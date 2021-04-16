The 39 steps: 75pc of all eligible 69-year-olds register for vaccine on portal

Nearly three-quarters of all eligible 69-year-olds registered for their Covid-19 jab by the close of normal working hours yesterday.

Such was the demand, 9,000 people aged 69 had used the HSE’s new vaccination portal within the first hour of its opening.

The gateway to a jab opened at 10am yesterday and no early problems were reported – despite online complaints and mockery of the 39 steps involved in setting up an account to be successfully registered.

Those who have done so have been promised a jab within one or two weeks.

It is estimated there are 40,000 people aged 69 in the country, and by 6pm yesterday, more than 27,000 had set up their personal account to be summoned for a vaccination.

Read More

Of these, the vast majority navigated the portal on the web at the HSE website and, by a ratio of 10 to one, only 2,400 opted to set up their personal accounts by the HSELive phone line.

No problems were reported at any stage during the day,

Today, 68-year-olds become eligible to register, followed by 67-year-olds tomorrow, 66-year-olds on Sunday, and 65-year-olds on Monday next.

“Nine-thousand registered in the first hour and generally each took under 10 minutes to do so, with some considerably less (time),” a spokesman told the Irish Independent.

However, there had been online criticism of the many qualifying buttons to be pressed and information demanded — from an Eircode to information about parents.

The ‘39 steps’ include entering personal information in windows to set up a personal account, leading to comparisons to a famous spy book, The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan, a spy thriller about a nefarious conspiracy.

A HSE insider said the request for an Eircode was “so you might get a vaccination appointment near where you live”, and was not unnecessarily intrusive.

“The 39 steps is just a way of saying this is all mad,” he complained, saying there was an attempt to create the latest “fiasco narrative”.

The truth was an average completion time within 10 minutes and “no queues, no problems” as yet.

Some critics have pointed out that in Northern Ireland a person has to give far less information, such as proof of date of birth, and a name and address for themselves and their GP, with vaccination appointments then being made via GP surgeries.

It is understood the HSE looked at this option but concluded it was not feasible in the Republic.

The whole registration form on the portal must be filled in completely before an application is accepted.

By lunchtime yesterday, 18,000 69-year-olds had registered for a vaccine appointment.

HSE national director Damien McCallion said he expected all of them to have received a first dose by the middle or end of next month.

They will get a second dose 12 weeks after.

Meanwhile, people aged 60-64 can register in late April.

There are 250,000 people in the 16- to 59-year-old high-risk group due to underlying illness, and 345,000 aged 18-59 deemed high risk.

Referring to the 65- to 69- year age group, Mr McCallion said: “If people don’t sign up now we will pick them up at some point later if they choose to come in at a later point.

“But obviously we are encouraging everyone to register now and we will vaccinate people as they come through in the shortest time possible.”

People who do not want to use the online portal – and the Department of Health accepts there may be many older people in this category – may avail of the phoneline HSELive on 1850 24 1850 to register their applications.

Separately, the HSE announced that a further four new ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ Covid-19 test centres would open later this week, three of which would open their doors in Dublin, with the fourth one located in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

These centres are being established as part of the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities and to allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within our communities.

The new Dublin-based walked in test centres will be based in Coolock, the Liberties and Tallaght.

The Coolock centre will be located in Parnells GAA Club, Main Street, Coolock, and will open from today until Thursday, April 22, between 11am and 7pm each day.

The Liberties test centre will be based in St Catherine’s Community Sports Centre Marrowbone Lane, The Liberties, and will be open from tomorrow to Thursday April 22, from 11am to 7pm.

The Tallaght centre will be located in Tallaght Stadium and will be open from Sunday to Thursday, April 22, from 11am to 7pm each day.

The walk-in test centre located in Cahir, Co Tipperary will be located in Cahir Primary Care Centre, Barnora, Cashel Road, and can be accessed by anyone living within 15 kilometres of Cahir.

The Cahir walk-in test centre will open tomorrow and will be open until April 21, from 11am to 7pm.