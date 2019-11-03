The Beatles and the Stones, the Chieftains and the barons – in the footsteps of ghosts at Luggala

It's a beautiful autumn Sunday. Walkers throng the roadway heading towards Lough Dan and from the fringe of hills others look down at the white castellated house where only the chosen can enter.

It's where Kim and Desmond are bound for the last time, to retrace their footsteps on the sacred ground which made them what they are today.

For them it is a day tinged with melancholy and memories for they are saying goodbye to the opulent Guinness estate near Roundwood, Co Wicklow, where Kim spent his summers and later came for long visits with Garech, and where Desmond grew up loving the land and its secret places, where few if any of the celebrity guests who passed in a procession through the house, chose to go.

It is by the cupola on the lakeshore that their relatives are buried, Tara Browne, Baby Browne and Tessa Kindersley, Kim's aunt who tragically died at the age of 14 from a reaction to an injection given by a local doctor. The ashes of Lady Oonagh Oranmore and Browne, Kim's granny and Desmond's adoptive mother and Sacha Browne their cousin, Dorian's son were scattered nearby, and Garech's on the brown waters of Lough Tay.

From those looking down from the hillside at the sparkling lake glistening in the sunshine it all looks idyllic, but for these two middle-aged men it is a day tinged with loss and sadness for a gilded past.

The gates open and Desmond drives down the long winding private avenue to the house itself and as we get out it looks solitary and now largely empty. The sound of rushing water from the cascading river behind the house, the deep caw of a raven floating over The Fancy, that big outcrop of rock that dominates the glen, and the high-pitched screech of the deer, are the only sounds that penetrate to the lake shore.

The two men point to the small bedroom windows on the third floor where Kim Kindersley was conceived, and looking around at the panorama, the rocks and riverbeds awash with bog-brown water, the lake and the trees where they spent idyllic summers among the rich and famous, the memories of Luggala come flooding back.

Last Tuesday, the keys to the kingdom, the house, 5,000 acres of mountain and bog, Lough Tay and half of Lough Dan were handed back. The reputed new owners from Wednesday are an Italian Count, Luca Rinaldo Contardo Padulli di Vighignola, a hedge fund manager and one of the biggest landowners in England and Wales, and his American wife, Carolyn Dolgenos, who is a director of a newly formed company, Luggala Estates.

They are the latest of just a handful of owners of a place which was in the Guinness/Browne family for a century and was given by Ernest Guinness as a wedding present to his daughter Oonagh when she married Dominic Browne, the 4th Baron Oranmore and Browne.

Running out of money in 1990s, the profligate Garech, the last custodian of Luggala, signed it over to the Barbican Trust, a Guinness family trust fund that put it on the market for €26m. It is said to have sold it to the new owners for considerably less.

The family history of Luggala is as complicated as the life of its last owners.

Oonagh Guinness first married Philip Kindersley, Kim's grandfather. It was a short-lived marriage when he ran off with one of their bridesmaids, leaving behind a son. Gay Kindersley, Kim's father, was a byword for the profligate ways of the English aristocracy, although he spent his first 16 years living at Luggala.

A superb horseman and jockey with what he called "an incurable tendency to infidelity" he inherited a £750,000 fortune from Ernest Guinness of the brewery clan at the age of 25 and spent it on the proverbial wine, women and song. But he also gave his son Kim an incurable love of Luggala, Ireland and music.

Oonagh Guinness then married Dominic Browne, who already had a son - the current and 5th Lord, who lives in London. She had two sons with 'Daddy Dom' as the 4th Baron was known - Tara, a friend of The Beatles and the painter Salvador Dali, who was killed in a car crash in London at the age of 21, and Garech, who would inherit the estate and live there on and off for the rest of his life, surrounding himself with musicians, artists, writers, painters and poets, drinking champagne, amassing an amazing library of 40,000 volumes and endlessly collecting horse carriages.

Later on, in Mexico, while visiting the set of the film The Night of the Iguana, starring her friend Richard Burton, Lady Oonagh, or 'Granny Oon' as Kim Kindersley calls her affectionately, confessed to the film's director John Huston her desire for another child. In December, 1963 he phoned her to tell her of a pair of newborn twins, a boy and girl, born in extreme poverty in a town near his home in Puerto Vallarta and in need of adoption.

