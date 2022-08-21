The death of Michael Collins, how it was reported: A mighty spectacle of mourning

Michael Collins was killed on Tuesday, August 22, 1922, in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na Bláth, near Bandon in west Cork. In this special series, Independent.ie reproduces abridged excerpts of reports published in print in the Irish Independent in the days following his death.

What follows appeared in the Irish Independent on Tuesday, August 29, 1922.

General Collins borne to the grave

Distinguished congregation fills church

People’s poignant grief

General suspension of work in capital

Mass by Bishop of Killaloe

The last part of the obsequies of the late Commander-in-Chief began in the Pro-Cathedral yesterday at 11 o’clock, when Solemn Requiem High Mass was celebrated by Most Rev. Fogarty, his Grace Most Rev. Dr. Byrne presiding.

The church was filled to overflowing with a distinguished gathering, among whom were nine Bishops and a great number of priests. There were also representatives of the Government, the Dáil, and the Army, Corporations and other public bodies, the Universities, learned societies, and Civil Service, as well as delegations from England and countries abroad.

Apart from the humanitarian and essential services, no work was done in Dublin yesterday. The grief and emotion of the great throngs in the centre of the city was unparalleled. A single white lily was the tribute to the dead Chief from Miss Kiernan, his fiancée.

The pent-up grief of the nation found true expression in the obsequies for the dead General, which took place in the Pro-Cathedral, Marlborough St. The remains, wrapped in the Tri-colour, and with a guard of officers posted, rested on a catafalque in front of the High Altar, which was draped in crepe and silver. Here lay no ordinary man; this was no mere gesture of grief, but a spontaneous utterance of the heartfelt sorrow of a nation and her children wide flung through the world.

From all parts mourners gathered to honour an Irish General who fought and fell in Ireland’s war. General Collins they remembered and paid tribute to as a soldier whom the most gallant foe might deem worthy of his steel, one who was no mere politician or diplomatist, but a super-statesman, so endowed that he matched with brilliant success his keen wit and wisdom against the most wily opponent.

It was General Collins’ comparative youth which made most appeal to popular imagination and added to the poignancy of the people’s grief. So it came that the Pro-Cathedral held such a vast congregation of all grades and classes of the people, and many who were not his co-religionists came to pay him homage and the last token of silent respect. The spacious church was filled in all parts before the time fixed for the Requiem Mass. Within the scene was striking in its solemnity.

Bereaved fiancée

The sombreness of the building was relieved by a brilliant sunshine which shone through a stained glass window, glinted on the tricolour on the coffin, and cast bright rays. The church was represented by some of her most distinguished prelates. The dull monotony of mourning was relieved here and there by the bright robes of College Fellows, the sparkle of the insignia of an order worn by the representatives of foreign countries.

Trinity College, Dublin, was officially represented. Amongst the notabilities present was the Duke of Leinster. Miss Kitty Kiernan, the bereaved fiancée of the late General Collins, occupied a seat on the Epistle side of the church and close to the catafalque. She was accompanied by her sister, Miss Kiernan.

Within the Sanctuary was the Throne of the Archbishop. Most Rev. Dr. Byrne, who presided at the Pontifical Requiem High Mass and in the choir of clergy were white-robed Dominicans and brown-habited Franciscans. Towards noon sunshine flooded the church, and when all the tapers borne by the clergy were lighted, its funeral gloom was dispersed.

The most solemn moment arrived when the Archbishop approached the catafalque to pronounce the last absolution. Then the grandeur of the rendering of the sacred music was heard to splendid effect in the “Libera” graphically illustrating the soul’s appeal and fear of eternal Death. His Grace had as assistants at the Throne, Very Rev. Canon Murphy, P.P. Dun Laoghaire, and Very Rev. Canon Keeffe P.P., Rathfarnham.

Most Rev. Dr. Fogarty, Bishop of Killaloe, was celebrant of the Mass. The assistant priest was Very Rev. J Flanagan, Adm., Pro-Cathedral.

Viewing the spectacle from the choir gallery, the tricolour-wrapped coffin, with attendant guards, the rays of sunshine illuminating the Epistle side of the sacred edifice, and the kneeling congregation, a striking scene magnificent, if sombre in its grandeur, was presented.

