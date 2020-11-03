‘The children long for their daddy every day’ – widow’s heartache for husband killed by dangerous driver

A heartbroken mother-of-three has told how she visited her husband's grave, who was killed by a dangerous driver, before giving birth to their third child.

She said that, as a single parent now, making all the parental decisions is not easy, adding: "Helping to make Father's Day cards to place on his grave was not supposed to be part of our adventure.

“The children long for their daddy every day, nobody else can ever be their daddy, they had so little time with him. If only Aaron McColgan had behaved differently.

"Nobody has the same unconditional love as you have for your husband. I miss his company, his intimacy and affection. I miss his honesty and integrity. You could trust him with your life."

She added that the three years it has taken for the case to come before the court has drained both her body and soul.

"Our sentences were determined at 6pm on February 20, 2017. We will live without John forever, that our lifelong sentence," she added.

The court was told that McColgan has a number of previous convictions including intoxication, drunk while in charge of a vehicle, obstruction of a police officer, threatening and abusive behaviour and having no insurance.

Barrister for McColgan, Mr Damien Colgan, said his client has expressed remorse and has not come to Garda attention since the incident in 2017.

Judge John Aylmer said he would need time to consider the sentence and adjourned the case until later in the week.

