‘The children of Northern Ireland, who have never known the bloody conflict and do not want to go back, deserve a future free of the violence’ – Nancy Pelosi

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi this evening issued a statement reaffirming her support for the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

"The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world. Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary for upholding this landmark agreement, which has transformed Northern Ireland.”

She said that it is “deeply concerning that the UK is now seeking to unilaterally discard the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Negotiated agreements like the Protocol preserve the important progress and stability forged by the Good Friday Accords which continue to enjoy strong bipartisan and bicameral support in the United States congress."

Ms Pelosi said: “Respectful of the will of the British people and of Brexit, I urge constructive, collaborative and good-faith negotiations to implement an agreement that upholds peace.

"The children of Northern Ireland, who have never known the bloody conflict and do not want to go back, deserve a future free of the violence where all may reach their fulfillment.”