‘The Christmas rush has already started for us’ – toy shop owners under pressure

Delays in deliveries from China means top toys are in short supply

Marcin Zychowski (9) admires a Playmobil model of the Star Trek USS Enterprise in Banba Toymaster on Mary Street, Dublin. Expand

Marcin Zychowski (9) admires a Playmobil model of the Star Trek USS Enterprise in Banba Toymaster on Mary Street, Dublin.

Nicola Anderson

It is nowhere close to beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but when it comes to the top toys of the season, shoppers are being warned to “get them while they can”.

Toy shops are reporting that the rush is already on, with parents anxious to avoid shortages caused by current global supply chain problems.

“We’re already experiencing delays. It’s normally 10 days for delivery of stock but now we’re estimating four to six weeks,” warned Wes Mulligan, supervisor at Banba Toymaster on Dublin’s Mary Street.

