The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: General Collins shot dead near Bandon

The monument dedicated to Michael Collins in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, where he was shot dead on August 22, 1922. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Wednesday, August 23, 1922.

Cruel blow to nation

Irish Army chief dead

He gave his life to Ireland

News has reached Dublin that Gen. Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Army, was shot dead in an ambush near Bandon, Co Cork. On inquiry at O.H.Q. this morning, this appalling news was confirmed.

Early this morning, the following statement was issued by the Chief of General Staff to the Army:

August 23, 1922

To the men of the Army, stand calmly by your posts, bend bravely and undaunted to your work.

Let no cruel act of reprisal blemish your bright honour.

Every dark hour that Michael Collins met since 1916 seemed but to steel that bright strength of his and temper his gay bravery.

You are left, each, inheritors of that strength and of that bravery. To each of you falls his unfinished work.

No darkness in the hour, no loss of comrade will daunt you at it.

Ireland: The Army serves – strengthened by its sorrow.

(Signed) R. UA MAOLCATHA

Dead patriot’s career

General Collins, who was undoubtedly the outstanding figure of recent Irish history, was a native of the Clonakilty district of Co. Cork, and it is a tragic circumstance that after all the vicissitudes of his adventurous career, fate should ordain his end under such circumstances, and in such close proximity to the place of his birth.

He sprang from the farming class, and early became imbued with a strong antagonism to the prevailing regime, which so ruthlessly ground the Irish people, more especially those who derived their livelihood from the land.

Possessed of an ardent spirit and progressive mind he, by the vagaries of fortune, found himself in early youth in a position in the Savings Bank Department of the Post Office in London. His experiences there, however, but served to bring home to his mind with a greater sense of the injustices which Ireland was forced to endure under foreign yoke. The ardour with which he advocated the country’s claim to the reassertion of its rights will always remain vividly impressed on those who had then the fortune to associate with him.

It is little wonder then, that when the Sinn Féin programme was promulgated, it appealed to his keen patriotic imagination and once he embraced it, there was no truer or sterner advocate of its principles which supplied the guiding precepts of his later life.

In 1916, Gen Collins gave up his occupation in order to come to Dublin to join the Volunteers in Easter Week. He fought with them throughout the Rising in Dublin, was taken prisoner, and was given a term of penal servitude.

At Christmas he was released, and then forward threw himself heart and soul into the Sinn Féin movement. In the subsequent Anglo-Irish war he was Chief Intelligence Officer for the Irish forces, and admittedly was the ablest and most dangerous adversary of the British forces operating in this country.

He was the one man towards whose capture their whole efforts were directed and there was a big price upon his head. In fact, it was notorious that he was liable during all the Reign of Terror to be shot at sight. It was he who organised, and in some cases personally supervised the release of Irish political prisoners in England. With the late Mr. Harry Boland, TD he brought Mr de Valera out of Lincoln Jail.

Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was killed in an ambush in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, on August 22, 1922. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was killed in an ambush in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, on August 22, 1922. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As a civil administrator he displayed remarkable ability. From the inception of Dáil Éireann he was Minister of Finance, and held that position up to the hour of his death. His first appearance upon a public platform was at Armagh 12 months ago, a short time "after the Truce broke out”, as he himself wittily put it at the time.

On that occasion, he complained that the letter in which the English Premier first embodied his proposals to Ireland did not give “the substance of freedom”. This remark was taken as indicating the practical mind of the man. He next came into prominence as one of the Plenipotentiaries appointed by Dáil Éireann last September to discuss the peace terms with the representatives of the British Cabinet. He and the last President Griffith were the two outstanding figures amongst the Plenipotentiaries.

During the debates on the Treaty in the Dáil, Mr Collins expounded and defended its terms in speeches which made a deep impression on the country, and convinced even those who hitherto had been opposed to him that he was a man of keen insight and clear vision.

His activities during this period and the subsequent months down to the election in June last, and since, and to the very day of his death, were ceaseless and amazed those accustomed to the old style of political effort. His crowded and romantic career has been cruelly ended in the moment of his country’s greatest need.

Fifteen wounded at Tralee as bombs flung at escort and prisoners

There were shocking scenes just before dawn yesterday morning at Tralee, when bombs were thrown into a group of prisoners and their escort. Thirteen of the party were wounded, including ten of the prisoners, two of whom are in a precarious condition.

