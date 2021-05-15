The Big Read: Are we there yet? The inside story of the Bóthar scandal

Ten years ago, Peter Ireton proudly received the roll of honour from the past pupils’ union at Crescent College in Limerick for his work with the charity Bóthar.

He was feted by the alumni of the Jesuit school at the heart of the city’s establishment. It was a school that educated senior politicians, judges, civil servants and broadcasters. Among its past pupils were the Progressive Democrats founder Des O’Malley, broadcaster Terry Wogan and the former Google vice-president John Herlihy.

Ireton, a figure renowned in the Treaty City as a “man about town”, received his honour for 20 years of work as the founder and chief executive of Bóthar, which started as a one-off project to fly 20 cattle to impoverished families in Uganda.

It grew to become a household name among — at its peak taking in over €10m a year — with its catchy advertising jingles and the backing of sports stars and celebrities. Who could forget the ads featuring Mick Lally and the later advertising earworm: “Are we there yet? Are we there yet?”

With the backing of upstanding co-founder TJ Maher, Bóthar became deeply embedded in the farming community. Maher had served as a highly respected head of the Irish Farmers’ Association and as an Independent MEP.

Dedicated volunteers bred cattle and donated them. Amid great fanfare and the whirr of flashbulbs, plane-loads of cattle, pigs, goats and chickens would be flown out of Shannon to Africa.

Children in national schools rattled tins and their teachers proudly presented cheques.

To a few sceptics in early days, Bóthar might as well have been planning to fly cows to the moon. But families were encouraged to donate a chicken or a goat to poor African families rather than give each other presents. They put their trust in the charity.

“The glory of Bóthar was that it was farmer to farmer and family to family,” said one farmers’ representative. “Cattle were donated and they were whisked by plane to families in Uganda or Rwanda. It bypassed the whole Merrion Square charity scene.”

But now, a decade after Ireton was feted as a Limerick hero, the story of Bóthar has culminated in tragedy and scandal. The charity’s whole future is uncertain. It has taken a civil case to freeze the assets of Ireton’s protegé David Moloney, who succeeded him as chief executive of the charity and has a salary of €96,000.

As damaging revelations emerged in the High Court about its finances, Ireton was found dead at his home in Castletroy on the morning of April 18. It is believed he took his own life.

Gardaí said they were “investigating a sudden death incident following the discovery of a body”, but were not treating the death as suspicious.

Separately, the focus of investigations of Bóthar’s finances has centred on Moloney, who stepped down in February.

Those who worked with the pair in Bóthar described the bond between them as like a “father-son relationship”.

Having earlier denied wrongdoing, on the day of Ireton’s death Moloney came forward and made admissions through his lawyer. The 56-year-old father of two confessed to taking large sums of money from the charity for his own use.

The depth of the scandal became apparent late last month when the High Court heard Moloney had made “significant admissions” about the misappropriation of funds.

By yesterday the sum he is said to have misappropriated, previously thought to be at least €770,000, had risen to €1,100,742..

Volunteers, farmers and other donors to Bóthar have been stunned by High Court claims about Moloney’s unauthorised salary payments and pension top-ups. They are alarmed by the reports of forged receipts and invoices, and allegations that he used credit cards for personal expenses, including flights to Majorca.

John Fitzgerald, a Clare farmer and volunteer who travelled on flights with Bóthar cattle and looked after them on the journey, tells Review he cried when he heard some of the early revelations.

“I was at my sister’s and I am not joking you, I was in tears,” he says. He has put in years volunteering and raising money for the charity.

The High Court heard in late April how Moloney has claimed two founding members of Bóthar, Ireton and his friend Billy Kelly, also benefited from misappropriated funds.

The scandal has again raised questions about the huge sums being paid into Irish charities and the strength of the safeguards to ensure that funds given in good faith go to the cause for which they are intended.

Professor Niamh Brennan, an authority on corporate governance at University College Dublin, says when there is a crisis in one charity, there can be a contagion effect. People can become reluctant to donate to others.

So who were the men behind Bóthar, the charity that has had such a spectacular fall from grace?

Ireton was the dominant figure in the organisation for decades, and it was his dynamism that helped to get it off the ground. Some believed that cows and pigs would never fly, but he made it happen.

