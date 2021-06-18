That’s all folks: Edwin Poots 21-day leadership brings out the jokes and memes on social media

Edwin Poots leaves the DUP headquarters in Belfast yesterday after he agreed to stand down as the party leader following an internal party revolt against him. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

On another night of high political drama following the resignation of Edwin Poots as DUP leader, users on social media couldn’t help getting involved.

Mr Poots resigned after an acrimonious day within his own party, having been in the job for just 21 days.

While the day was marked by dramatic moments at Stormont, former leader Arlene Foster herself was among the first to kick off the fun on Twitter, after posting a tweet about enjoying her lunch and hoping “everyone has a great day”, in the midst of her successor’s political difficulties.

A number of people online couldn’t help imagining the former leader was enjoying her time away from the office.

Just had a lovely lunch @DeanesAtQueens with a good friend. Itâs great hospitality is open again- Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) June 17, 2021

One user posted a photograph of Arlene Foster laughing, captioning the photo: “And we go live to Fermanagh...”

While Brendan posted a gif of the actor Simon Pegg in the film Shaun of the Dead with a pint, before commenting: “Arlene Foster buying rounds in an Enniskillen pub right now.”

Arlene Foster buying rounds in an Enniskillen pub right now pic.twitter.com/5llY8UZkP4 — Brendan Scott (@BrenC_Scott) June 17, 2021

The short time that outgoing Edwin Poots was in the job led to plenty of jibes throughout the evening.

The former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron – who served as party leader for two years between 2015 and 2017 – tweeted: “Seriously, even I lasted longer than that.”

Comedian Dara O Briain got involved, joking that the reason this week’s Mock The Week show was on at a different time was that they “delayed the show tonight to record a special 30-minute review of Edwin Poots’ entire time as DUP leader. ‘3 Weeks of Glory’.”

The Ulster University Professor Deirdre Heenan posted: “I have a lime in my fridge that has lasted longer than the leadership of Edwin Poots.”

I have a lime in my fridge that has lasted longer than the leadership of Edwin Poots. #dup — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) June 17, 2021

Another user joked: “I’m amazed it took Edwin Poots as long as 20 days as Leader to realise Brexit has been a complete and utter disaster for Northern Ireland.”

The GB News presenter Darren McCaffrey also picked up on Mr Poots’ short spell as leader, referencing the MLA’s previous comments around the age of the Earth.

"If you believe the Earth Earth globe Europe-Africa is only 6,000 years old - maybe 3 weeks as leader is a relatively good stint #poots,” he wrote.

If you believe the Earth 🌍 is only 6,000 years old - maybe 3 weeks as leader is a relatively good stint 😜#poots — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenGBNews) June 17, 2021

Edwin Poots' 20 day tenure as DUP leader in context pic.twitter.com/87FlAVjMqx — Peter Donaghy (@peterdonaghy) June 17, 2021

Aine joked that Edwin Poots “still has his main job which is that of husband, father and son” a barbed reference to the outgoing leader’s comments he made when Arlene Foster was elected as DUP leader in 2015.

While the drama on the football pitch doesn’t usually converge with that of Stormont, a number of people on social media were inspired to compare the plight of Edwin Poots with that of the football team Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently without a manager.

BREAKING: Daniel Levy has approached Edwin Poots after talks with Gennaro Gattuso broke down https://t.co/EoZEeTxxnN — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 17, 2021

While former UTV political editor Ken Reid is more used to being at the front line of political dramas, the Everton supporter took to Twitter on Thursday to joke: “Any chance the DUP could take Rafa Benitez? Please.”

Thereâs only one thing missing from this soap operaâ¦ Arlene Fosterâs return. Nothing - and I mean nothing - would surprise me anymore. #DUP pic.twitter.com/CrhmVHqz4W — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) June 18, 2021

No one in NI is doing any actual work now. Everyone is making memes. Thatâs it. — ruth allum (@mgtruth) June 17, 2021