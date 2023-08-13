Exclusive | 

‘The dead are locked in and the living are locked out’ – Ryanair founder’s son in row over graveyard access

Estate owner Shane Ryan has introduced security measures including an electronic gate and CCTV near burial ground

Liam Maher with members of the Kilboy Burial Ground Committee in Co Tipperary. Photo: Mark Condren

Wayne O'Connor

A son of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan is in dispute over a right of way mourners use to access a graveyard. Shane Ryan’s Kilboy Estate — a Georgian period home and stud farm in Co Tipperary — introduced security measures limiting access to a burial ground bordering his land. These include the installation of an electronic gate, CCTV cameras and opening hours.