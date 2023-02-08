| 5.2°C Dublin

‘That divilment was there until the very end’ – PJ Gallagher pays tribute to his ‘legend’ mother Helen

The comedian will give away his mum’s car on radio

PJ Gallagher with his late mother Helen.
Radio Nova DJs PJ and Jim, who are giving away PJ's mother's car. Photo: Paul Sherwood
PJ Gallagher and his late mother Helen Expand

PJ Gallagher with his late mother Helen.

PJ Gallagher with his late mother Helen.

Radio Nova DJs PJ and Jim, who are giving away PJ&rsquo;s mother's car. Photo: Paul Sherwood

Radio Nova DJs PJ and Jim, who are giving away PJ’s mother's car. Photo: Paul Sherwood

PJ Gallagher and his late mother Helen

PJ Gallagher and his late mother Helen

PJ Gallagher with his late mother Helen.

Eoghan Moloney

PJ Gallagher is not exaggerating when he says he has had a whirlwind year.

Twelve months ago the broadcaster, comedian and actor was in a psychiatric hospital after experiencing a breakdown.