Relatives of the departed General occupied seats on the Gospel side of the nave, on which side were also seated Cabinet Ministers, members and officials of Dáil Éireann, Civil Servants, and Provincial Corporations. English representatives attending were accommodated on the Epistle side of the nave, as were foreign Consuls in Dublin. Here were also placed the Lord Mayor of Dublin and members of this corporation, delegates from foreign countries, Universities, the College of Science and Surgeons, and learned societies.

Provision was made for ladies, distinguished strangers and the Irish Farmers’ Union on the Gospel side of the aisle; and on the Epistle side for members of Co. Councils and other public bodies.

Before the hour of the Mass Mr. Brendan Rogers, presiding at the organ, played as a prelude a funeral march specially composed by him in memory of the later President Griffith and General Collins. As the clergy, who had robed in St. Kevin’s Chapel, entered the sanctuary Chopin’s Funeral March was rendered. The music of the mass was partly Gregorian and partly Nikel’s Requiem Mass. Only dirge music was played on the organ.

The choir of the church was supplemented by the Diocesan choir, and was in charge of Rev. P. J. Fennelly, Holycross College, Clonliffe, who was assisted by Mr. Vincent O’Brien, director of the Pro-Cathedral choir. The first two invocations of the Agnus Dei were plain chant, and then the third was with the harmony of Nickel. The music ceased, and the choir and congregation were hushed in silence. The priests candles were lighted. The silence was broken by the intoning of the altar bell at the Elevation, and the boom of the Dead Bell in the Cathedral belfry announcing to the waiting throng in the precincts and outside the completion of the Solemn Act of Sacrifice.

The final absolution

At the conclusion of the ceremonies and after his grace had imparted the final absolution, the coffin was unwreathed of its flag, and a procession of the Archbishops, bishops, and clergy, preceded by a cross-bearer and acolytes, passed through the aisle. Following in their trail was the coffin borne on the shoulders of ten stalwart fellow-officers of General Collins, who, it was sorrowfully recalled, had only a little more than a week ago assisted in performing the same sad service for the late President Griffith, his beloved colleague.

The attendant clergy passed under the facade at the entrance. Rev. M. O’Shea, who was deeply affected, and spoke first in Irish and then in English, asked for the prayers of the congregation for the repose of the soul of the late soldier-statesman. There were fervently-murmured prayers in response, a hushed “Amen” was pronounced.

As the remains were being borne from the nave of the harmonious “In Paradisum” was sung by the chanters and choir.

Thus was furnished a truly becoming conclusion to the Church’s Liturgy, expressive of her hope that her departed son, for whom her work began at his Baptism, might reap the fall reward of that work. Throughout the music a note of hope prevailed in the expression of the beautiful prayer and appeal.

The concluding music in the church was Beethoven’s Funeral March, played on the organ by Condt. Micheal Lynch. The clergy and Bishops, having reached the street, formed in a large circle around the carriage. The Archbishop covered the coffin with holy water. The mourners, military, and various contingents fell into their allotted places, and the clergy men while reciting the “Miserere” then commenced the first stage of the last earthly journey of Ireland’s great General and beloved Leader.

Unparalleled tribute: Hundreds of thousands mourn in the city streets

Amid every mark of honour that his grief-stricken countrymen could show, with all the outward tokens of the anguish that assails a nation when its most illustrious and best beloved is struck down, General Michael Collins was yesterday borne to his last resting place in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The funeral procession through the streets of Dublin was by far the greatest that the city has ever seen. For its tremendous length, for the enormous dimensions of the crowds through which It passed, for its sublime solemnity and memorable impressiveness, and for its representative character, no one could recall an equal. This tremendous outpouring of the people’s inmost feelings exemplified as nothing else could the warmth of the affection, admiration, and gratitude towards the departed soldier-statesman, and their determination to complete his life work.

