The Chieftains have been linked with Joe Biden inauguration gig

The Chieftains may soon have the eyes of the world on them as the world-famous traditional Irish band have been linked with playing music at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021.

President-elect Biden is a huge fan of the group and was once quoted as saying he had two tapes in his car; Bruce Springsteen and the Chieftains.

Founder of the Chieftains Paddy Moloney today addressed the rumours while speaking with Ray D’Arcy on Radio One.

“The inauguration would be quite something. I am getting millions of calls from Australia and Japan and places congratulating me.

“I would say yes. If it is at all possible and if I didn’t have to get on a funny aeroplane. I think it is a bit soon to chance anything. We have to think of our families,” Paddy said, adding: “I'm told he has us in mind all the time."

Mr Moloney hinted at a possible virtual gig should the band not be in a position to travel to Washington, were they to be formally invited.

Moloney explained that the President-elect is a huge fan of the band and said: “Joe absolutely loves us, adores the band and the music. “He quoted us a few years ago when he was with Barack Obama, he said his two favourite artists were Bruce Springsteen and The Chieftains.

“When they were here there was a big do in Dublin Castle and he spoke, he is a great man - and we played at that,” Paddy pointed out.

The Chieftains are no strangers to the corridors of power in the US as the band were the first musical act to play in Capitol Hill and the group also performed for former President Bill Clinton.

The group had been touring the US when they had to call a halt to what Paddy says was their “best ever tour” in March while in Pittsburgh and revealed two shows in New York and Boston also went by the wayside due to Covid-19.

Maybe a gig in early 2021 in Washington DC will more than make up for those.

Online Editors