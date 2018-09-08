'The Bannon effect': Artist's impressions show 'Room to Improve' star Dermot's vision for new €795k home

He is the country's undisputed king of the home makeover, so it's little wonder that Dermot Bannon will bring his own brand of open-plan, glass-walled luxury to his home.

'Room to Improve' star Bannon is setting his sights on transforming his new €795,000 Dublin home into a modern architectural vision.

Artist's impressions drawn up for the Irish Independent offer a glimpse of how his ambitious plans for the Drumcondra property might look.

Unsurprisingly, the 'Bannon effect', made famous in the RTÉ series, is clear to see with plenty of open space, and of course glass. Lots of glass.

Bannon recently snapped up the stunning three-bed, redbrick city pad. And life has literally imitated art, as the designer has striking ambitions of grandeur to make over his new home and bear witness to his own creative fruits for a change.

Planning permission is being sought to turn this family home into a four-bedroom palatial semi-detached, complete with expansive downstairs windows looking out across a sweeping south-facing garden.

Our artist’s impressions of designs lodged with his planning application and one of his previous creations

The designs offer generous bedroom space and two en-suites, along with a cosy family room and modern kitchen.

It all fits perfectly with the designer's trademark open-plan living, regularly showcased on the TV show.

Bannon, who grew up in Malahide, in north Co Dublin, had been torn on whether he would return to that area when he sold his former Drumcondra home.

But it seems it was a case of a match made in heaven when he spotted the new property in the idyllic north city neighbourhood, overlooking the gardens of Corpus Christi Church.

The new home in Drumcondra

The development of the house, if given the green light by Dublin City Council planners, will see the part-demolition of the property and the construction of a two-storey side and rear extension measuring 136 square metres.

Ciaran Devine, a well-respected architect in Chapelizod, Dublin, has been tasked with the ambitious project that will see the creation of a modern home complemented by a historic facade.

Given Bannon's fame there could be more than a few new visitors to the area hoping to catch a glimpse of the star and his design plans.

"It's the one thing everyone asks me, 'What would you do [on your own home]?'" he said recently.

"This is kind of, what would you do, with no boundaries, with no clients telling you 'I don't like that, I hate blue, I hate the colour green, I don't like glass, I don't like windows, I don't like stone, I don't like concrete, I don't like brick'? So this is what I would do with no limitations."

And now viewers can find out, as the house will become the new star of 'Room To Improve'.

The new series is set to be back on screens a little later than planned due to the show being so packed with new projects.

It had been set to air in January, but it could be several weeks later before fans of the show see the new episodes.

This time around, the team have travelled as far afield as Australia and London and Bannon admitted the series had been so busy, it had taken over his life to a great extent.

The show has become a cult hit, and with each new episode social networks light up as fans dreams of their own perfect home being made over.

