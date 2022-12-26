‘The atmosphere is very tense – there is little hope of peace,’ says Irish volunteer spending festive season in West Bank

On his first day in the West Bank, Finn was sent to visit a Palestinian community who had been anxiously attempting to harvest olives in a grove close to the border with Tel Aviv, Israel.

He noticed that the olives were shrunken and shrivelled.

“They should have been harvested three weeks earlier – but the people were denied entry,” Finn said. “They just want to pick their olives.”

The festivities have been very different this year for the English language teacher, who is from Co Galway.

Instead of spending Christmas Eve with his parents and two brothers as he usually does, he was in Bethlehem – the ancient heartland of the Christmas story.

Finn is spending time in Bethlehem and other cities and villages across the occupied West Bank as a participant on the Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme in Palestine and Israel (EAPPI), a human rights programme run by the World Council of Churches and spearheaded by the Quakers.

Since arriving some weeks ago, Finn has joined other participants from around the world in witnessing life under occupation.

He believes there is currently a bleak feeling among both the Palestinian and Israeli communities.

“It’s strange – there is not a sense of hope that this can be solved,” he said.

“The Palestinians have a steadfast resilience and the feeling that you just keep going. The Israelis we’ve spoken to don’t have any hope either.

“They feel peace isn’t even on the horizon any more. In fact, peace has become a bit of a dirty word – that it’s capitulation and you’re giving up.”

The situation is a difficult one, says Joan, a community development worker originally from Co Tipperary who has been living in London for more than 40 years.

Back from her own three-month stint in the region, she tells of witnessing the demolition of a Palestinian house by Israeli settlers and how, afterwards, the atmosphere was like that of “an Irish wake”.

“The women all met together and we joined them. There was quiet, and there was tea and then came the stories,” she said.

“Even though there was anger and sadness and upset, they started to make some jokes about it – some funny sides that they saw to the situation – and it was amazing how humour kept them going.”

And she recalls another conversation with a man who told her that he always makes sure that he says goodbye to his wife every time he leaves the house because he doesn’t know if he is going to see her again.

“Families with teenage children, especially boys, really worry,” she said. “They’re always a target and they don’t have to do much for the army to grab them.”

Aine from Co Monaghan, who is just back from her time as an international monitor, reflected on her time in Bethlehem,

“It’s a very interesting place with such a strong Christian link and we did work in the refugee camps, to document incidents,” she said.

“There were a number of night raids and I was there with a family whose 19-year-old son was killed and his body was being withheld by the authorities and in fact still is being withheld.

“It’s a tactic that stopped for a few years but now it’s being brought back,” she said.

“Normally, they return the body after five or six months and place conditions on the funeral, like they have to be held at night to avoid them becoming politicised.

“Another family we were working with did see the body in order to identify it but they are often returned in big lumps of ice so it is very traumatising.”

Coming home to Ireland was difficult because she felt “a lot of guilt”, Aine admitted.

“The conflict was so intense. It was constant and it impacts every point of life of the Palestinian people.

“While I was there, we could walk over the border with our visas and that’s a reality the Palestinian people don’t have.”

Volunteers recently witnessed the demolition of a school in the West Bank which only the previous day had received a visit from a UN representative, together with others from Japan and Germany on a diplomatic visit.

The monitors told of “chaotic scenes” as a crowd of Palestinians, led largely by women and children, attempted to head off a line of soldiers.

A five-year-old boy was knocked backwards and began to cry but was quickly picked up and comforted. Then the excavator began to remove the roof of the house and within 30 minutes the building had been flattened.

“There were about 20 children enrolled in the school,” Finn said.

“The atmosphere is tense and we have incidents every day of harassment, demolitions and confiscations. Thankfully we are supporting each other well as a team and within the organisation.”

EAPPI recruits annually for three months’ service in Palestine and Israel. Full training is provided and expenses covered.