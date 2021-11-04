‘The Christmas rush has already started for us’ – toy shop owners under pressure

It is nowhere close to beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but when it comes to the top toys of the season, shoppers are being warned to “get them while they can”.

Toy shops are reporting that the rush is already on, with parents anxious to avoid shortages caused by current global supply chain problems.

“We’re already experiencing delays. It’s normally 10 days for delivery of stock but now we’re estimating four to six weeks,” warned Wes Mulligan, supervisor at Banba Toymaster on Dublin’s Mary Street.

“So the Christmas rush has already started for us.”

He added that they set up a new website during lockdown, which is now doing well.

Among the hottest items this Christmas is the near-mythical PlayStation 5 console. A terse notice on the Smyths Toys website says new stock is expected “to be confirmed 2021”.

It is also out of stock at GameStop, while the Littlewoods website says “stock coming soon”.

For younger children, new versions of the old favourites are still the best this year.

A Paw Patrol Movie Ultimate City lookout tower looks set to be popular with a transforming light-up rescue ramp, command centre, vehicle lift, pup elevator, lights and sounds. It retails between €150 and €200.

Also on the hot list this Christmas is the new Barbie Dream House, which comes with a party room with mood lighting as well as a barbecue grill that reverses to reveal a dessert buffet. It retails at around €290.

Banba Toymaster are still waiting impatiently for a delivery of deluxe interactive CoComelon JJ dolls made popular by the nursery rhyme YouTube channel. Children can feed him with a spoon and he sings the Yes, Yes Vegetables song when you squeeze his tummy.

“Nowhere has it – we haven’t been able to get them and we’re not sure if the delays are on the supplier’s end, but we’re still waiting on them to arrive,” Mr Mulligan said.

Meanwhile, a Playmobil model of the Star Trek USS Enterprise – which comes equipped with lighting effects and original sounds and dialogue from the show and is selling for €450 at Banba Toymaster – is one of the more high-end toys this Christmas.

“There were only so many of it made and we took 20 of them. We’ve sold two at the moment,” Mr Mulligan said.

At the cheaper end of the scale – but no less coveted – are Pokemon cards.

The trading card game celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, releasing new cards, which Mr Mulligan said are “like gold dust”.

“We can’t get them for love or money and we can’t order more – you only get what’s allocated,” he added.

Daithí O’Connor, owner of the World of Wonder chain of toy shops in Munster, said he is also being hit by delays, with orders coming in “piecemeal”.

“It’s taking longer to get deliveries from the UK and some items are getting cancelled because they won’t be arriving into the UK warehouses until the end of December which is no good for us,” he said.

Nevertheless, they are well prepared, with more deliveries expected than usual this month, Mr O’Connor added.

But when it comes to the big licensed toys like the Paw Patrol tower or the Barbie range, he advises shoppers that if they see a particular item they want, they should buy it while they can rather than waiting until the end of the month and risking disappointment.

“You might not get it if you wait. But don’t just buy stuff for the sake of getting something because there will be new products coming in,” he said.

“But if we are depending on deliveries from China then there will be delays and certain shortages this year – that’s inevitable.”

On the Littlewoods list of top toys this Christmas is a Lego and Ghostbusters collaboration in the form of the ECTO-1 car-building set which contains more than 2,350 pieces and features working steering, a trapdoor and a ghost trap, priced at €229.99.

While from the Little live Pets range comes Shelbert – a turtle that sits on a loo and sings an “Uh oh gotta go” song, priced at €44.99.

In a world where smishing and phishing are common parlance, it seemed inevitable that Monopoly would find a way of working these unfortunate new trends into its board game.

Now fake cash and fake chance cards have been added to the experience, with players using a decoder to uncover the fakes to ensure they are not being scammed out a fortune. The Monopoly Cash Decoder is available for €30.99 from Littlewoods.

On a similar theme but in real life, An Garda Síochána has announced it will support Europol in a media campaign aimed at promoting safe online shopping by customers and providing fraud prevention advice to online retailers and ecommerce businesses.

In the lead up to Christmas, and in particular the Black Friday sales promotion period at the end of the month, An Garda Síochána and Europol are advising consumers and online retailers to adhere to online shopping fraud prevention tips.

A list of Golden Rules of Online Shopping warns shoppers to do their research, use brands and shops that are familiar, check if a website is genuine by typing the address yourself and checking the spelling and reading the reviews and ratings.

It also advises to always use the website’s recommended payment site. If there is none, use credit cards when buying since most cards have strong customer protection.

All documents related to online purchases should be saved, while if a purchase is not made, no information relating to identity or bank details should be left behind. The golden rules also advised to never send card details by email or text.