One acquaintance said: “Pete was something of a guru — the sort of person that people revolved around.”

Bóthar was co-founded with two of Ireton’s Crescent College friends: the Limerick journalist and sometime novelist Billy Kelly, and Harry Lawlor, a well-known food exporter who became chairman.

It was Lawlor who ultimately initiated investigations into financial irregularities in the charity in 2019 after he received an anonymous letter. The sender complained of irregular recruitment practices and dodgy expenses claims. But after investigations, the more serious allegations emerged.

Ireton was a city boy from a well-to-do background, who lived in the middle-class Limerick suburb of Castletroy. He developed his interest in cattle when he worked for his uncle Kevin Culhane on his farm on the fringes of the city.

His friend Eugene Phelan, a former editor of the Limerick Leader, tells Review: “He was one of the best-known people in Limerick and one of the most eligible bachelors — very suave, popular and personable.”

Another acquaintance said he always had a good-looking woman by his side as a young man, and frequented the popular Limerick nightclub Ted’s.

“He was a man about town, he always drove a nice car, and he seemed to be the kind of guy who had it all,” one friend says.

Ireton made his name as secretary of the Limerick Show and was also organiser of the Adare Game and Country Fair. He had a flair for drawing in crowds and generating publicity.

The social life of his circle of friends revolved around the White House pub in the centre of Limerick, a popular haunt of journalists from the Limerick Leader, poets, models and actors from nearby Belltable Arts Centre.

Billy Kelly was a reporter for the Leader, and Ireton occasionally popped up in interviews. In one given during a threatened Guinness strike, Ireton jokingly said the crisis might warrant the issuing of Guinness ration book.

In another tongue-in-cheek interview, he listed his likes as “food, sun, travel, privacy, admirers [and] wine”. He said his ambition was “to be king”.

By the time he stepped down from Bóthar in 2011, it was as famous as bigger charities such as Trócaire, Concern and Goal. It had projects in 35 countries and used 16 types of livestock. The money was flying in and the cows were flying out.

Bóthar began in just a small office with Ireton and one employee, and by the time he stepped down it had offices in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Sligo, as well as a Limerick headquarters.

Ireton did not escape unfavourable attention, however, after he officially stepped down. When Moloney took over as chief executive, Ireton was retained as a director of strategy, and by the end of 2013 was still earning €88,000 a year. For a time, he was acting chief executive, as Moloney stepped back due to illness.

In what was considered a car-crash interview in December 2013, Ireton went on Morning Ireland to talk about the effect of a controversy at the Central Remedial Clinic over executive salaries and top-ups. He warned that all charities were in danger of being tarred with the same brush.

Ireton did not do his cause any favours when he failed to give precise figures on the salaries of Bóthar’s senior executives, but the charity later released details of his pay.

As a young man, David Moloney got to know Ireton when he was milking cows on the farm where Ireton was manager.

Moloney, who lives in Tipperary, also came from a well-to-do background. His father was a banking executive and his mother was a model. He attended the upmarket Villiers secondary school, and was one of only three Catholics at the Protestant establishment.

After working as an electrician and newspaper advertising salesman, he emigrated to the United States on a Morrison visa, and travelled up and down the east coast eking out a living as a bartender.

Before he was headhunted by Ireton to take on a job at Bóthar, he was manager of a Manhattan steakhouse owned by Johnny Rotten’s cousin. Among its customers were Robert De Niro and the rapper Ice T.

Moloney is a fluent talker, who was never shy about highlighting the charity’s achievement.

In a podcast interview with Greg Canty in 2019 he said of Bóthar: “We know, of course, that we are the best — we are the only organisation that delivers livestock. We train people to do something with what they are given — it multiplies and produces food that is ready to eat.”

The man who is now said to have been involved in the misappropriation of over €1m seemed to suggest there was largesse in other charities: “When you hear of charity CEOs flying to meetings in helicopters, that causes you to question everything.”

It was no surprise when Moloney took over as chief executive in 2011, but the transition was not smooth.

According to an affidavit filed in court by Bóthar’s chairman Harry Lawlor, Moloney was one of nine potential candidates interviewed for the role before he was appointed in August 2011.

Ireton continued in a supporting role as director of strategy until May 2015.

