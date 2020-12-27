Thatcher told Taoiseach of her fears about 'devious' Germany

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher confided to Taoiseach Charles Haughey that she found Germany's actions on reunification to be "devious" and was concerned at the eventual impact on the EU of a powerful German superstate.

The revelation came in confidential papers released as part of the 1990 State Archive.

Haughey met Thatcher in April and June - with the discussions dominated by Northern Ireland, the reunification of Germany, apartheid in South Africa and calls for greater EU integration.

However, it was the impending emergence of a united Germany within the European Community which prompted Thatcher to be remarkably open with Haughey.

"Particularly with Poland and the question of their borders - Germany is playing a very devious game here. Also with Hungary," she said.

Thatcher admitted she was concerned at the pace of German reunification, with the process much faster than either she or French President Francois Mitterrand had envisaged.

Haughey said monetary union and elections in Germany would likely be in 1991.

"He [German Chancellor Helmut Kohl] is changing his mind again? I thought he had 1993 in mind for German elections," she said. "The French think they can influence Germany within the [European] Community - but Germany will be so powerful that it will dominate everyone.

"The Community is completely different from when [French President Charles] de Gaulle joined. Then he was dealing with a very weak Germany. And our troops were in Germany to support him. He would not have signed the treaties in the present circumstances.

"They will be dealing with a powerful and dominant nation of maybe 80 to 90 million people with a new confidence, a new euphoria.

"This nation will be highly competitive, they will make things and sell things at prices nobody can beat.

"This new Germany will dominate the Community.

"France and Germany think they can get on within the Community but the Community is too disparate to manage together. And then they talk about the democratic deficit?"

Thatcher was scathing about calls for greater European union. She said Haughey and herself were instantly accountable to their parliaments - but she said Kohl, Mitterrand and Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez rarely went to parliament.

"Italy was never one nation, Portugal is struggling and needs help... how can this group of people form a union?" she asked.

The UK leader, in a scathing aside, said the Italians only agreed to never pay taxes.

"If we do not manage this right, Germany will undercut us in every market."

However, Haughey urged Thatcher to get more involved in the European political union issue.

"I would ask you to take a major interest in political union and in the question of more powers for the European Parliament. My personal view is if they get more powers they will be an impediment to the Community," the Taoiseach warned.

Both agreed that Sweden and Austria should be supported in joining the Community, with Thatcher stressing she wanted to assist Turkey to ensure it didn't revert back to the Muslim world.

Thatcher was also fulsome in her praise of the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, but she believed the Soviets, on foot of their economic reforms, "will soon be asking for money".

"The Russians are being quite responsible at present. After all, they have given territory to the Lithuanians and defence needs in the area," Thatcher added.

She also said she wanted to support Gorbachev's reforms, admitting surprise that the Russian leader had previously chatted to her about Western economic thought.

"He is concerned about the relationship between Nato and the Warsaw Pact. We must think of how to help Gorbachev and allay their fears."

She noted to Haughey that she had visited Kiev and it had a population of 850,000 in 1940. When the Germans left in 1943, the population was 150,00.

"The Russians lost 27 million dead in the war," Thatcher said.

Haughey replied: "That lingers."

Thatcher was also trenchant in her comments about her opposition to a more powerful European Central Bank, any additional powers for the European Commission and political union within Europe.

Sunday Independent