The troops, who had three of their number slightly injured, behaved with the utmost coolness, but, before they could cross the wall over which one of the missiles had come, the assailants had disappeared. The spectacle of a number of men writhing in agony on the roadway was appalling.

Sergt. Finnegan and Pte. Cantwell were killed, and Col. Comdt. Thornton, a well-known Dublin officer, dangerously wounded, when with two other National soldiers they were ambushed at Redmondstown, Clonmel. Big operations by the National forces are impending in this locality.

After a tour of the area of the South-Western Command, Gen. Eoin O’Duffy expressed general satisfaction with the position, the irregulars being everywhere forced into the mountain fastness. The General’s car was thrice ambushed, but the attacks were repulsed, the irregulars having one killed and several wounded in one instance.

Omeath, which was regarded as a formidable stronghold of the irregulars, was entered by the National troops on Monday night, without any resistance being offered. Thus the last place of any importance in Louth is now in the hands of the Government forces.

Telegraphing from Limerick last night, our special representative says:

At 4 o’c this morning, when an escort of National troops was taking 18 prisoners from the Ballymullen Barracks, Tralee, to the Jail, a distance of about 300 yards, two or three bombs were thrown at them from behind a high wall skirting the road.

The deadly missiles spread havoc in all directions, as they fell in the midst of the marching column. Huddled masses of mangled humanity lay sprawling and screaming on the road, and when the troops went to their aid 13 wounded men were picked up. Ten of them were prisoners; eight were very badly hit, and three are reported to have died from their injuries. Three National soldiers were injured, but not seriously.

An officer in charge of the escort, describing the dreadful scene to me, said he had just got his escort a short distance from the barrack gate when, in the rain and darkness a bomb was thrown into the rear of the column from a lane on the right behind them.

From across the wall on the other side of the road came at least another bomb, which fell in the centre of the column. It was a very heavy type, and exploded with great force.

It actually hurled the prisoners and soldiers from the road on to the paths, and men simply fell everywhere. The soldiers behaved with great coolness, but before they could get over the high wall the attackers had gone a long distance.

Terrible spectacle

Meantime, other members of the escort took prompt steps to attend to the wounded. The injuries sustained by many were shocking. Many men had several wounds, and the road was covered with blood. It was, said the officer, the most shocking spectacle he had ever witnessed.

The Red Cross men had to use stretchers for almost every case. The irregulars, it is thought, made a mistake, believing the section was composed entirely of National troops.

The prisoners had been rounded up in the town and district during the weekend. They were being removed from Tralee with over 100 other prisoners to another place of detention. Later on, over 100 prisoners were removed from the jail, and the troops took precautions for their safety by closely patrolling the route traversed by them.

The explosions and shooting startled the townspeople. A full list of the names of the wounded is not available.

Another account states that bomb explosions and rifle fire started at Moyderwell shortly after 11 on Monday night. A bomb thrown at Moyderwell, damaged some dwellings and injured a guy named John Foley, who was standing in his father’s door. Rifle shots followed and Mr Thomas Horan, a cattle dealer from Ballymullen, came within the line of fire on his way home, receiving a bullet wound to the thigh.

A large number of prisoners, confined in Ballymullen barracks and Tralee jail, were being transferred from both barracks.

Pandemonium seemed to reign for nearly half-an-hour. In the bomb-throwing, many of the prisoners were wounded. Two of the escort were also hit. The injured were moved to the military hospital.

Meanwhile, the escort conducted the uninjured prisoners to their destinations. A man named Drummound, one of the prisoners, was so badly injured by the explosion that his life is despaired of. Another prisoner, named Day, a native of Dingle, was also badly wounded. The civilian population were shocked at the whole occurrence.

The funeral mass of Michael Collins at the Pro-Cathedral, Dublin, on August 28, 1922. Photo: Central Press/Getty Images

The funeral mass of Michael Collins at the Pro-Cathedral, Dublin, on August 28, 1922. Photo: Central Press/Getty Images

Tour of the South

The following official bulletin was issued from the Publicity Department, Field G.H.Q., South-Western Command, last night at 10.55:

“General O’Duffy, G.O.O., South-Western Command, made a tour of this area during the past few days. He travelled from Field G.H.Q. to Mallow via Charleville and Buttevant, and visited Kanturk, Banteer, Millstreet, Boggeragh Mountains, Rathmore, Killarney, Farranfore, Castleisland, Abbeyfeale, Newcastle-West and all the principle posts in command. The G.O.C. expressed general satisfaction with he result of the tour. The troops are in control of all the towns and villages in the area.

