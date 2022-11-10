‘The 17 may as well be a ghost bus’ – Dublin passenger vents frustration at vanishing buses and ‘real time’ info detached from reality

A frustrated bus passenger has said the service on his route has become so unreliable that it may as well be a “ghost bus”.

Seán O’Reilly has become so fed up with buses not showing up when they are supposed to on the route through Dublin operated by private company Go-Ahead that he has contacted Transport for Ireland and Transport and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to complain.

The 25-year-old physical therapist from Crumlin on the city’s southside relies daily on the Go-Ahead 17 route to take him to work in Churchtown – a route he says “may as well be a ghost bus”.

The full route runs from Rialto to Blackrock, via UCD.

In light of Tuesday’s Joint Committee on Transport and Communications, Independent.ie is speaking to people affected by what is now a pattern of unreliability with Dublin public transport, with ‘real-time information’ about when buses are due not reflecting reality, and buses often not showing up at all.

Both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead, which operates some privatised routes previously run by the state company, apologised to the public on Tuesday and blamed driver-recruitment challenges and faulty real-time locators.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has in recent times levied fines against the two operators totalling nearly €2.5m combined – due to unreliable bus services.

“Services are not at the standard we want it to be. The real issue is the lack of drivers,” said NTA chief executive Anne Graham.

“We are not in the position to deliver all of the services we have been contracted to do so,” said Andrea Keane, acting chief executive of Dublin Bus.

For Seán O’Reilly, however, these comments mean little in face of his professional schedule and verbal warnings for tardiness.

“Seems as if the NTA were struggling to explain those ‘technical faults’ they were having with their system to the government,” he said.

“This would be understandable really if this fault was minor and short-term; but the real time info has been consistently wrong for at least a year in my experience.

“The primary issue I'm having is busses being displayed as due on the real time information as well as the tracking system - but either not showing up or showing as "Not in Service" as they drive by.

“In the last month alone, the bus has consistently shown up either upwards of a half hour late, or entirely disappears altogether.”

Mr O’Reilly said the 17 route has greatly decreased in reliability in recent times.

"I can guarantee no bus will show between the hours of 2.30pm and 3,30pm at my stop. This has become incredibly frustrating, as on far too many occasions I am either late to work or have to get a taxi,” he said.

“On a few occasions, the 17 has driven by me and ignored my efforts to board as it’s already 15 minutes late.”

As his work necessitates scheduled appointments with patients, Mr O’Reilly worries for his work and reputation.

“There have been numerous times where clients have had to be waiting for me to show as my bus never showed up,” he said.

“I have been given a casual verbal warning; I've started leaving up to two hours earlier than I should just to make sure I make it in on time.”

Mr O’Reilly has tried to contact both TFI and Go-Ahead by email and over Twitter to ask if there is any solution to these ‘ghost buses’.

“The responses I would get would just be generic copy pasted replies along the lines of ‘services are running on a Sunday timetable’ or the lack of drivers due to Covid,” he said.

Dissatisfied with the operators’ responses, Mr O’Reilly has also contacted Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

“I did get a reply from his secretary stating that he would be in touch - I have not heard anything as of yet,” he said.

“All I can do is hope that the service becomes even remotely reliable as soon as possible.”

Do you want to share your story about life on public transport in Ireland, good or bad? If so, email contact@independent.ie which is currently ‘in service’.