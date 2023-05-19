The biggest party, surges and slumps – Nine things to look out for in Northern Ireland’s local election results

NI's five main party leaders: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Doug Beattie (UUP), Naomi Long (ALL), Colum Eastwood (SDLP) and Michelle O'Neill (SF)

Andrew Madden

The polls have now closed and, with counting to begin at 8am on Friday morning, the shape of local government is set to be redrawn.