entirely lacking. One could see at a glance that these crowds did not throng the streets to gaze at the pomp and military ceremonial associated with the passing of a Commander-in-Chief of an army. It was not the display or love of sightseeing that inspired them.

The heart was touched to the core, although the tongue was, in numberless cases, motionless. A common sympathy, a common sense of national tragedy dominated one and all.

The funeral march

Sharp at 12.20, the touching music of Handel’s Funeral March echoed through the thoroughfares convenient to the Pro- Cathedral. Now and again it swelled into a wave of melancholy, increased 100 fold as it was taken up by the many bands in the huge procession. The advanced section of the Dublin guards, with slow and solemn tread, turned into Talbot street. And then came the gun carriage on which was placed the coffin, covered with the Tricolour.

All heads were uncovered as the six coal-black horses drew their sad burden along. The Commander-in-Chief, with the officers of his staff, headed the muster. General Mulcahy, although pale and careworn, looked every inch a soldier. Many of the officers were visibly suffering from emotion when the first strains of the funeral march rolled out.

All these men were the dead Chief's personal friends. One and all were closely associated with him during the British regime in Dublin, and all mourned him as their dearest friend. Everywhere there was a respectful hush of sympathy as the immediate male relatives passed by. Two young nephews, one of them bearing a striking resemblance to the dead man, wore the uniform of the Irish Volunteers.

The General’s lady relatives were in mourning carriages. His fiancée, Miss Kiernan, was an object of great sympathy as her carriage drove slowly along through the dense crowds. The first view of the martial procession was obtained as it was wheeled into Beresford Place. Hundreds of men and women had perched themselves on the loop line bridge, whilst an enormous throng crowded the square in front of the Custom House.

Lorries, containing a wreath of floral tributes sent by sympathisers from all parts of the world, were heavily draped in black. Each of these vehicles was driven by an officer in full uniform while another similarly attired walked beside it. The majority of these beautiful tributes were composed of natural flowers worked into designs.

Among the various contingents that followed, other wreaths were carried, many of them in the form of large Celtic crosses and carpets of natural blossoms. Cork men and women resident in Dublin made an impressive display in the parade. One could scarcely imagine that there are so many of Michael Collins’s county men and women in the Irish capital. The thousands of little boys and girls who marched bravely in the ranks showed how this great Irish man had captured the imagination of the youth of Ireland.

Public men’s display

But perhaps the most impressive of all the displays was that of the public men of the country. Representatives of Corporations, Co. Councils and District Councils, Boards of Guardians and Urban Councils were present to the number of many thousands. From north, south, east and west they came to show, by their presence, what they thought of his life’s work and of the priceless services he had rendered to his country.

Mourners beside the grave of Michael Collins immediately after his burial at Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin on August 28, 1922. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Mourners beside the grave of Michael Collins immediately after his burial at Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin on August 28, 1922. Photo: Bettmann Archive

That army of workers embraced in the Irish Transport Union were present in big force. In this section marked some of the leaders of labour in Ireland. The national foresters, in their picturesque regalia, telling of an almost forgotten epoch in our history, mustered in strength. No section attracted such attention as the Irish Sea Scouts.

The splendid body of men employed in the Dublin Postal Service was shown by the 300 members of the Postmen’s Federation, who marched with the swing of army veterans through O'Connell St. The Civic Guards and D.M..P by their splendid physique and general bearing gave an imposing dignity to the procession.

The enormous dimensions of the procession made it necessary to have a quick march practically the whole way. The result was that for a time bands were silent, and nothing could be heard but the measured tread of marching thousands. On approaching the cemetery, the advance guard slowed down, and then, to the funeral music of the bands, the coffin was borne into the cemetery.

Surrounded by the largest gathering of clergy every seen at a layman’s funeral in Ireland, the coffin was lowered into the grave, and Michael Collins, revered and regretted, was laid to rest with those gallant comrades who have gone before him.