“The railway lines and roads, which had been damaged by the irregulars, are being rapidly cleaned up and communications are again becoming normal, the irregulars being everywhere forced to retire into the mountains, from which they descend to attack troops passing on the roads in the valley below, but these attacks are generally very weak-spirited, and the troops have not much to fear from them.

“On the return journey of the G.O.C. to Field G.H.Q. a party of irregulars attempted to ambush the roads in which Gen. O’Duffy and his escort were travelling from Killarney. The ambushers were, however, quickly silenced. Gen. O’Duffy personally directed the operations of the troops, who sustained no casualties.

“Subsequently the General’s party was again ambushed between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale. The attack was much more vigorous than in the previous case and a constant fire from the rifles and machine-guns was kept up by the irregulars for over a quarter of a mile of the road. The detachment of troops accompanying the General, which was very small, succeeded in beating off the attackers, who operated from the hills overlooking the road, of whom one was killed and several other wounded. During the course of the tour extensive searches were carried out in the area traversed, resulting in the capture of a large number of irregulars.

“In a house in the vicinity of Curran, on the road between Farranfore and Tralee, four prisoners were taken, including the irregular leader at Rathmore. General O’Duffy and his escort reached Field G.H.Q. this evening without further incident.”

Officer killed in Cork ambush

An official bulletin issued by Field G.H.Q., the South Western Command, last night says:

“While a detachment of seven men under Lieut-Comdt. E Cregan, of the West Limerick Brigade, was returning from Linearroll to Kanturk on Sunday evening, they were ambushed at 7:30 o’c by 60 irregulars with 2 Thompson guns and rifles at a place called Curraghs, 3 miles from Liscarrol.

“Lieut-Comdt. Cregan was seriously wounded. The driver of the car remained with the wounded officer while the others of the party engaged the attackers.

“The driver was taken from the car by the irregulars and made a prisoner. The irregulars then proceeded to set the car on fire while the wounded officer was still in it.

“The driver, however, made good his escape, and returned, to find the dying officer in the burning car. He carried his officer from the car, and Lieut, Comdt. Cregan died immediately on the roadside.

“Meanwhile the remainder of the party made a resistance, and fought their way through the ambushes, inflicting severe casualties, and all succeeded in reaching Kanturk, fighting a rearguard action for over a mile. Tow of the troops were slightly wounded.”

The Irish Independent, dated August 23, 1922, reports on the death of Michael Collins

The Irish Independent, dated August 23, 1922, reports on the death of Michael Collins

Three casualties – deadly ambush near Clonmel

A deadly ambush took place on Monday at Redmondstown, between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, resulting in the following casualties:

Killed: Sergt. Finnegan, Pte. Cantwell

Wounded: Col.-Comdt. Frank Thornton

Col Comdt Thornton is not expected to recover. Two others of the National troops were taken prisoners. The party were proceeding from Waterford to Clonmel in a Ford car when they were attacked near a deep cutting across which the railway runs. Fire was opened on them with Lewis, Vickers and Thompson guns. The car and its occupants were put out of action before they had time to reply or even see their assailants.

A big number were engaged in the ambush, and the first volley practically finished the party. The fire was at close range. A visit to the spot revealed it as the place where the chief resistance to Comdt-Gen. Pront and his troops in the advance from Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel was put up.

Kiel’s farmhouse, close by, was used as a field hospital for the reception of wounded during the recent operations. The road at this point slopes down from a hill on the Waterford side and then again towards a railway bridge, which commands quite an extensive view of the surrounding country.

It is presumed that Col-Comdt. Thornton left Waterford about 10am on Monday. He was accompanied by four others – Sergt. Finnegan, Vol. Cantwell, and two others whose names have so far not been obtained.

They travelled in an ordinary Ford car. Of the five, I am informed Col. Thornton was the only one in uniform. Cantwell was driving. On reaching the slopes beyond Kiely’s house the party encountered a tree fallen across the road.

