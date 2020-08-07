Michelle Campion, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Westgrove Hotel in Clane Co Kildare. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 7th August 2020

A Kildare hotel has seen bookings plummet as guests rushed to cancel reservations over fears the county will be put under local lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

Westgrove Hotel, in Clane, Co Kildare, is now faced with the possibility of shutting its doors and letting go staff if tougher restrictions are imposed on the area.

Michelle Campion, Westgrove's director of sales, told Independent.ie that cancellations came flooding in this morning.

"It's ongoing. The phone started going at eight o'clock this morning when the first call came in looking to cancel.

"We knew September was going to be a problem but this was going to be the busy time that would help see us through. We may see the hotel close because if nobody can travel here it won't be able to sustain the cost of opening," she said.

"Come September, any chance we had of sales will have slowed down almost to a drip. A lot of our current business would be to do with family staycations and once that has stopped by September, the markets that you can address are very small."

Ms Campion said the hotel has "heavily invested" in safety measures and protocols required and staff had undergone extensive Covid-19 training was in advance of re-opening.

"Everybody pulled up their sleeves. I mean, I'm the Director of Sales and I was cutting the grass. All of the training, and doing kind of website training at home, making sure staff are prepared to come back to work, and our staff undergo temperature checks on the way in for every shift."

She said the cancellations are mostly for the month of August but bigger events, such as weddings and conferences, are now off the books too.

"We had a conference from one university booked in for October and that has been postponed indefinitely. Weddings were holding on for September, late August. Now, they are realising that they might have to postpone again into next year unless they're willing to have a really small event. We literally only started re-recruiting. We had actually advertised three jobs so the number of staff we have here was going back up."

Guests are now left conflicted as Ms Campion said the hotel can not offer assurance to customers because they have not been given clarity on whether or not the area will be put under lockdown.

"People are kind of presuming from the headlines that the midlands are going to be locked down, so they are not going to travel from different areas in the country to this hotel if they are unsure about their safety," she said.

Her fears follow comments from acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, who last night told a Covid-19 briefing that local lockdowns could not be ruled out following a surge of cases in Kildare, Laois and Offally.

Over the past two weeks, 246 cases have emerged in the three counties accounting for 48pc of all cases.

Twenty-two cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare and eight in Laois, while six are in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties.

Dr Glynn told a Covid-19 briefing: “You can’t rule anything out.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Allan Shine, chief executive of County Kildare Chamber, said a local lockdown will impact "every single business, especially in the businesses that have only re- opened recently, they're they're looking at potentially closing their doors."

He added: "We were wrapping up the last few months promoting Kildare as the location for staycations because we would regard ourselves to be up there with it with the rest of them in terms of the hotels and tourist and shopping destinations we have and we're in close proximity to capital, but we will be faced with a serious amount of cancellations over the next few weeks, not just in the tourism hospitality and leisure industry, all businesses."

Mr Shine has called on the National Public Health and Emergency team (Nphet) to engage with local business representatives before implementing the measure.

"Nphet will have to engage with key stakeholders, include myself, over what a lockdown potentially could look like if that was to happen," Mr Shine said.

"We border seven countries. 80pc of our of our commuting workforce commute to the greater Dublin region, so the impact on locking down a particular county isn't just county. It's economic impact that would have been all the neighbouring counties as well."