Coffin conveyed on gun carriage

The coffin was followed from the church to the gun carriage by the Archbishops and Bishops. At the word of command, the advance guard of 32 Calvary moved out of Beresford Place, crossed Butt Bridge, and halted in Tara Street, while the contingents were moved in to the junctions at which they would fall into the line of march.

At 12.40 the order to march ran along the line, and the cavalry moved off at a slow pace. The clergy marched four deep, in amongst there the two brothers-in-law of President Griffith, Father Peter and Father Leo Sheehan, of the order of Friars Minor, who had traversed the same sad route only the week before.

Most Rev. Dr. McKenna, Most Rev. Dr. Fogarty, Most Rev. Dr. McRory, and Most Rev. Dr. Duhig followed the priests, secular and regular, and then walked the little altar boys of the Pro-Cathedral. At 1.15 the advance guard emerged from Westland Row. Immediately the long avenue of human beings began to sway slightly as people strove cautiously but unobtrusively to improve their view. Every vehicle from which a view could be observed was covered with watchful figures.

A deep, death-like silence settled over people through whom, slowly and majestically, the advanced guard of perfectly disciplined cavalry marched. Behind them came a long phalanx of clergy men, their black attire lending a fitting sombre note in harmony with the solemn occasion.

Even the clergy, accustomed as they are to the tragic scenes of death, seemed deeply moved by the national tragedy.

Brigadier N. J. Murphy, who was wounded at Enniscorthy in the early stages of the present hostilities, sat with his arm heavily bandaged in one of the flower bedecked motors.

A poignant reminder of what a short space of time has lapsed since President Griffith was borne for the last time through our streets was supplied by the presence of Mrs. Griffith and her son in a motor car immediately behind those bearing the wreaths. The first files of the main body of troops swung into view headed by the Wellington Barracks military band with muffled drums, playing a mournful air very softly.

The troops were headed by about 100 officers. These people gazed at these stern soldiers of theirs with affectionate eyes. File after file they swung past. With them marched the Dublin Guards’ War Pipers’ Band, whose appearance in the streets of the city on similar sad occasions has unfortunately become a familiar sight of late.

The next contingent consisted of a large number of the general public, including leading professional and businessmen, and many personal friends of the late Commander-in-Chief. They were about 400 strong. Immediately behind marched Cork men and women resident in Dublin, who made a most imposing display.

At their head walked a boy attired in Irish costume, and carrying a magnificent wreath. In ranks of fours followed over 100 women and several hundred men, accompanied by the well known Irelands’ Own Band. The next section was headed by the members and officials of the Dublin Board of Guardians, behind whom were representatives of various Corporations, County Councils, and other public bodies, including the Wicklow U.D.C. and 60 London-Irish and Irish delegates from other centres in Great Britain.

The Irish Independent of August 29, 1922, reported extensively on Michael Collins's funeral and burial

The Irish Independent of August 29, 1922, reported extensively on Michael Collins's funeral and burial

I.N.F. in costume

The O’Connell Band, with banner, followed, accompanying them being a little boy of seven or eight years, attired in the full uniform of a National soldier, who was carried on the shoulders of his father at times when the pace became too fast.

Some companies of National Reserve, about 300 strong, with arms at the trail, were the next section, and made an imposing display as they marched with that step which denotes discipline and training.

The O’Toole Pipers’ Band, followed by a number of youths in national costume, came just before. A big section represented the G.A.A. including officials of the Central and Provincial Councils and Co. Committees, as well as players from city and provincial clubs, it totalled nearly 300 men of fine physique and athletic bearing.

Members of the Ard Craobh Sinn Féin, the Gaelic League, literary societies, universities, and other institutitons, preceded Dundalk Emmet Band which, with a party of Dundalk men, was ahead of the representatives of Sinn Féin clubs, who numbered over 100. Then came the Artane Band, whose rendition of the funeral music was much admired, and 100 boys of the school.

