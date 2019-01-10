An investigation is underway after a fire which broke out at a hotel earmarked for accommodation for asylum seekers last night.

An investigation is underway after a fire which broke out at a hotel earmarked for accommodation for asylum seekers last night.

'Thankfully there were no residents in situ' - Fire breaks out at hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at the former Shannon Key West Hotel in the village of Roosky on the Roscommon/Leitrim border.

Gardai confirmed they were called to the building at around 8pm and units from the local fire service were also on the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a number of people broke into the hotel earlier last night.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at the Shannon Key West in Roosky, Rosscommon. It’s not clear how much damage has been caused.



The hotel has been earmarked to accommodate 80 asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/MMrO3ZYpR9 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 10, 2019

A cause for the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Last November it emerged that the hotel - which closed in 2011- was in line to become a reception centre for up to 82 refugees.

Asylum seekers were set to be accommodated at the former hotel as early as this month, but the property is also at the centre of a sale dispute before the High Court.

It was due to be sold to new owners this week.

"The hotel had recently contracted with my Department to provide accommodation for 80 asylum seekers who have come to our country to seek protection, many of whom have experienced conflict and trauma and are vulnerable," Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said on Friday morning.

"The final preparations were being made in the hotel for their arrival. Thankfully, there were no residents in situ when the fire broke out. A security guard who was on the premises was not injured and managed to raise the alarm.

"The investigation into the cause of the fire must now take place and I do not wish to speculate at this point. It is also too early to say when the hotel might be ready to accept residents. All of the necessary assessments, certifications and any remedial works required must be carried out before we have a clearer timeframe."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he condemns the attack if it transpires to be a deliberate act.

"I’m currently in Africa visiting Irish aid projects and haven’t been briefed on this matter. I condemn it if it transpires that the fire was a deliberate act of violence," he said.

"I am sure a full investigation will now take place. I’m awaiting further information on it."

Mr Varadkar was speaking following a visit to the Mai-Aini refugee camp in the Tigray region of Ethiopia on the final day of the visit.

During a tour of the camp he met with families who have crossed the border from Eritrea - many of whom want to travel on to Europe in the hope of a better life.

Speaking before news of the fire had reached him Mr Varadkar said that Ireland had been generally welcoming of refugees more so than in many places Europe but said that people who have concerns about migration should not be dismissed.

People do have concerns and dismissing them would be a political mistake he said.

He said migration is a good thing which has benefited Ireland enormously, but said migration needed to be managed.

The Taoiseach also defended Ireland's record when it comes to addressing the refugee crisis and said Ireland would continue to contribute in three ways: border security, accepting refugees and investing in international aid.

In a separate incident in Donegal last month, a hotel due to house around 100 asylum seekers was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

A garda investigation into that incident at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville is ongoing.

Online Editors