A devastated mother, who lost her husband just four weeks ago following his long battle with depression, has paid tribute to the love of her life.

'Thank you for the happiest years of my life' - Heartbroken young widow pays tribute to husband

Sandra Broderick lost her husband, John, on August 28, and this week, in a heart-felt online plea to raise awareness of depression, she said that he was the love of her life.

"We made unbelievable, happy memories, and I can honestly say that I never knew happiness until John came into my life," she said.

"I thank God for sending John my way all those years ago and giving me the happiest years of my life."

The couple made headlines when John proposed to her at the finish-line of the Cork City Marathon back in 2011. But in recent weeks Sandra endured the pain of having to say goodbye to her beloved husband and the father of their wonderful daughter, Grace.

In her personal online plea for funds for Pieta House, she spoke of John’s depression and the happiness the couple shared during their years together, which will keep her going for the future.

"I will love you forever, John, and even though my heart is broken without you, I will remember all the fantastic times you gave me. Like you always joked with me saying, ‘you hit the jackpot when you met John Broderick’.....I honestly couldn’t agree more," said Sandra.

Sandra is hoping to raise funds for Pieta House to help others who have suffered like John.

"John fought depression for many years, but as a couple we got through some very difficult times."

Now she said she knows he is finally at peace.

"I have no unanswered questions for John, as I know that my husband’s pain and suffering is over, and he is finally at peace. We told each other every single day that we loved each other, and not a day went by that we didn’t give each other a kiss in the morning and again every evening the minute we saw each other after a long day apart.

"Our journey through life together has come to a standstill for now, but not forever," she said.

She said that her time with John has come to an end but that his love will on forever.

"Me and Grace will keep going on our happy journey, and I know I will have John in spirit helping me along the way, especially on our more difficult days.

"Sleep tight daddy and have the happiest dreams in a head finally free from torture. We will love you forever," she said.

Since Sandra’s plea for funds went live last week, she had raised almost €11,500 for Pieta House. Pieta House charity week takes place on October 20, and ahead of this, Sandra took to their fundraising page to plead for funds for the very deserving cause, and she shared her story online to help raise awareness.

Sandra (née Russell) from Killorglin works in Fexco.

She and John’s family, friends and co-workers have shared her heart-breaking and emotional plea to help others.

"I am looking for your support to help others like John who struggle to deal with hopelessness and depression in their everyday lives," she said.

She also thanked everyone for the support for her and their daughter Grace, which means so much to them, and to John who is looking down from Heaven.

"The love and support me, Grace and John’s family have received these past few weeks will show John up in Heaven how truly loved he was."

The online page can be found here at A Tribute to John at Pieta House’s fundraising page.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

