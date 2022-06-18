‘The best job in the world’ – new dads celebrate Father’s Day as they cradle arrivals

New fathers and staff at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), Holles Street, have spoken about the joy of parenthood ahead of Father's Day tomorrow.

The NMH welcomed Independent.ie to the hospital this week to speak to fathers about some of their most cherished memories.

Portering Services Manager at the hospital Claudiu Zselemi said the day his 16-year-old daughter was born was the "best thing that ever happened" to him.

"I picked her up and I put her on my chest and said, 'wow this is unbelievable'. It's really, really unbelievable."

Patient Services Manager Alan McNamara said he was a handed a "bundle of joy" and "the rest is history".

"Now the three of us are together and we go to Croke Park. My son played in Croke Park last week and yeah, happy times."

Meanwhile, Professor Shane Higgins said all his children were born overseas and their births were the most "wonderful and exciting moments" of his life.

Prof Higgins said new dads have missed out on some of the most important moments with the newborns in recent years due to the pandemic and he commended their "patience and perseverance".

He added: "On behalf of myself and the hospital, I'd like to thank and congratulate all new dads over the course of the last number of years."