The number who participated in the last tribute to the dead leader ran into hundreds of thousands. Every inch of the route taken, from the Pro-Cathedral to the cemetery – approximately six miles – was densely crowded. On roofs and windows of the tall buildings, clinging to monuments, parapets, and even lamp-posts were thousands more. The cortege itself was composed of people of every class and condition in the nation, and included, too, representatives of countries abroad whose sympathy goes out to Ireland in her hour of sorrow.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the sombre pageant was the extraordinary profusion of wreaths. Lorry after lorry was laden with these most beautiful tributes, many of them of huge and rich design. Hundreds of other wreaths were carried at other points. The great procession, the length of which was estimated at three miles, moving almost the whole way at a quick march, took an hour and 35 minutes to pass a particular point.

Seventeen bands were on the march. Full military honours were paid at the grave site, where General Mulcahy paid an eloquent tribute to the dead chief, who, he said, “has made himself a hero and a legend that will stand in the pages of our history with any bright page that was ever written there”. General Mulcahy gave instances of the late Commander-in-Chief’s intense devotion to duty and expressed the conviction that his death would bring forth great fruit.

Homage to lion-hearted chieftain

In the long and checkered history of the Irish capital there have been many moving and impressive spectacles witnessed in its streets, but there has been nothing for many centuries to compare with the scenes enacted yesterday when Michael Collins was laid to rest in Glasnevin Cemetery.

It was truly a day of great national mourning. All Ireland had gathered to pay homage to the memory of a lion-hearted chieftain. There was not a county in Ireland unrepresented in this mighty gathering. From England, Scotland and Wales, several hundred admirers of this great Irish man journeyed into Dublin to take part in the last tribute of respect to his memory.

It was but fitting that Dublin should resume an air of Sabbath calm to mark the passing of its hero. Although Michael Collins was a Cork man, he had made Dublin his home. All his fame as a fighter, all his daring exploits, are associated with the capital.

Dublin homes harboured him during the Black-and-Tan terror, and all classes of citizens looked upon him peculiarly as their own. So it was that there was nothing incongruous in the spectacle of a great city closing its workshops, factories, business houses, and public buildings strikingly to illustrate its overwhelming sorrow at his tragic death. Surely no capital of a nation could pay a more remarkable tribute to its national idol.

There was not a home in Dublin where the breadwinners did not seize work, and even where men and women were engaged in essential services they managed at some part of the day to join the mourning thousands who watched the funeral cortege pass by. The morning broke clear and beautiful in the city.

At noon, the summer sun shone down on Ireland’s national troops marching with measured tread to take up their positions behind the bier of the man who did more than any other in the recent history of Ireland to make this army a living reality. Proudly, but sternly, they marched to their appointed places. The Dublin Guards, the dead Commander-in-Chief’s chosen troops, Were flittingly given the place of honour in the procession. A splendid body of men, their discipline and general appearance were admired by the vast crowd assembled along the route to the cemetery.

Scarcely 10 o’c. had struck when vast crowds of mourners assembled in O'Connell Street and in the streets converging on the Pro-Cathedral. Members of the Irish hierarchy, clergy, members of Dáil Éireann, and distinguished Irish laymen poured in for the Solemn High Mass.

Men and women took up positions on flat roofs in O'Connell St. Half an hour before the procession started, there was not a window along the line of the route that had not its quota of spectators.

‘A great hero and a great legend’

Surrounded by his 48 fallen comrades, the dead Chief sleeps in peace in the centre of the National Army plot in the historic cemetery at Glasnevin. The closing scenes, as the representatives of the nation, Government, Church, and Army gathered round the grave of the great leader, were perhaps the most impressive that even Glasnevin has ever witnessed.

Amid the gloom and grief, a note of hope was struck by General Mulcahy, who, in an oration fitting to its mighty subject, prophesied that out of Michael Collins’ death would come forth great fruit for Ireland. In moving terms he referred to the high courage and great mindedness of the fallen leader, and to his untiring services to the cause of the nation.

An inspiring tribute to the General Collins was also paid by General O'Duffy at Limerick. He recalled his first meeting with him, and spoke of the terrible loss to the nation into the Army. None loved Ireland more than he, and none dared more for years in his valiant efforts for Irish freedom.

The scene at the graveside

The troops at the cemetery were under command of Col. Comdt. Quin. The advance party entered at 11 a.m. under command of Capt. O’Brien. Forty D.M.P. also arrived in command of inspector McGarrey. The cemetery was locked at noon. Only restricted traffic was allowed on the road. Sentries were posted on the road leading to Little Finglas. Nobody was admitted to the cemetery, save a few privileged ticketholders. All viewed the last resting place of the dead chief. It is situated in the exact centre of the special plot set aside for members of the national army, 48 of whom now lie buried there.

