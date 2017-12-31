Eleven National Lottery jackpot winners shared €66,383,242 between them in 2017, while Ireland also saw three EuroMillions jackpot winners this year.

The biggest National Lottery winners of 2017 (and the prizes that went unclaimed)

Figures released by the National Lottery to Independent.ie also showed that some huge prizes went unclaimed, including one €1m windfall.

Ireland's biggest National Lottery win in 2017 came in the first month of the year when a Dublin work syndicate scooped a €88,587,275 EuroMillions jackpot after buying their winning ticket at the AppleGreen Service Station in Lusk, co. Dublin. The group remained anonymous but a spokesperson for the group said at the time they picked up their cheque.: "We are absolutely delighted. We all have bills to pay with mortgages, loans and whatnot so we are looking forward to the financial freedom that comes with a win of this magnitude.

"We will be having a quiet party with family and friends to celebrate our good fortune. We will not be getting carried away with our win and we will return to normal everyday life as soon as possible. We’re looking forward to enjoying the win with our families and we might indulge by booking our sun holidays in the next couple of days,’ added the spokesperson. That was the 10th EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland since the draw began in 2004.

The 11th came in July when a syndicate from the west of Ireland won a life-changing €28,975,630. The syndicate purchased their winning ticket at the Garryduff XL Store in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. And just yesterday, a third EuroMillions jackpot was won in Ireland, with the winner or winners landing a cash prize of €38,906,715. Details of where the ticket was sold have yet to be released

In total, over €440m was on on the National Lottery this year, with over €150m won on scratch cards. The National Lottery also contributed over €220m to good causes. Another record was broken in 2017 when 31 players won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize, beating the previous best of 27 winners in 2009.

The National Lottery jackpot was won 12 times in 2017, with the biggest being a Dublin syndicate who won a €12.8 million jackpot.

The remainder of the wins were spread all over the country, though Dublin won four more huge prizes, including a €5.4m jackpot on December 23.

Other jackpot winners include Westmeath (€6.1 Million), Donegal (€6.1 Million), Dublin (€4.5 million), Leitrim (€2 million), Cavan (€6.5 million), Dublin (€9.4 million), Limerick (€2.9 million), Dublin (€2.3 million), Tipperary (€7.5 million), Limerick (€5.8 million). Dublin also did well in the Daily Million draw. Of the six top prizes won in 2017, two were sold in the capital.

However, there were also three huge prizes that went unclaimed in 2017, missing the 90-day deadline. Among the successful campaigns was a Co. Clare farmer who claimed his EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 on the 88th day, with just two days to spare.

A €1,000,0000 Millionaire Raffle Top Prize, sold at the Topaz Service Station on Tivoli Road in Cork City went unclaimed. And a €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 Prize, sold at the SuperValu Store on Railway Road in Kenmare, Co. Kerry in June also went unclaimed. An appeal to find the holder of a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Meath was also unsuccessful with the deadline passing on December 28.

