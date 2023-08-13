‘The dead are locked in and the living are locked out’ – Ryanair founder’s son in row over graveyard access

Estate owner Shane Ryan has introduced security measures including an electronic gate and CCTV near burial ground

A son of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan is in dispute over a right of way mourners use to access a graveyard. Shane Ryan’s Kilboy Estate — a Georgian period home and stud farm in Co Tipperary — introduced security measures limiting access to a burial ground bordering his land. These include the installation of an electronic gate, CCTV cameras and opening hours.