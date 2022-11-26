‘That’s the law and that’s a fact’ - popular solicitor Richard Grogan fondly remembered at funeral mass

Solicitor Richard Grogan was remembered as a “legend, inimitable and a man of the people” at his funeral mass this morning.

Mr Grogan died after a battle with illness this week and his death saddened the nation, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar describing him as “a servant of the people”.

Mr Grogan gained huge popularity and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media in recent years for his short videos explaining the law and citizens’ rights in an accessible and humorous way.

Mr Grogan was a regular media contributor and a renowned expert on employment law. Shortly before his death was crowned 2022 Solicitor of the Year at the Law Awards of Ireland.

Mourners heard how Mr Grogan loved to talk and how his sense of humour and passion will be sorely missed among the legal profession but also across the nation by all of his social media followers.

His son James said Mr Grogan was a “brilliant father and wonderful husband to his wife Mary”.

“He always made sure to explain how his success was made possible by his wife,” James said.

“When I was sitting down to think about what Dad would like me to say today, my wife pointed out he’d probably want me to tell you all how many likes his last video got.”

“Dad and I had a relationship where I would normally ask him what controversy he managed to stir up that day. And he would respond gleefully, that he's broken his own record in the number of claims he submitted that day. In return, his usual retort was telling me to shave off the beard if I ever wanted to be taken seriously. And while my mom did suggest that I take it off for today, I feel he would have got more of a kick from one last act of defiance,” James added, sporting his beard.

Mr Grogan set up his law firm Richard Grogan & Associates in 2009 and kept working until just days before his death.

“It was truly his passion. And to those who worked with him, specifically Caoimhe and Natasha, you made it possible even after he became ill.

“Finally, to his many thousands of followers, and those with whom we engaged in the media. He got such enjoyment out of every single radio appearance. Every time he was on the radio he phoned me to tell me and you can imagine how many phone calls that was in a week. He’d be so thrilled to see all the kind comments online and see all of you here today. And for all that, I can only say thank you,” James said.

Mr Grogan’s wife Mary told mourners that Richard “fought a tough fight in law and in his recent illness”.

“Richard was our tough person, father, grandfather and husband,” she said.

“Finally, to Richard, thank you for your love, humour and wit.. Rest in peace, Richard, with love. And that's the law and that's a fact.”