The Civic Guard Piper’s Band, and about 200 members of the force, headed by Mr. M. Staines, T.D., Commissioner, and Chief Supt. McCarthy, made an imposing display as they marched. Sixty members of the Fianna, a detachment of Sea Scouts, the Boys’ Brigade Band and about 100 members of the Brigade, formed the next section. They were followed by close on 200 heads of Government departments and civil servants.

The fine Band of the Transport Union headed a contingent from the Union about 400 strong, some of whom wore mourning ribbons attached to their badges. With them were several officials of the Union. Members of the Hotel Workers of the Union were behind.

Postmen in uniform and other postal workers to the number of 150, carrying two beautiful wreaths, were separated by the Blanchardstown Band from a body of workers from P.O. Engineers and Telephones, who were about equally as strong.

A handsome floral tribute, “From His Dun Laoghaire Sympathisers”, was accompanied by the Dun Laoghaire Band, and a contingent from the township.

The members of the Dublin Workers Council followed behind the James Connolly Pipers’ Band. Accompanied by the magnificent floral cross on a cart, the Irish Municipal Employees Trade Union, numbering over 100, came next. The comrades of the Great War Band, a detachment of the Legion of Ex-Service Men, a section of the Dublin Tramwaymen, and up to 150 members of the Army and Navy Veterans’ Club were followed by a long line of carriages and motor cars.

It was an excellent idea to have extended the route of the procession to Upper Merrion St. and Stephen’s Green East, South and West. It relieved other portions of the vast route to an appreciable extent and afforded a good accommodation for 15,000 or 20,000 people in that area alone. It was a great relief to the congestion that would otherwise have prevailed.

Poignant grief – many tears along the route

Many impressive scenes were witnessed along the extensive route taken by the funeral services – scenes manifesting the porignant grief of the Irish people of every class for the loss of the leader who had such a firm hold on their hearts.

Rich and poor, young and old, mustered en masse all the way round in closely packed lines, swelling in some places to 10, 12 and 15 deep on both sides of the streets. They occupied not only the entire footpaths, but practically every foot of standing or seating room available anywhere. Not alone on doorsteps and railings on balconies, but they were to be seen in nearly every window of every house high or low, on the roofs of many of the buildings, the lampposts, and even trees

Sorrow, heartfelt and sore was clearly depicted on every face, and amongst the sad looking multitude murmurs of affection and sympathy, mingled with devout aspirations and homely terms of endearment, were to be heard as the gun carriage with its beloved burden came in view, and many were moved to tears.

The same reverent and sympathetic attitude was displayed by the countless spectators throughout. At some points the crowds on the side streets and the fronts of the shops and the private residences were immensely dense. The Leap Line bridges were crammed with people, and at those points military patrols might be seen moving about here and there occasionally.

Arthur Griffith (left) and Michael Collins pictured in February 1922. Photo: Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Arthur Griffith (left) and Michael Collins pictured in February 1922. Photo: Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

At Government Offices

The crowds increased in dimensions after the procession had advanced through Tara St (via Burr Bridge) into Brunswick Street, and along by Westland Row, Lower Merrion St, Merrion Square West, and Upper Merrion St.

A strong military guard with fixed bayonets, which was stationed in front of Government buildings in Upper Merrion street, was called to attention as the gun carriage approached. The pace of the procession was quick as it turned round into Merrion Row.

There were huge crowds again in Stephen’s Green East, South and West, and down along Grafton street. But the greatest gathering of all on that side of the river was to be seen at College Green, where the spectators were masked in immense numbers on every available spot.

Numerous motor cars

The entrances to all the side streets leading on to Merrion Square were choked with motor cars, charabancs and horse-drawn vehicles of every description. The multitude thus gathering was representative of every strata, social, political and religious in Dublin.

