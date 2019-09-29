The Ceann Comhairle, the homes and a curious case of corporate governance

In 1993, Noeleen went to a public meeting in the town about housing. Local authorities had started funding housing associations - not-for-profit bodies that provided homes for low-income families on their housing lists. Communities were being encouraged to get involved by forming new associations.

Noeleen reported back enthusiastically to her sister. "Basically, you would be involved in building your own home with a grant from the Department of the Environment, and you had to be on the county council's [housing waiting] list to qualify," Shirley recalled.

They approached neighbours and friends on the housing list to form their own association. Emmet Stagg, then a local Labour TD and housing minister, addressed their meetings. Sean O'Fearghail, then a Fianna Fail county councillor, now Ceann Comhairle, helped locate a site. NABCO, the cooperative housing organisation; Kildare County Council and professionals in the local community all offered advice - and they registered as a company limited by guarantee to qualify for State funding.

At that time, seven people were required to form a company, become its members and elect the board of directors. The group nominated Shirley and another tenant. The other members were people from the community; a nun; a county councillor who would go on to join the board; and a representative of the credit union. "We were asked to get members of the community involved because it was a community-based project - they would have sat on boards, they were professional people that were there to help," Shirley said.

Droichead Nua Housing Association was formally registered with the Companies Office in October 1993. Fen Grove housing scheme launched three years later. It is a neat estate of 18 homes with gardens in a quiet enclave of the town. Shirley and other tenants believed they could one day buy their homes outright. They took votes on the fittings, such as patio doors and windows. They allocated houses by drawing names from a hat and paid rent according to their means. "The minute I got the keys, even though I had a six-week-old baby and no curtains on the windows, we just moved straight in," Shirley said. "It was a dream come true."

Being a member of a company comes with responsibilities. The corporate watchdog, the Office for the Director of Corporate Enforcement, says the members are effectively the owners of the company and elect the board of directors to run the company on their behalf.

The board must notify them of AGMs, and mostly they have a vote.

Shirley said she was not aware of those responsibilities. Even when she joined the board of Droichead Nua in 2000 as tenants' representative - a post she held for 12 years - her "understanding" was that she was "only a tenant representative". "I didn't think I had any say whatsoever."

It transpired Shirley Eustace did have a "say" in the housing association - she just didn't realise it.

It is one thing for Shirley Eustace to misunderstand her role in a company, quite another for a senior public representative.

Droichead Nua Housing Association is led by Sean O'Fearghail, the Kildare TD who has been a director since 1995 and company secretary since 2002.

This weekend Droichead Nua admitted to an "apparent error" in the company practices it has followed for the last 20 years.

Mr O'Fearghail has admitted that it did not keep a register of members as required by company law, and did not notify the company's members of annual general meetings, which is also a statutory requirement.

The voluntary housing association sought legal advice following queries from the Sunday Independent. A follow-up statement on behalf of the housing association last Friday said the board will meet to formalise a response to "what appears to be inadvertent error in our procedures".

It undertook to "from now, maintain an up-to-date register of members" and plans to contact the members of the company, who include Shirley Eustace - one of the only original seven members who is still a tenant of the housing association.

The issues might seem abstract: an apparent oversight of corporate governance at a well-meaning provincial housing association.

But they have exposed weaknesses in the voluntary regulatory code that housing agencies are supposed to sign up to in order to get public funds to build social housing.

For Shirley Eustace, the issues go further. The apparent blunders have resulted in she and her co-members being overlooked - albeit inadvertently - in the organisation they co-founded 26 years ago.

She wonders what could she have achieved had she been aware of her rights as a member of the company - particularly in relation to buying out her home.

Shirley said she and some of her neighbours have for many years held hopes of buying out their homes from the housing association. They have asked Droichead Nua and written to the minister, but received conflicting advice. Mr O'Fearghail has told them legislation is required to allow housing associations sell to tenants. The department of housing says it's a matter for housing associations.

Tenants are none the wiser.

As Sean O'Fearghail himself said last week: "Nobody ever said to us that this is a problem - that this is a flaw in your organisation."

The corporate governance "errors" at Droichead Nua were missed by the Housing Agency which requires corporate compliance as a must in its voluntary code.

So how did they come to light?

The running of Fen Grove over the years was left to Droichead Nua's board of directors who volunteered their time. The board varied, but at different times it included business people, some members of the company, and tenants were also represented.

Sean O'Fearghail is a veteran of the voluntary housing movement. He is a director - in some cases for more than 20 years - of five other housing associations in his Kildare constituency, including Cill Daire Housing Association, Monasterevin Housing Association, and Cill Urnai, which made headlines this year when a former director, Mark Dalton, was convicted of theft of €200,000.

The housing crisis means that small associations like Droichead Nua have served their purpose and had their day. Experts want to streamline the voluntary housing sector by merging the minnows with the super associations that get most of the multi-million euro State grants for building social homes.

Last March, tenants were informed by letter of a proposal to merge Droichead Nua with a larger housing association, Cill Dara Housing Association - of which Mr O'Fearghail is also director.

Tenants started asking questions about the merger. Shirley and other tenants were worried how it might impact on buying their homes.

Fiona McLoughlin Healy, a local independent councillor they asked for advice, examined the company records and twigged that Shirley Eustace was still a member of the housing association company, and should have been kept abreast of key decisions.

Mr O'Fearghail was happy to answer questions from the Sunday Independent.

Asked about the role of members in the company, he replied: "The members of all the voluntary housing associations in question at the time of the companies' establishment appointed company directors who thereafter bore sole responsibility for the management of the companies. Therefore, the original subscribers no longer have any role unless they have continued as a director."

Not the correct answer, according to the corporate watchdog: "Members delegate certain powers to the company's directors to run the company on their behalf," an ODCE document said. Furthermore, companies "must give members at least 21 days written notice of an AGM".

Keeping an updated register of those members is a statutory requirement.

Mr O'Fearghail admitted that there was no register of members "nor had anyone ever asked for one".

A week after our first contact, Mr O'Fearghail took a morning out of his schedule to offer a tour of the housing associations.

His commitment is to abide by the law, he said. "I know ignorance of the law is no defence, but we have 29 years of operating in this way without anybody of all those who scrutinise us [telling us] that this was a problem."

Mr O'Fearghail said he hoped mistakes - "if there are any" - would not detract from the good work of the six housing associations: 300 homes in Kildare that have taken people off the council's housing list; community gardens; a men's shed; a community centre.

Last Friday, Droichead Nua Housing Association acknowledged "what appears to be an inadvertent error in our procedures.

"We have some advice in this matter and the board will meet in the very near future to formalise its response to the issue you highlighted…"

The statement added that the practice followed by the voluntary housing companies is, if not normal, "commonplace" for companies limited by guarantee.

An Oireachtas committee heard last week that associations have received more than €2bn in Government funding in a decade without any mandatory regulation, and legislation to enforce full scrutiny is only just going through the Dail.

Fiona McLoughlin Healy has long called on her local authority to exert greater oversight of housing associations.

"The lack of oversight may have prevented tenants from having a greater say," she said. She also believes public representatives "should not be on the boards of housing associations that play any role in housing families in the constituency".

For Shirley Eustace, the issue of the option of buying her home remains, but now she hopes to exercise her newfound rights as a member of the company to see what she can do about it. "Local authority tenants have an option to purchase. What's the difference with us?"