Lawlor said in his affidavit that Moloney stood down as chief executive in 2014, citing ill health.

“At the time I was advised by Mr Ireton that Mr Moloney was struggling to cope with the demands of his role, because he did not have the necessary skills, and this is what led to Mr Moloney’s stress and ill health,” he said.

Limerick businesswoman Dee Corbett, a marketing company owner who had previously been involved in an ill-fated skin care clinic venture with Ireton, Moloney and Lawlor, was appointed chief executive.

All four had been directors of the Charlesworth Clinic, which was set up in 2006 and managed by Lawlor’s then partner Elizabeth Charlesworth. The company was registered as Golden Dreams. It failed the following year.

Lawlor said Corbett performed “very impressively” as Bóthar chief executive. However, shortly after her appointment, Moloney returned to work for the charity, initially as deputy chief executive.

Corbett’s tenure proved short-lived and she departed in May 2015, clearing the way for Moloney to become chief executive again.

Ireton continued to have a high profile in the charity as a founder and figurehead.

In one of the most startling revelations, the High Court heard last month how Moloney has admitted that he and Ireton took up to €287,850 that was supposed to have gone to a congregation of nuns in Tanzania.

By Thursday this week, it was not clear how much of the money Ireton is alleged to have received. Before he died, he denied any impropriety.

Billy Kelly is also at the centre of allegations that were heard in the High Court. He was born into newspapers as the son of the managing director of the Limerick Leader. As a reporter at the paper, he covered big cases such as the kidnapping of the Limerick-based industrialist Tiede Herrema.

Kelly moved to Gillingham in Dorset in southwest England around 2003, and wrote a novel called A Fool’s Fortune. It tells the story of Fanahan Logan, “a right eejit” living in a cottage on the west coast of Clare.

After he moved to England, Kelly set up a charity called Msaada, which worked closely with Bóthar on projects in Rwanda. It was dissolved earlier this year. Last month the High Court heard Moloney said he had concocting a scheme with Kelly involving supposed payments to a consultancy company in the UK known as Agricultural Innovation Consultants and took €127,000 from this.

The court heard that Moloney admitted he took £36,000 and that he had alleged Kelly took £40,000 from these payments.

Chris Brickell, a former trustee of Kelly’s charity Msaada who is based in England, tells Review he was “angry, disappointed and broken-hearted” and “utterly stunned” when he learned of the allegations against Kelly. The former trustee had travelled to Rwanda with Kelly and was heavily involved in fundraising for Msaada.

“We started funding an orphans project, a woodwork project, some needlework projects and then eventually a beekeeping project,” he says. “Good men can do bad things. This man was a very good man in everything I saw him do. And that is why I am stunned at the level of the bad things he is alleged to have done. He was by no means living a grand lifestyle.”

When details of Bóthar’s case against David Moloney emerged, Billy Kelly was contacted by the Irish Independent and denied involvement in transactions involving Agricultural Innovation Consultants, the company that received €127,000.

Commenting on the situation in Bóthar, he said: “Given all of the stuff that has gone on with charities over the years, I think it is very hard to come back from something like this.

“It is an awful pity because the amount of fabulous stuff that has been done and [from] my knowledge of the project we have been involved in with Bóthar, it is just superb. It transforms people’s lives. To think of that all going down the drain, that’s awful.”

These statements were made before Moloney informed the court that he and Kelly had taken money from Agricultural Innovation Consultants.

It was also alleged in court documents that Moloney had been advised by Kelly to remove information from documents sought by investigators probing financial matters at Bóthar.

Kelly is also said to have advised Moloney to delete copies of reports giving details of Agricultural Innovation Consultants.

Kelly did not return further calls from the Irish Independent when more details of his alleged involvement emerged in court papers. He could not be contacted this week.

As he followed the latest revelations in Bóthar, the long-time volunteer John Fitzgerald said he still hopes that the charity can be rescued.

“It’s a charity that I hold dear to my heart,” he tells Review. “It’s like meitheal on a global scale.”

With revelations about the misappropriation of funds being uncovered in recent weeks, the Clare farmer says his initial response was one of shock and disbelief. “Never in my worst nightmares did I think it would be as bad as it was — I didn’t even contemplate it.”