It has not been made clear what happened immediately afterwards, but it is said the occupants were called upon to halt and surrender. One thing is certain: that a fierce amount of machine gun fire was directed upon the car from the railway bridge and the hedges adjoining.

Finnegan and Cantwell appear to have been killed instantly. When found later, they were literally riddled. In both cases their legs were smashed in pieces, and they had extensive wounds in the back and arms. They seem to have been leaving the car when hit.

The same applies to Col. Thornton, whose very serious wounds are about the right arm, leg and back. The two other members of the party had taken cover, and, when the firing ceased, were made prisoners and marched away to the hills under strong escort. The attackers are said to have numbered between 16 and 20.

Note from irregulars

The leader of the irregulars, whose name is given as Killeen, held up a passing cyclist (a school teacher) and give him a note addressed to the O.C. at Clonmel informing him there was a wounded officer lying on the roadside at Redmondstown.

An ambulance with a doctor, priest and stretcher-bearers was at once dispatched. A young doctor accompanying the irregulars had rendered first aid to Col. Thornton, who was lying on the roadside in a very weak state. The dead bodies were close by.

The irregulars helped place Col. Thornton in the ambulance and seemed to be sympathetic, one of them remarking that Thornton was a good and brave solider, one of the best he has ever met.

In the first burst of firing Col. Thornton’s rifle was knocked out of his hands and it is doubtful whether any of the occupants of the car were in a position to reply to the attacker’s fire. The arrival of the dead soldiers and the grievously wounded officer created a most intense emotion in Clonmel, where Col. Thornton had come to be regarded with the greatest respect and affection. Col. Thornton was able to speak to his brother officers for a few moments as the ambulance passed slowly through the town.

Irregulars routed in four fights in county Clare

Yesterday morning, in semi-darkness, a party of National soldiers from Ennis and Ennistymon, under command of Capt. Kileen, 1st Western Division, accompanied by Capt, O’Dea and Lieut. Collins, had four separate engagements with irregulars at Moy, eight miles from Miltownmalbay.

In each of the engagements, which were brief, the irregulars were completely routed, and fled in all directions. Nine prisoners were captured. Each irregular was fully armed, and had 500 rounds of ammunition found in his possession. Capt. O’Dea was slightly wounded in the leg and arm. Some of the irregulars are stated to be wounded. The semi-darkness and the high hills from which the irregulars fired impeded the progress of the troops.

The 1st Western Division has been doing such excellent work in rounding up such as that at Miltownmalbay, that Comdt-Gen. Murphy, Adjt. South-Western Compound and Director of Operations, has (telegraphs our special representative) written the following in appreciation of it for today’s “War News”.

“I am very much impressed with the general standard of physique in this Division. Considering the short period available for regular for regular training since the Truce, the progress made has been remarkable. This Division has already, in such a short space of time, developed a distinct esprit de corps.”

“The men have acquired a distinctly soldierly bearing, and their behaviour and conduct is excellent. Their officers and NCOs impress one as being capable of command, and keen in the discharge of their duties. Their genial commander, Comdt. Gen. Micheal Brennan, may well he be proud.

"Perhaps in no other area in Ireland has so much really valuable work been done. The morale of the officers and men is high, and it is quite well to hear that one officer and 10 men have swept through a wide district of the countryside and have cleared it of irregulars. Their net is spread far and wide, and despite difficult districts the work of rounding up and disarming prowling bands goes on steadily.

“The Division is really getting in the men and arms and breaking the resistance of the irregulars, who are untiringly worried by constant harassing. Triumphal entrance into towns amid the cheers of the populace reads very well, but to a soldier no advance is worth while unless a definite blow has been struck at the fighting strength of the opposing forces.

"These blows the 1st Western Division inflict daily, here, there and everywhere. The irregulars have been gathered in, and a real peace should reign in Comdt.-Gen. Brennan’s areas within a short time.

The monument dedicated to Michael Collins in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, where he was shot dead on August 22, 1922. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The monument dedicated to Michael Collins in Béal na Bláth, Co Cork, where he was shot dead on August 22, 1922. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Driver succumbs in ambulance attack

Volunteer Patk. Comer, driver of the Red Cross car attacked five miles from Ennis on Monday, died yesterday from the wounds he received. From one of the soldiers our special representative obtained a detailed account of the attack. He stated that they were conveying a soldier suffering from injuries to the hospital at Ennis from Kildysart. There were only three in the car, which prominently displayed the Red Cross. He and Comer also wore Red Cross armlets and, of course, were unarmed.