On a window sill in the top story of Government Buildings a group of soldiers squatted. Tall members of the D.M.P., proud of their sad duty, from time to time pushed back the crowd courteously as they edged forward to get a better position.

Death well maintained its reputation as the “Great Leveller”; stylishly dressed ladies rubbed shoulders with toil-worn men and women from the city factories; street urchins climbed unopposed on the sides of magnificent motorcars, and silk-hatted, frock-coated businessmen exchanged sorrowful views with brawny, sympathetic navvies.

Reminiscences of war were present in the persons of a group of nurses standing on the pavement and a couple of ambulance men who strolled by, ready for any emergency.

The impressiveness of the vast numbers of the multitude was only equalled by its patience. These citizens had hurried out from their homes, they had waited for hours and were prepared to wait for many more hours, so great was the love and honour they bore the dead Chieftain.

As time wore on, every place on the roof of the Government Buildings from which a view could be obtained was occupied, and the trees on the square began to bend under their contingents of late arrivals.

These people were truly sad and grief stricken; their minds seemed concentrated on the horror of the tragedy and they turned irritably from all distractions.

The greatest cortege ever seen

O’Connell street, the favourite rendezvous of citizens to witness public demonstrations, may be described as being covered by a mass of humanity. Looking from a roof in D’Olier Street one saw a sea of faces on either side of the western section of the spacious thoroughfare.

Not since the great funeral of Parnell had there been such an immense gathering of citizens in this vicinity. It is estimated that there were at least 40,000 or 50,000 alone from Westmoreland Street to Cavendish Row.

The very best of order was maintained. O'Connell Bridge was practically packed; many availed of seats on the parapets to secure a good view of the procession. Younger people clambered up lampposts and tram standards, where for hours they perched in most uncomfortable positions.

From the windows of the houses on the quays overlooking the bridge, too, heads were plentiful. From the top of Nelson’s Pillar cinema operators and photographers were busy securing pictures. Youths in a great number of instances risked much, occupying very dangerous positions, sitting on copings of buildings and on top of half-demolished walls. The O'Connell statue accommodated hundreds of both sexes.

Youths found their way onto the statues, trees, and tram standards in the centre of the street, while the roof of the Rotunda was filled. The procession, as it made its mournful way through the great thoroughfare was, in the opinion of a gentleman who had witnessed every great funeral in the city for 40 years, the greatest that he had ever seen.

Overcome by heat

Two boys, about seven years old, dressed in the full National troops regulation uniform, were the object of much attention. One of the lads stood erect on a lorry; the other was carried on his father’s shoulders.

The rapid pace at which the procession passed through parts of O'Connell street and Parnell square was too much for some of the older men and many of the women. Here and there, a few of them were to be observed dropping out of the ranks, exhausted by the march and heat.

The Parnell monument was made a great point of vantage, and from this up to Berkeley Road the crowds on the footpaths were eight or ten deep, while in O'Connell Street, the windows of the homes were packed with spectators.

In the crowd a large number of priests, old and young, were to be noticed taking stock of the various contingents representative of all classes of society and parts of the country. The St John Ambulance Corps were in evidence in every part of the street to render aid. Their services were required in the cases of a boy who fell from a window, and one or two individuals also fainted and required momentary attention.

The civic guard attracted admiration for their fine physique, alertness and manly bearing as they went by, headed by their pipers’ band.

The scene from Berkeley Street to Glasnevin was a repetition of that in the other parts of the city. These thoroughfares were also densely filled with people on either side. All along the route there was evidence of poignant grief. Expressions of sorrow and sympathy could be heard on all sides.

The contingents dispersed on arrival at the cemetery, and proceeded by various routes to their respective destinations. Tram traffic was suspended during the funeral.

Incidents of the funeral

A man of about middle-age wept as the coffin passed him on Stephen’s Green. A large tricolour flag was flown at half mast over the National Bank, College Green. Every window in the front of Trinity College was occupied by students and their friends.