Oonagh filed the necessary papers and brought the two babies, Desmond and Manuela, back to their new home in Luggala.

While Garech was an indoor man, confining himself to the house and his interests, Desmond was outside, exploring the ancient hidden ways, an old track now lost in rock and moss that was once the entrance to the house, the huge rock where painters set up their easels to paint the panoramic views, the last rusting remnants of the tennis court, which was built after Lady Oonagh asked the young Gay Kindersley would he like a tennis court or a swimming pool.

The two men joke about childhood places, the 'slippery slope', the swing, a big quartz boulder where they gathered as children with Tara's two children, their cousins Dorian and Julian who inherited what was left of Garech's considerable possessions. They were, says Kim, "a tribe" who had a free run of the estate while the adults partied and listened to Irish music in the sprawling house with a large cobbled courtyard at the centre.

"The really extraordinary thing about today is that it feels just as magical as it has ever been," says Kim Kindersley over a pint in the Roundwood Inn after we had spent six hours exploring the estate. "Its beauty and power never diminishes."

Although he was close to his uncle, often staying at Luggala for weeks on end, the two fell out at Garech's 75th birthday party five years ago and Kim was banished from the estate until he was given permission to go there (but not into the house) last Sunday for one final sentimental visit before the new owners arrived.

Looking in a window at the back, a portrait of a young Garech Browne leans against a wall, we walk into another large room where the Chieftains once played and where antlers from a Great Irish Deer more than a thousand years old still hang over an old-style fireplace.

"When we were here as kids the adults didn't seem that interested. It was always very busy in the house and they left us to our own devices," says Kim, who feels the "connection" to Luggala returning stronger then ever as we walk behind the house, struggling through the bracken to find the old carriageway largely overgrown and lost.

"Its very poignant really, we have to remember what a privilege it was to be here, to be part of this. It's just we didn't realise it at the time - you never do when you're young," he says.

Gazing at us are distant figures on the hillside thinking perhaps enviously of those who had the extraordinary good fortune to live there.

The cupola near the graves, which was acquired by Hon Desmond Guinness of Leixlip Castle, is probably the most noticeable feature of Luggala for those looking into the magical valley from the mountainside. Kim's father Gay identified the body of Tara Browne after he was killed in the car crash and accompanied his remains back to the estate for burial there beside the lake.

"Luggala is what kept us together," recalls Kim as we cross a mysterious piece of ground where he identifies the rock from which Arthur plucked the sword in the famous John Boorman film, Excalibur.

"It's a place of mystery," says Kim.

"I don't like it," replies Desmond, matter of factly.

We walk back along the avenue, examining Eddie Delaney's The Shepherd sculpture and then come to a clump of trees that soar like the pillars of a great cathedral into the sky above Luggala.

"I loved this place," says Kim, "climb in there and look up."

Of his later memories he recalls a night cooking a Thai meal for Garech by the headlights of John Hurt's Land Rover, because the electricity was down. Another night John Hurt recited Luggala, a poem by John Montague, as the poet listened and later Paddy Moloney of the Chieftains and Ronan Brown played the pipes. Those were the magical moments.

But like all good things it came to an end. Garech de Brun, as he styled himself, ran out of funds and the estate, his mother's wedding present, passed into the hands of the trust and the men in pin-striped suits.

The rooms where he roamed as child and man, the apartment occupied by his wife Princess Purna of Morvi when she was in residence, the thousands of acres of wild mountain and an incredible collection of artefacts have passed to new owners or been sold.

"I would like to come back, even just once a year to the graves - there are elements of my father buried here," says Kim Kindersley, recalling the memorial service by the lake and Garech dressed in top hat and tails.

"I don't want to ever return" says Desmond, but is said without bitterness with the almost unbearable emotion of losing a lifelong friend.

I have a twinge of emotion myself. One evening as the sun went down over Lough Tay, Garech Browne showed me around part of the house and asked if I would like to stay, as the McPeakes were singing later.

It was a Thursday evening and I sensed that I might not get out of the place for days, and I had a job to do and deadliness to meet. Maybe I should have been more like him and forgotten about the cares of real life and communed with the spirits of Luggala.

My regret is that I didn't.