The grave was eight feet deep, and was carefully eased with bricks, around which were artistically entwined clinging ivy, delicately interlaced with Golden Cypresses, White Olearia, Purple Aster, and Ferns. At 2:30 pm the advance column of cavalry arrived and half an hour later the gate swung open to admit the gun carriage.

Students from Holy Cross College, carrying a crucifix and lighted candles, proceeded at the carriage from the gates to the Chapel, where Most Rev. Dr. Fogarty, who was assisted by Rev. E. McCarthy, P.P., Arran Quay, Chaplain, and Very Rev. Dr. Murphy, C.C., Marlboro St., received the remains. His lordship presided at the impressive service in the chapel in between the lines of troops. With arms reversed and heads bowed down, the coffin was transferred to the graveside.

Gen. Mulcahy commenced his oration in Irish, in which he said that there was a lot of sorrow heavy on the hearts of our people today. That our minds – like the great cathedral after the last mass had been said and the coffin borne away and the great concourse of people emptied from it – our minds were dry, wordless, and empty, with nothing in them but the little light of faith.

Speaking in English he said: “Our country is today bent under a sorrow such as it has not been bent under in many a year. Our minds are cold, empty, wordless, and without sound. But it is only our weaknesses that are bent under this great sorrow that we meet with today. All that is good in us, all that is strong in us, is strengthened by the memory of that great hero and that great legend, who is now laid to rest.

“We bend today over the grave of a young man not more than 30 years of age who took himself the gospel of toil for Ireland. The gospel of working for the people of Ireland and of sacrificing for their good, and who has made himself a hero and a legend that will stand in the pages of our history with any bright page that was ever written there.

“Pages have been written by him in the hearts of our people that will never find themselves in print. But we lived, some of us, with these intimate pages, and those pages that will reach history, meagre though they be, will do good to our country and will inspire us through many a dark hour.

“Our weaknesses cry out to us: ‘Michael Collins was too brave’. Michael Collins was not too brave. Every day and every hour he lived, he lived it to the full extent of that bravery which God gave to him, and it is for us to be brave as he was – brave before danger, brave before those who lie, brave before those who speak false words, brave even to that very great bravery that our weakness complained of in him.

“When we look over the pages of his diary for August 22nd – ‘Started 6.15a.m., Macroom, Ballineen, Bandon, Skibbereen, Rosscarbery, Clonakilty’ – our weaknesses say he tried to put too much into the day. Michael Collins did not try to put too much into the day. Standing on the little mantlepiece of his office was a bronze plaque of President Roosevelt, of the United states, and the inscription on it read: ‘I wish to preach, not the doctrine of ignorable ease, but the doctrine of strenuous life, the life of toil and effort, of labour and strife; to preach that highest form of success that comes, not to the man who desires mere ease and peace, but to him who does not shrink from danger, hardship, or bitter toil, and who, out of these wins the splendid ultimate triumph,”

Fruitful grain

“’Unless the grain of corn that falls into the ground dies there is nothing but itself in it, but if it dies it gives forth great fruit,’ and Michael Collins’ passing will give us forth great fruit, and Michael Collins’ dying will give us forth great fruit.

“Every bit of his small grain of corn died and re-died night and day during the last four or five years. We have seen him lying on a bed of sickness and struggling with infirmities, running from his bed to his work. On Saturday, the day before he went on his last journey to Cork, he sat with me at breakfast writhing with pain from a cold all through his body, and yet he was facing his day's work for that Saturday, and facing his Sundays journey and Monday's journey, and his journey on Tuesday. So let us be brave and let us not be afraid to do too much in the day. In all that great work, strenuous it was, comparatively it was intemperate, but it was the only thing that Michael Collins was intemperate in.

“How often with a shout he used to get out of bed in the morning at five or six o’clock crying ‘all the time that is wasted in sleep’, and dash around the room or into some neighbouring room where some of us lay in hopes of another hour or two sleep, and he would clear all the blankets off us, or would pound vigorously at the door that prudence had locked.”