“We heard a shot, and Comer asked me,” said the man, “if that was a shot. I had not time to reply because a volley rang out immediately, and Comer was struck in the chest and arm. He was just about to stop the car, and he fell over on me. I pulled him out of the car and rendered first aid. The attackers numbered about 30 and called on me to advance up the hill to where they were with my hands up.

“I advanced, but I refused to put up my hands, and when I got half way up the hill I stopped and refused to go further. I shouted that there was a man dying on the road and told them to come down. They then came down and searched the car, and the patient and myself. I asked them to get a priest for Comer, but they refused and went away. I then called to three houses nearby to get a loan of a horse or a bicycle, but they had none. I met a young fellow cycling along and he gave me his bicycle to go to Ennis. I left him to look after Comer and the patient and went to Ennis for help.”

Notices on barricades

On the Ennis Road, outside Miltownmalbay, six large stone walls have been erected, and several others on the Ballard Road. Notices are posted on these walls to the effect that anybody interfering with them will suffer the extreme penalty. Traffic is impossible, except through fields and circuitous routes. The West Clare Railway line was again torn up on Monday morning near Craggaknock, several rails and sleepers being removed, and the mail train to Ennis was unable to complete its journey. When a repair gang reached the spot and were about to commence work, they were fired on, and had to return home.

A string of success in the North

A striking Success has attended the drive northward of the National troops from Dundalk.

On Monday night they entered Omeath, which was regarded as a very strong position of the irregulars, and not the slightest resistance was offered on their advent.

This achievement is all the more significant as it had been freely stated that it was the intentions of the irregulars to make a resolute stand there.

In addition to several arrests made in the town, a vessel belonging to the National forces, patrolling between Omeath and Greenore, on Sunday, intercepted batches of irregulars, who were endeavouring to make their escape in rowboats.

It is also reported that large quantities of arms and ammunition have been seized, and everywhere during their advance the troops met a whole-beared welcome from the civilian population.

On Monday night, the National forces operating in the Greenore and Carlingford area entered Omeath accompanied by a big number of armoured cars and heavy artillery, the armoured train simultaneously steaming along the railway line.

The troops were under Brigadier Nial MacNeill, and, despite their strenuous labours since they left Dundalk on Friday, they went with alacrity to the positions assigned to them on arrival; and, through they had no previous knowledge of the district, their intimacy with the locality was, writes a special correspondent from Dundalk, almost uncanny.

Almost the first death was for the Protestant Rectory, which has been vacant since the departure to Scotland, about a month ago, of the Rev. Mr. Montmorrency. Here the walls were scaled, and 16, found in a tent at the back of the house, were placed under arrest. Three other arrests were subsequently made, in addition to a number of prisoners brought from Carlingford.

Various houses were entered, but in most cases the people sought were not to be found. A protection station was established at Cornamuckle, the most northerly part of the parish, and close to the Armagh border.

Here all the passers-by from the Newry side were held up and searched. Between the Special Constabulary at the Newry sea-locks and the National troops at Cornamuckle there is a “No Man’s Land” of about half a mile, and travellers are halted at both places.

After the entry of the troops there were lively and amusing scenes on the Warrenpoint side of Carlingford Lough, where the Specials prevented boats from Omeath landing, probably as a precaution against the entry of irregulars to the Six Counties. Many occupants of the row-boats tried to evade their vigilance by making for unvisual landing places, but they were followed and, in most cases, driven back.

In the course of their triumphal progress the National forces operating along the coast of Carlingford Lough and those on the western side of the mountain range, made big captures of arms, ammunition, and land mines. In Omeath particularly several dumps were discovered.

The Coastguard Station, which was occupied by the irregulars, was extensively mined, but the danger was speedily removed. Many big batches of prisoners from outlying districts have arrived in Dundalk, and further large deliveries from Omeath, where the coastguard station reported to be full of prisoners, awaited. Nothing could exceed the enthusiasm the people along the entire route covered by the National Army, the cheering was frantic in many cases.

Describing events in Dundalk since its reoccupation by National forces, a special correspondent there says the departure of the irregulars brought a sigh of relief and the re-appearance of the National forces gave the citizens a sense of security. Never before has the town witnessed such extensive operations.