Among those who walked in the procession were several Mountjoy Prison warders, who also sent a wreath. The Christian Brothers sent a strong contingent. The Youghal Brothers were represented by Rev. Bro. Walsh.

Work was at a standstill at the North Wall, and the sailing flags of all the vessels in the port were at the half position. As the result of the experiences at the funeral of President Griffith, quite a number of people took the precaution of bringing a luncheon with them.

The entire route was policed by 200 officers and men from all divisions of the D.M.P., the whole arrangement being personally supervised by Chief Supt. Murphy. The two figures the people were most eager to see, and whose names were often called out as they passed, were those of Most. Rev. Dr. Fogarty and the new Commander-in-Chief.

A boy fell from the roof of the Rotunda, and was attended by St. John Ambulance men, who removed him to a city hospital. Another boy sitting close by became weak, and had to be assisted down by the ambulance men. Hundreds of women marched and the funeral was noticeable for the enormous number of young men attending it. The general public, apart from organised contingents, was largely represented by men and women, who walked at the end.

In Philsboro and Glasnevin districts the public commenced to take up the best positions as early as noon. Many sat on the kerbstones, reading the ‘Irish Independent’. All the points of vantage, gas lamps, roofs of houses, etc., were occupied. The procession took one hour and 40 minutes to pass at a given point.

The cavalry arrived in Glasnevin at 2.50, The gun carriage with the remains arrived at 3.20. It was 6.15 before the ceremonies were completed. At the head of the Cork men and women residing in Dublin who marched in the procession was Mr. M.A. Ryan, Blackthorn House, Cork. The women carried a beautiful wreath which had the inscription, “To our dead Chief, from Cork men and women residing in Dublin”.

Sean Collins stands by the coffin of his brother, Irish Commander-in-chief Michael Collins. Photo: Walshe/Getty Images

Sean Collins stands by the coffin of his brother, Irish Commander-in-chief Michael Collins. Photo: Walshe/Getty Images

A London-Irishman says: “The procession was mighty, overpowering, silencing as a manifestation of national sorrow."

Between 500 and 600 passengers from Cork arrived in Dublin yesterday at 5.15 for the funeral of Gen. Collins. Revolver shots were fired from the Pigeon House Road side of the river about the time the special steamer was berthing, and, as a precaution against possible injuries, the passengers were kept on board until about 9 0’c.

The boat does not sail until noon today to give the court passengers a chance to visit the grave in daylight. The imposing order of the procession was somewhat disturbed near Philsboro. The thoroughfares here had become so congested that the crowds surged about.

There was some delay, but eventually police intervened, and the sections marched with quickstep until contact was made with the remainder of the cortege entering the cemetery. All the evening O'Connell street and other thoroughfares were scented of great animation, owing to the crowded state and the various contingents accompanied by bands returning from the funeral.

Philsboro and Glasnevin districts were a seething mass of humanity for sometime after the funeral passed. On no other occasion within living memory did such a vast concourse assemble in the streets of Dublin to pay homage to the passing of a great personality.

General O’Duffy’s glowing words in Limerick

Addressing the troops and surrounding crowds at Limerick, General O’Duffy said: “Soldiers and citizens of the Irish nation, the people of Ireland today stand with sorrowful hearts over the grave of Michael Collins.

"The grave of Mick Collins! What a thought! What a reality! This day week Gen. Collins was here in the South-Western Command reviewing his troops. I parted with him at Mallow, strong, virile and cheerful. No matter what his cares and responsibilities of state might be, and there were many, he always found time to be among his soldiers, to lead his gallant little army.

"Since 1916 up to the moment of his death Michael was ever the bearna baoghail. in September, 1917, I first met Michael Collins at Croke Park, Dublin, and from that moment onwards a bond of friendship existed between us. He enrolled me that day a member of the Irish Volunteers. It was the happiest day of my life, and he commissioned me to organise Co. Monaghan.

