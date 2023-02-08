‘That divilment was there until the very end’ – PJ Gallagher pays tribute to his ‘legend’ mother Helen

PJ Gallagher is not exaggerating when he says he has had a whirlwind year.

Twelve months ago the broadcaster, comedian and actor was in a psychiatric hospital after experiencing a breakdown.

PJ said he had become “a real threat to myself” so admitted himself to St Pat’s for three months of treatment after confessing he “did not want to be alive”.

Then a little less than three months ago, PJ lost his beloved mother, Helen, a “compassionate” woman who was “as mad as a brush”.

Read More

Despite a year loaded with challenges and grief, PJ said he is now “so well” that he feels equipped to deal with whatever life throws at him.

“I have actually been all right. Jaysus, what a 12 months it has been. This time last year I was still in hospital and all, you know, and then everything that’s happened since.

I grew up in a house where no matter what went wrong, we tried to laugh it off a bit

“I’ve actually been very good but if [Helen died] last year, I’d have been in a much, much worse state. But, I’m so well now that I can actually deal with things,” PJ said.

The Young Offenders star said having a “strong backbone” of co-workers in Radio Nova such as his Morning Glory co-host Jim McCabe, along with hisclose friends and his ex-wife Elaine, has seen him through the toughest days in his life.

“Having been through so much and having been supported so much by everyone in Radio Nova and by Elaine and Stefanie [Preissner], it makes my life so much easier. It’s been a really, really crazy year and hopefully this is the beginning of things settling down,” PJ said.

Expand Close Radio Nova DJs PJ and Jim, who are giving away PJ’s mother's car. Photo: Paul Sherwood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Radio Nova DJs PJ and Jim, who are giving away PJ’s mother's car. Photo: Paul Sherwood

PJ said his mother, who died in November, was “absolutely off the wall” but had a “great sense of humour”. He credited her focus on humour as, “probably one of the reasons I became a comedian”.

“I grew up in a house where no matter what went wrong, we tried to laugh it off a bit.

“She was wild, no doubt about it, she was wild and liked to party but she ran out of steam about 30 years ago, but that divilment was still in there right until the very end,” PJ said proudly.

Among Helen’s prized possessions was a 2000 Nissan Primera, that she simply would not part with, and now PJ is going to give away the car to a listener of his breakfast show, as a way of marking his beloved mum’s passing.

The car has sentimental value to PJ as he bought it for her as a present when he broke through as an actor and comedian.

He would love for someone to buy the car for an outlandish purpose and restore it to its former glory

“When I did the very first series of Naked Camera in 2004, the first pay cheque I got from that show, I bought the car for my mother.

“So, that was the first thing she got and it was the first thing I bought and all.

“I’ll be sad to see it go in that sense but ultimately, Mam was a hoarder and I’m not – I have pictures of it and that will do me fine,” PJ said.

“Yes, it may be a 23-year-old Nissan Primera that doesn’t run properly and has rusted bolts, isn’t taxed or NCT’d or anything, but it’s still a car. I’m sure there is someone out there that will want it, even if it’s to pull it by horseback,” PJ said.

The idea for the unique giveaway came after he tried to sell it but “nobody would buy it” and after attempts to give it to family and friends.

“I realised nobody could get insured on it,” he said.

“It may not be worth very much now but maybe if I fill up a jerrycan with €10 worth of petrol, it’ll double its value,” he joked.

He said that, in a fitting tribute to his mother’s character, he would love for someone to buy the car for an outlandish purpose and restore it to its former glory.

“You’d love someone to come along and spend €150,000 to turn it into a mad passion wagon but that’s not going to happen so I’d love a rake of students to get it and find a way to get insured on it and take it on a tour of Europe to Belgrade or something mad like that.

“It deserves a little adventure after 20 years of going no further than to Nolan’s supermarket in Clontarf.”

If you would like to win the car, tune into PJ’s show on Radio Nova to learn the details of the giveaway.