Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured, in a "horrific" car crash in the early hours of this morning.

Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured, in a "horrific" car crash in the early hours of this morning.

'The community is shaken' - two people dead and two others injured in 'horrific' car crash

The two deceased were discovered in a burnt-out car on the outskirts of Limerick following the single vehicle collision.

Two other men believed to have been traveling in the same car, were discovered outside of the vehicle. It was unclear if both men had had been ejected from the vehicle on impact or whether they had managed to escape the burning car themselves.

Sources said it appeared the car hit a steel barrier and a boundary wall of a house, before it went on fire.

Scene of fatal car crash in Quinspool, Co Clare Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

One of the injured men is understood to have sustained burns and a serious head injury.

The second injured man, who is understood to have also sustained a serious head injury, is thought to have made his way to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

Gardaí are still making arrangements to identify the two deceased.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene, off the Parteen to Limerick road, at Quinpool, Co Clare shortly after midnight.

Gardai said they they did not believe any other vehicle was involved, however a senior garda source said they were awaiting the results of a detailed forensic examination of the scene.

"The forensic officers will examine the entire scene and analyse any strike marks to try to figure out the sequence of events that led to the collision.

"It appears to be a single vehicle crash but the forensic report should give us more definitive answers," they added.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been set up at Mayorstone Garda Station (061-456980).

Another source described the scene as “horrific”.

"It appears the car was traveling from the Longpavement direction towards Parteen when it lost control and burst into flames.

"When emergency services got there, they found one man [a distance from the car]. A second man had gone to a house for help but he was suffering with a serious head injury also."

Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley said that the incident is “devastating”.

“It’s a devastating loss of life,” he told Independent.ie.

“Our thoughts and prayers of the community go to the families involved and the community is in shock following this sad news.”

Fianna Fáil Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Cathal Crowe also extended his sympathies to the families affected by the crash.

“On behalf of the community, we wish the deepest sympathies to the family,” he said.

“The bedrock of the community is quite shaken and I would like to issue a sincere thanks to the role played to the local fire service and Gardaí.

"It went from a very dramatic incident to a very sad one,” he said.

Local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact gardai.

"It’s tragic, our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling today. Everyone in the community is stunned," Ms O’Sullivan added.

A garda statement said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12am today Thursday 26th September 2019 in Quinspool, Parteen, County Clare. It's understood at this time one vehicle was involved.

"Two persons were pronounced dead and remain at the scene. Two males in their early 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries."

"Forensic Collision Investigators are expected at the scene this morning. The road remains closed. Local diversions are in place.”

"An incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station has been set up. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area between 12am and 1am who may have Dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456 980 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Online Editors