“From that day onwards not a week passed, whether in prison or out of prison, no matter what trials he endured, that I did not hear from him or see him. Every other soldier in Ireland who had responsibility was in a similar position.

"He never forgot the men down the country. He was an untiring worker in the cause of freedom. Speaking here today as an officer who held every executive position in the army from Company Captain to Chief of Staff, I can only endorse what the late President Griffith said, that Michael Collins was the man who won the war.”

“If it were not for Michael Collins, the Black and Tans would still have their grip on Limerick City today, if, indeed. Limerick City would stand at all. When we officers in the country were broken up owing to our hard trials, the man who spurred us on, encouraged us, and gave us renewed vigour was Michael Collins.

“Will the Irish people ever place their trust and the destinies of the future Irish nation in the hands of those who are responsible for the murder of Michael Collins? No, never! Do the leaders on the other side see this? They do; but they see they can't rule Ireland now, and their policy is to ruin her.

"What will it serve in the cause of freedom to murder our troops, our gallant young soldiers, as is happening in Tralee, Killarney, Dublin, and Abbyleix? In some of these places they cowered before the Black and Tans, now murder our gallant young soldiers.

"The Black and Tans had not much to fear in Limerick City, but our gallant soldiers who are carrying out the people’s will have something to fear.

“’They can have all the glory and we can have all the shame, but let us save Ireland.’ Those memorable words were spoken at a private session of Dáil Éireann when Micheal Collins was making an appeal for unity. These words will live forever.

"There would be hope for the Irish if the other people had the same unselfish devotion for their country. Your duty to your country is to work harder than before, if that were possible, to secure the goal President Griffith and Michael Collins had given so much to reach.

"Collins’s message to the Army at the height of the Black and Tans’ terror was ‘carry on the work’. If Collins could speak today his message to the Army would be ‘carry on the work’.

“My message to the army is: Ireland is proud of your late commander-in-chief, and the highest tribute you can pay to him is to bravely and undauntedly serve that Ireland for which he gave his life.

"Last Tuesday, in Killarney, I got a message to say that he would meet me here on Tuesday evening. I returned home and waited for him because he always kept his word, and never failed to keep an appointment. I waited until 3:00 o'clock on Wednesday morning, and then went to bed, as I did not expect him to come.

“At 5:00 o'clock the sad news was revealed to me that our commander-in-chief was killed. I get up and I resolved to do what I could to bring the work that Michael Collins brought so near to conclusion. I would like, indeed, to follow the heir of Michael Collins to Glasnevin today because I think there is no person in Ireland who feels his death more keenly than I do, but duty called me to my post and I felt the best I could do was to stand by my post.

"The Irish nation is bleeding, and it is the duty of every soldier to lessen that bleeding and shorten it. That is why I stand by my post, and that is the lesson I want the officers and soldiers to take – to stand faithful by their posts until death.”

Referring to the talk of peace, General O’Duffy said: “There is no one more anxious for peace than I am. I consider this an unnatural, unreal and heartbreaking fight, but the will of the Irish people must prevail, and it is the duty of the people's Government and army to see it does prevail.

“When the people's Government is functioning unfettered by unauthorised gunmen, when the people’s lives and property are safe and secure, we will withdraw the army to their central positions. Then peace will come, but not until then. We don't want peace now and in two months time to have another outbreak.

"No, Ireland cannot stand that. Our peace must be a lasting one. That is all I have to say except to ask the soldiers not to be daunted by the death of Collins and to ask the officers not to be daunted by the deaths of of their fellow officers.”

“It is quite possible before this struggle for freedom, and it is a struggle for freedom, is over probably many more of our bravest and best will die, but others will take their place and, please God, the Irish nation will live.

"I wish, on your behalf and my own, to tender our deep sympathy to that grief-stricken young lady who was about to become the wife of Michael Collins, and to the Government and the army of the Irish nation.”