‘Thank you for being so strong’ – Marty Morrissey detailed life of his ‘wonderful’ mother Peggy in recent book

Marty Morrissey with his mother Peggy, who died in a road accident in Co Clare yesterday morning. Photo: RTÉ

Marty Morrissey detailed the life of his “wonderful” mum, Peggy Morrissey, in his book It’s Marty which was released in October.

Peggy Morrissey, who was aged in her 90s, died in a road accident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mrs Morrissey was educated in the convent in Doneraile, Co Cork, by the Presentation Sisters and became a hairdresser when she left.

In his book, Morrissey details how his parents, Martin and Peggy, got married in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Doneraile and travelled to New York in search of a “better quality of life” shortly after.

The sports presenter (63) said his mother flew back to Cork from New York when she was pregnant to ensure Marty was born in Ireland.

“Both my parents wanted me to be born in Ireland, but shortly before I was born, my father landed a new job and so couldn’t make the trip. Cost was also a factor. They simply didn’t have the money for the two of them to fly home,” he recalls in the book, currently at No12 in the Irish non-fiction book chart.

“My mother has always hated flying, but to her very great credit she took a flight back across the Atlantic Ocean on her own so that I could be born at the end of October in the Mount Alvernia Hospital in Mallow, Co Cork,” he said.

Morrissey said the family returned home to Co Clare in 1964 as his father’s mother, Alice Morrissey, had fallen ill. She died on St Patrick’s Day.

“We almost made it. We were in Mullagh, only a mile and a half away, when Alice Morrissey passed away. My dad was heartbroken. He did not want to go back to New York, which is why we stayed in Ireland for the rest of that year.

“He got a job in the Shannon Industrial Estate, and I went to school in Mullagh, where I made my first holy communion with my new friends,” he said.

The TV presenter said one “amazing” thing happened during this period – his mother won a car.

“My mother won a car, a top of the range Simca, in the weekly ‘Spot the Ball’ competition in the Sunday Independent. A picture showed a goalmouth scramble or some other kind of action shot, but with the ball removed.

“You had to put your X wherever you thought it should be. And on this occasion, my mother got it exactly right. The picture of the family taking delivery of the new car appeared in the paper the following week, and that created a fantastic buzz around West Clare,” he said.

Morrissey was raised in the Bronx until he was 10 years old when the family bought a pub in Quilty, Co Clare.

“My parents saw an advertisement in the Irish Echo, which could be bought weekly in a store on Bainbridge Avenue. The ad was for the sale of a house containing a pub and grocery store, a dance hall and another pub, all to be sold as one lot and all located in Quilty.

“I can remember the photo clearly: Martin Casey’s Pub dead smack in the village.”

He said his parents were adamant that he would attend secondary school in Ireland, so the Morrisseys left New York.

He recalled the moment he learned of his father’s death in his book, he described it was the saddest day of his life as he lost his “best friend”. He had just arrived in New York after getting a flight from Shannon.

“My mother was on the phone. She was very upset. In between bouts of crying, she told me that my father was dead. The husband to whom she had been married for 50 years the previous September, and my much-loved father, was gone. He was my best friend – more like a brother than a father.

“That day, December 19, 2004, was and is the saddest day of my life. It was only when my father died that I truly missed not having a brother, sister, aunt or uncle. For the first time, I really felt alone,” he said.

“He had seen us off at Shannon Airport the day before. I had given him a hug and waved goodbye before heading up the escalator towards passport control. I would never see him alive again.

“To see your father lying in a coffin is never easy, but when you have travelled across the Atlantic twice in 72 hours and you are exhausted mentally and physically, it is especially difficult.

“For my mother’s sake, I did my best to hold it together,” he added.

At the end of the book, Morrissey gives thanks to the many people who helped him write it, and pays fond tribute to his mother.

“To my wonderful mother Peggy, thank you for being so strong, although I know you miss Dad every day,” he concluded.