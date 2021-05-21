CJ Stander fought hard to keep his tears at bay when speaking about playing for Ireland and leaving after nine years to return to his native South Africa.

He fought harder and failed when his wife Jean-Marie and two-year-old daughter Everli surprised him by joining him via video-link on The Late Late Show tonight.

The Munster and Ireland star made a tough decision to head back to South Africa to be with his family, but the 31-year-old became emotional when talking about how he was accepted with open arms when arriving in Ireland.

Stander spoke about arriving in Ireland with just enough money to get by and very little English but said his Munster teammates helped him enormously.

“I was actually struggling a lot. I had €1,000 to be exact. I could have asked my family probably but I knew I had a fiancée arriving and I wanted to be my own man,” CJ told Ryan Tubridy.

CJ said when he received the email to confirm he had first been picked for the Irish squad he was “so proud”.

“Munster, firstly, and Ireland had put so much time and money into me as a person and I just wanted to give something back to all the people that had got me there,” he said.

CJ said ‘Axel’ – late Munster coach Anthony Foley - and other people at Munster such as Paul O’Connell “helped me understand what it means to be a Munster player and an Irish player.

“I didn’t expect people like that to give me the time of day,” CJ said.

The memory of standing at the front of the figure of eight in memory of Axel when Ireland lined out against New Zealand in Chicago still gives CJ “goosebumps”.

“There was a breeze going around that day, it was funny, we could feel it. You can’t describe it. We were ready, we had the backing of something - Axel was there that day, 100pc, he was there,” CJ said.

CJ said it was a “dream” to win a Grand Slam in Twickenham on Paddy’s Day. The South African said it was his number one priority to learn the words of Amhrán na bhFiann once he was selected for Ireland.

“I wanted to show that I wanted to be there, that I wanted to be part of the squad, the country and the people around me.

“I got a guy to explain the words to me as I don’t understand the language but Donnacha Ryan took it upon himself to be in my room every free second during camp helping me and pushing me,” CJ said.

CJ admitted it “breaks my heart” before becoming emotional when asked if it bothers him that people questioned why a South African was playing for Ireland.

“I wanted to show that I was proud and that I was so proud to play first for Munster and then in the Irish jersey because people spent a lot of time on me as a person.

“That’s probably the thing I will miss most, the concept that everyone looks after everyone.

“It breaks my heart but they don’t know me or what my goals were and what I wanted to achieve”.

When CJ last visited South Africa he visited the graves of his grandparents and said this led him to make the hard decision to move home.

He said he wanted his daughter Everli around her grandparents after he missed the final years of his own grandparents’ lives while living in Ireland.

“That was tough, and I said to Jean-Marie that I don’t want to take that opportunity away from Everli”.

Jean-Marie and Everli await CJ’s return home to South Africa and CJ said: “I can’t wait for that first hug”.

When Jean-Marie and Everli appeared on the screen, a choked-up CJ told Ryan “you’ve surprised me. There’s my life right there”.