Teacher Sarah Power contacted 20 creches to find a place – many wouldn’t even take her children’s names as they were booked up for years in advance

At one point in her search for childcare, Sarah Power had tried 20 creches to get a place for her two-year-old daughter Sophie. The primary teacher, based in south Dublin, has been stepping up her hunt for pre-school care for her daughter and six-month-old son David as her maternity leave nears its end.