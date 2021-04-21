IS IT time to ditch the vaccine roll-out targets? It seems like the we are just setting ourselves up for disappointment.

Increasingly, it is becoming clear that the HSE has no control over the vagaries of much of its vaccine deliveries.

Add in the reviews of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines over the link to unusual blood clots. It's a recipe for uncertainty.

So, where are we now in the roll-out and what can we expect after the European watchdog review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Moving target

So far since December, 1.2 million vaccines have been administered.

The expectation was that around 250,000 people a week would get a vaccine in April, May and June.

With just over a week of April left, that will not have been met this month.

This week, around 140,000 to 160,000 doses will be given . Next week there are additional vaccines from Pfizer but another shortfall in AstraZeneca jabs.

There are Johnson & Johnson vaccines in storage until experts recommend how they be used. It comes back to supply, predominantly.

The hope was to get to 200,000 vaccinations a week in the coming weeks but as of now it looks like that will not be possible.

Bigger picture

We are obsessed with getting 82pc of the adult population at least one vaccine by the end of June. But maybe the targets we need to be pay greatest attention to are those for vaccinating the most at-risk groups before there is major reopening of the country.

At this point, all the over-70s should be on course to get two vaccines by the end of May. Around 5pc – more than 20,000 – are left to get a first vaccine.

People in their sixties should get a first jab of AstraZeneca also before the end of May.

The second doses will start at the end of July. Importantly, people who are very high risk or high risk should all be fully protected by early July.

If supplies remain relatively reliable, people in their fifties should be called for a vaccine from some time in June.

Future of Johnson and Johnson vaccines

We should know next week what will happen to the 600,000 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will look at the assessment of the European Medicines Agency and they are also due figures breaking down age-related risks of unusual blood clots in people who get the vaccine.

The risk is extremely low. It seems certain the vaccines will be used here but might be restricted to some age groups.

Prof Karina Butler, chair of Niac, said they are revisiting advice all the time. It’s always a risk balance between Covid and the risk from a vaccine.

She said they will be taking into account what the overall impact on the vaccination roll-out will be arising from any decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are 545,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine coming here to the end of June and these are due in weekly deliveries.

Extending the gap

The other decision which is pending, and will have an impact on the amount of vaccine available, will be around whether to extend the gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines beyond 28 days.

A report from the UK looks set to have an important influence on our decision here. It is due next week and will look at the UK strategy of extending the gap between doses to three months.

If it is lengthened, more will have the benefit of at least one jab.

But how long will that last? And would we be better off having less people with the full protection of two jabs?

Is there a greater risk of variants taking hold among a population partly protected?

Impact of vaccination

Another month will tell a lot about the impact of even limited vaccination.

Already we know about how it has dramatically reduced infections in long-term care and hospitals. More information will be coming through on vaccines reducing transmission of the virus and whether they are driving down the level of virus circulating.

Mutant variants

We cannot afford to stop looking over our shoulder for the new variants which could lead to the virus being more infectious and making vaccines less effective.

It's why we have to maintain safeguards like surveillance and mandatory quarantine rather than looking to vaccination alone to save us.

This virus will continue to be troublesome and dangerous. In the meantime, July may become the new June in our Covid-19 vaccination roll-out for hitting those elusive targets.