Dundalk is veritably an armed camp. There is a strong garrison at the barracks, the most commodious and valuable part of which had been destroyed by the irregulars’ mines. The County Jail is the present military headquarters. Raids, searches and arrests are matters of almost hourly occurrence. Guards are stationed at the post office, bank and other public buildings. This is not a state of affairs that the people welcome, but in view of recent events they encourage rather than deplore this vigilance.

On Sunday morning a column had extended to the town of Carlingford, where they bivouacked for the day, which was exceedingly wet, but, nevertheless, some minor operations were carried out. Unlike the column proceeding north-westerly, no opposition, whatever was offered to them, whose work has been practically confined to the searching of houses, the holding-up of passing vehicles, and arresting of suspecting persons.

Michael Collins addresses a crowd in his native Cork. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Collins addresses a crowd in his native Cork. Photo: Getty Images

Practically all the latter were released, and all who were requested to do so subscribed to the declaration of allegiance to the National Government. The soldiers carried out their duties in a thoroughly courteous manner, and nobody who came in contact with them had the least ground for complaint.

In the early hours of Monday, the troops stationed in the Carlingford Hotel were fired on by a body of men occupying rising ground to the rear. The only injury resulting was the smashing of several windows in the building and the killing of a pony. The troops returned the fire, and it was not known how the irregulars fared. Late in the day the National forces were ready for advance in Omeath.

This has been regarded as the soul and centre of the irregular movement in Louth by reason of the easy opportunities it offers by road, rail and sea of entering from and into the Six Counties. It was thought that here the irregulars would muster their last man to oppose the advance, but events proved otherwise.

News received told of the dispersal of the irregulars in all directions, and of the destruction of uniforms and a multitude of other articles taken during the occupation of Dundalk Barracks. An advantage which National forces in Louth possess is that they have in their ranks many natives of the county whose local knowledge is invaluable, and whose association enlists the sympathy and support of the people among whom they are moving.

In justice to many of those who have been connected with the irregulars, it is right to state that they have been the victims of circumstances having fled from an appalling tyranny in the Six Counties and became accidently associated in the revolt against the National Government.

Many of them have already changed their minds, and some have joined the National Army. A high-placed officer of the latter at Dundalk informed our correspondent that there was no intention to interfere with such people by driving them back to the horrors from which they had fled, and a policy of strict neutrality on their part would be regarded as satisfactory.

Amongst prominent persons arrested in the town are Peter Donnelly, Peter Daly and Jas McGuill, members of the Urban Council, who are prominent Republicans but are regarded as non-combatants. They were the principle speakers at a meeting called on the invitation of the officers of the 4th Northern Division during the irregular occupation of Dundalk to demand a truce.

Others arrested include a man named McCormack, a native of Limerick, a shop assistant, and prominent irregular leader, Joseph Clarke, taken on Monday night, was transferred to a hospital. Of the many hundreds taken earlier in the week in the town, the great majority have been released on signing a declaration of loyalty to the Government.

Important court decision in US places injunction against Mr de Valera

The Supreme Court of New York has granted an injunction preventing local banks from paying to Mr. de Valera and others money collected on behalf of Irish Republicans

The Court has, says Reuters, ordered the complaint against Mr de Valera and others shall be published by advertisements in newspapers in England and Ireland. It was stated most of the funds are deposited in the Guaranty Trust Company of New York and the Harrimann National Bank, and that all funds up to the signing of the Peace Treaty were deposited in the name of Mr. de Valera. The money was under jurisdiction of three trusties – Rev. Dr. Fogarity, Mr. James O’Mara, and Mr. de Valera, who were responsible for it to Dáil Éireann.

The funds involved embrace 1,500,000 dollars in securities and 800,000 dollars (about £500,000) in cash. Mr. Justice Barr, of the Supreme Court, on the application of attorneys representing Mr. Micheal Collins and other Free State officials, says an earlier message issued a temporary injunction restraining the local banks from releasing to Mr. de Valera and his agents the moneys.

A message received yesterday states that the injunction is described in New York as proof of the recognition of Ireland as a State by a foreign Court. Rev. Dr. Fogarty was one of the plaintiffs seeking the injunction. According to an Exchange message the late President A. Griffith was also one of the parties to the suit.