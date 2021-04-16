| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The 39 steps: 75pc of all eligible 69-year-olds register for vaccine on portal

A dog walker passes a closed pub in a quiet Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

A dog walker passes a closed pub in a quiet Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A dog walker passes a closed pub in a quiet Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A dog walker passes a closed pub in a quiet Dublin city centre yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Senan Molony

Nearly three-quarters of all eligible 69-year-olds registered for their Covid-19 jab by the close of normal working hours yesterday.

Such was the demand, 9,000 people aged 69 had used the HSE’s new vaccination portal within the first hour of its opening.

Most Watched

Privacy