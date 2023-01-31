The 39 key decisions needing Stormont approval amid DUP boycott of power-sharing

From improving cancer services to long-term funding for payments to Troubles victims, almost 40 key decisions are awaiting Stormont approval.

The DUP’s boycott of the power-sharing institutions means a raft of policies that require Executive or ministerial approval have fallen by the wayside.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said it laid bare the impact of how our political structures are being held hostage.

This week marks a year since Paul Givan resigned as first minister, effectively pulling down the Executive, in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Since last May’s Assembly election, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not re-enter the Executive until concerns over the protocol are addressed.

Under Stormont rules, decisions which are cross-cutting, controversial or need cross-community support require Executive approval.

Significant departmental decisions usually have to be made by the minister.

However, in their absence, permanent secretaries — who essentially run departments in the absence of ministers — can make some calls. These are made on a case-by-case basis.

In November, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022 was introduced which allowed the Secretary of State to cut MLA pay and gave civil servants limited decision-making powers to ensure public services can still be delivered.

Across the nine Stormont departments, 39 decisions still need ministerial or Executive approval.

Nearly half (16) fall under the remit of the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

These include approval for an environmental strategy and for a revised green growth strategy.

Expand Close Alliance leader Naomi Long / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alliance leader Naomi Long

The Department of Health has eight outstanding decisions, including one on stabilising oncology services and another relating to urgent intervention for symptomatic breast assessment services, while the Department for Communities has six that need to be signed off.

The Department of Finance has four outstanding decisions, some of the most significant of which related to the three-year Stormont budget and the payment scheme for Troubles victims.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has one outstanding decision, while The Executive Office has four, including one on the publication of a review report into the redress process for victims of historical institutional abuse.

The justice and economy departments said they have no decisions awaiting ministerial or Executive approval, while the Department for Infrastructure said decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it is a “stark reminder of the perilous situation Northern Ireland finds itself by having no Executive”.

“The protocol negotiations must come to a satisfactory conclusion quickly as the number of important decisions that need to be taken, including a 2023/24 budget, will continue to increase creating a situation where any future Executive will spend its time on catch-up,” he said, adding he would prefer to address the protocol issues in government.

Mrs Long said the list of outstanding decisions “demonstrates the extent of the difficulties created by the absence of ministers and a functioning Executive”.

“That backlog will take time to clear and there will be significant opportunities missed to improve public services while the structures are held hostage,” she said.

“What this list doesn’t show is the legislative cost of dysfunction. In the Department of Justice for example, there is a legislative programme waiting for an Executive to return, which includes a sentencing bill and hate crime legislation.

“This programme was predicated on a five-year Assembly term and a shortened mandate will reduce what can be achieved.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said: “We operated Stormont for two years, and despite no unionist MLAs supporting the protocol, our concerns were not addressed.

“We were forced to stop operating the institutions to bring matters to a head and people accept there is a problem and no longer talk about ‘rigorous implementation’ of the protocol.

“We now need a solution that unionists can support. There will then be a solid foundation for devolution to succeed.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the various issues on hold and awaiting Stormont approval due to DUP boycott.

Department for Communities

• DfC response to the Irish government’s budget announcement to further increase North/South Language Body (NSLB) baseline funding

• Sub-regional Stadia Programme for Soccer — updated proposals

• NDNA commitment for Sign Language Bill. Its Sign Language Framework carries legislative proposals that are cross-cutting, therefore require Ministerial approval and referral to Executive for approval

• National Museums Appointment of Chair and Trustees — Chair Competition completed. Approval of appointment is beyond remit of permanent secretary. Trustee competition in progress

• Agreement to the Departmental response to the consultation on the Local Government (Performance Indicators and Standards) (Amendment) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 and approval to make the Order (Local Government Governance and Administration Branch)

• Transfer of Functions Order — transfer of The Appeals Service from Department for Communities to Department of Justice (Local Government Finance Branch) — Decision not yet taken

Department of Health

• Antenal screening for fetal abnormalities and inherited conditions in NI policy decision and delegations to Minister of Health

• Options for the potential reopening of the independent living fund in Northern Ireland to new applications

• Final ministerial agreement to food and feed safety and hygiene framework

• Addition of vitamins minerals and other substances regulations — proposed new offence requiring executive approval

• Stabilisation of oncology services

• Symptomatic breast assessment services — urgent intervention to stabilise trust performance

• Reshaping breast assessment services — publication of DoH consultation

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

• Approval to lay the Loughs Agency’s Annual Report and Accounts 2020 before the Assembly

• Agree to stakeholder engagement on the proposed new Domestic Spirit Drinks Enforcement Regulation

• Approval of Zootechnical Common Framework and Concordat

• Approval of amended version of the Round Three Roads Noise Action Plan

• Approval of legislation to update Domestic Identification, Registration and Movement Legislation

• Agree EP Kilroot Revised Direction

• Agree the draft Statutory Rule to make the Aquatic Animal Health (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022

• Make amendments to Northern Ireland Legislation in respect of invasive alien species and restrictions on use of lead shot

• Approval to commence a competition for a new Agricultural Wages Board chair and two independent members

• Agree consultation on draft Environmental Principles policy statement

• Executive approval for the Environment Strategy

• Executive approval for Northern Ireland’s Third Cycle River Basin Management Plan

• Executive approval for the publication of the final Northern Ireland Peatland Strategy

• Executive approval for the revised version of Green Growth Strategy

• Executive approval for the publication of the final Food Strategy Framework for Northern Ireland

• Northern Ireland Fishery Harbour Authority (NIFHA) Draft Corporate Plan 2022-2026 and Business Plan 2022-23

Department of Finance

• Civil Service External Recruitment Advertising

• DoF Draft Executive Paper — Procurement Policy notes

• DoF Draft Executive Paper — victims’ payment scheme — the paper related to an ongoing dispute between the Executive and the UK Government regarding funding for the scheme

• 2022-25 budget

The Executive Office

• Appointment of the Commissioner for Public Appointments

• Publication of the report of the Review of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress process

• Agreement of a Refugee Integration Strategy

• Agreement of a Race Relations Bill

Department of Education

• Research into the needs of children in looked after care in their early years

Department for Infrastructure

• No outstanding decisions. DfI said decisions which would ordinarily have gone to a minister, the decision will be considered in line with the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.